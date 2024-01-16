Skip to Main content
We are not accepting online orders right now.
43 Station Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
FOOD
BEER
SOFT and RETAIL
FOOD
BITES
bread and oil
$5.00
olives
$5.00
cheese board
$10.00
meat and cheese board
$10.00
pate
$8.00
burrata
$10.00
cheesecake
$6.00
macaroons
$2.50
BEER
BTL
HIGH LIFE
$2.00+
HUTTON IPA
$5.00
TONA
$5.00
AUSTIN DRY CIDER
$5.00
DRAFT
GUINNESS
$5.00
SOFT and RETAIL
NA
TOPO-CHICO
$3.00
COKE
$4.00
MOCKTAIL
$5.00
(423) 443-1728
43 Station Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Closed
All hours
