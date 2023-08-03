Louie's NY Sammies 400 Main Street, Buda Texas
Food
Sandwiches
Bacon Egg + Cheese
Bacon, American cheese + egg on a NY hard roll
Sausage Egg + Cheese
Sausage patty, American Cheese + a fried egg on a NY hard roll
NY Bagel
Choice of plain, everything or sesame bagel with a choice of plain cream cheese, veggie cream cheese or butter.
Louie's Fav
Fried eggplant, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, mayo + balsamic glaze on a roll
Kayla's Pick
Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, + mayo on a hoagie
Italian Combo
Hot ham cappy, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, mayo, oil + vinegar on a hoagie
Buffalo Bill Sammie
Breaded chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato + red onion on a hoagie
Corned Beef Rueben
Sliced corned beef, swizz cheese, thousand island dressing + sauerkraut on marble rye
Momma's Meatballs
3 meatballs skewered with moms special sauce + parmesan cheese
Sausage and Peppers
Hot and sweet sausages, peppers + onions on a hoagie
Dad's Specialty
Sliced roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, arugula, caramelized onions + gorgonzola on a hoagie
Pasta Salad
Bowtie pasta, olives, cherry tomato's, mozzarella pearls, pepperoni + Italian dressing
Watermelon Salad
Watermelon chunks, cucumbers, red onion + basil