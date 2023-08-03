Food

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg + Cheese

$7.00

Bacon, American cheese + egg on a NY hard roll

Sausage Egg + Cheese

$8.00

Sausage patty, American Cheese + a fried egg on a NY hard roll

NY Bagel

$5.00

Choice of plain, everything or sesame bagel with a choice of plain cream cheese, veggie cream cheese or butter.

Louie's Fav

$11.00

Fried eggplant, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, mayo + balsamic glaze on a roll

Kayla's Pick

$12.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, + mayo on a hoagie

Italian Combo

$13.00

Hot ham cappy, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, mayo, oil + vinegar on a hoagie

Buffalo Bill Sammie

$12.00

Breaded chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato + red onion on a hoagie

Corned Beef Rueben

$14.00

Sliced corned beef, swizz cheese, thousand island dressing + sauerkraut on marble rye

Momma's Meatballs

$7.00

3 meatballs skewered with moms special sauce + parmesan cheese

Sausage and Peppers

$8.00

Hot and sweet sausages, peppers + onions on a hoagie

Dad's Specialty

$14.00

Sliced roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, arugula, caramelized onions + gorgonzola on a hoagie

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Bowtie pasta, olives, cherry tomato's, mozzarella pearls, pepperoni + Italian dressing

Watermelon Salad

$6.00

Watermelon chunks, cucumbers, red onion + basil

Hot Dog

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Beverages

soft drink

Water Bottle

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00