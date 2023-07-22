Lost Rhino Brewing Company
Shareables
Bavarian Pretzel with Queso
Authentic Bavarian pretzel with salt and served with a side of our queso and German mustard.
Smoked Pork Sliders
Four smoked and slow-braised pulled pork sliders, topped with our house-made BBQ sauce and served with a side of coleslaw.
Lost Rhino Nachos
Tortilla chips and BBQ chicken topped with our house-made queso, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and diced white onions. (Substitute the BBQ chicken for Black Bean Salad at no additional cost)
Pesto Caprese French Bread
Toasted French bread topped with house-made pesto, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, diced tomatoes, basil, and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Rhino Wings
Eight all-natural wings, oven-roasted and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
House-made Buffalo Chicken Dip with tortilla chips.
Pretzel Nachos
Authentic Bavarian pretzel bites and BBQ chicken topped with our queso, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and diced white onions.
Sandwiches & Wraps
The Spicy Mike
Sliced turkey, ham, pepperoni, sauerkraut, red onion, jalapeños, provolone, and house-made Ranch served on ciabatta bread.
Black Bean Wrap
House-made Black Bean Salad, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, diced onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Sliced oven-roasted chicken, house-made pesto, arugula, sliced tomato, pepperoni, and provolone, on ciabatta bread.
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and house-made Thousand Island dressing served on rye bread.
The Rachel
Sliced roasted turkey topped with our house-made Thousand Island, melted Swiss cheese, house-made slaw on toasted rye bread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR)
Sliced chicken breast, crispy bacon strips, lettuce, sliced tomato, provolone, and spicy Ranch served on French bread.
The Cubano
Smoked pork carnitas, sliced ham, pepper jack cheese, house-made pickles, and German mustard on ciabatta bread.
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork, topped with house-made slaw and served on a toasted potato bun.
Hot Dogs
New River Griller
Sausage made exclusively for Lost Rhino Brewing Co. by our friends at Olde Towne Butcher in Fredericksburg, VA. Made with organic pork and New River Pale Ale. Served on a bun, and topped with mustard and caramelized onions.
Chicago Dog
House-made pickle spear, sliced tomato, jalapeños, German mustard, and celery salt.
Rhino Dog
House-made queso and crispy bacon bits.
Family Faves
Grilled Hot Dog
Sausage made exclusively for Lost Rhino Brewing Co. by our friends at Olde Towne Butcher in Fredericksburg, VA. Made with organic pork and New River Pale Ale. Served on a bun, and topped with mustard and caramelized onions.
Georgia’s Mac & Cheese
A classic for all ages! Al dente cavatappi noodles served in a white cheddar cheese sauce.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted provolone cheese between two slices of toasted white bread
Desserts
Root Beer Float
A scoop of vanilla ice cream in our house-made Lost Rhino Root Beer.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Apple Strudel
Apple Strudel by Little Austria in Sterling, VA. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.
Dreamscicle Float
A scoop of vanilla ice cream in Mandarin Orange Soda.