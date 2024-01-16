Louies Texas Hots Southwestern 3905 Southwestern Boulevard
Breakfast
Breakfast (Available All Day)
- 1 Egg NO TOAST$1.80
- One Egg & Toast$5.19
- #1. Two Extra Large Eggs, Toast & Jelly$6.19
- #2. Two Extra Large Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Jelly$9.99
- #3. Two Extra Large Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Jelly$13.99
- #4. Two Extra Large Eggs and 2 Pancakes or 2 French Toast$13.99
- Corned Beef Hash, Two Extra Large Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Jelly$14.99
- Polish Sausage Breakfast, Two Extra Large Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Jelly$14.99
- Italian Sausage Breakfast, Two Extra Large Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Jelly$14.99
- Souvlaki Breakfast - Two Extra Large Eggs, Home Fries, Toast & Jelly$15.99
- #1 with meat$11.99
Pancakes
3 Egg Omelettes
- Vegetable Omelet$14.99
- Mushroom & Cheese Omelet$12.49
- Polish Sausage & Cheese Omelet$15.99
- Plain Omelet$9.99
- Cheese Omelet$11.49
- Greek Omelet (Feta Cheese)$13.79
- Gyro Omelet$13.99
- Gyro & Feta Cheese Omelet$14.99
- Spinach & Feta Cheese Omelet$13.99
- Italian Sausage & Cheese Omelet$15.99
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$14.99
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$14.99
- Sausage & Cheese Omelet$14.99
- Western Omelet$14.99
- Eastern Omelet (No Onion)$14.99
- Philly Steak Omelet
Philly style steak, fried onions, peppers, and Swiss American cheese$15.99
Louie's Omelette
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
- order of Bacon$4.99
- order of Sausage$4.99
- order of Ham$4.99
- order of Hash$5.99
- order of Gyro$5.99
- order of Polish Sausage$5.99
- order of Italian Sausage$5.99
- Hard Roll with Butter$2.99
- Souvlaki (Beef - Meat Only)$7.99
- Souvlaki (Chicken - Meat Only)$6.99
- Bagel$2.99
- White Toast$2.99
- Rye Toast$2.99
- Wheat Toast$2.99
- Grilled Pita$3.49
- Side of Feta Cheese$0.99
- English Muffin$2.99
- (1) Piece Sausage$2.49
Lunch & Dinner
Value Meals
Burgers & Specialty Burgers
- 1/3 Lb Chopped Sirloin
Served on a kaiser roll with fried onions & peppers$9.99
- 1/3 Lb Greek Burger
Served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese & Greek dressing on the side$9.99
- Cheeseburger$5.49
- Cheeseburger Deluxe
2 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo$8.99
- Double Cheeseburger$7.79
- Double Hamburger$7.29
- Hamburger$4.89
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb sirloin served on a kaiser roll with mushrooms and Swiss American cheese$8.99
- Veggie Burger
Served on a kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato$7.99
- Add Egg$1.80
- Double deluxe$10.99
Sandwiches
- (1) Texas Hot ONLY
Served on a steamed roll with mustard, silver onions & Louie's special Greek sauce$3.99
- (BLT) Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$7.99
- Eastern Sandwich$7.99
- Grilled Cheese$5.19
- Grilled Cheese & Bacon$7.99
- Grilled Cheese & Ham$7.99
- Grilled Cheese & Tuna$7.99
- Ham Sandwich (Sahlen's)
Lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on your choice of bread$7.69
- Lettuce & Tomato$4.89
- Tuna Fish with Lettuce$7.99
- Turkey Sandwich (Sahlen's 98% Fat Free)
Lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on your choice of bread$7.99
- Western Sandwich$7.99
Sides
Salads
- Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, & white onions$4.29
- House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, white onions, green peppers, olives, peperoncini, & Cheddar cheese$8.99
- Grecian Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, white onions, green peppers, Greek feta cheese, pepperoncini, and Greek olives$10.99
- Julienne Salad (Made with Sahlen's Ham & Turkey)
Lettuce, tomato, white onions, Cheddar cheese, chopped ham, & turkey$14.99
- Chicken Finger Salad
Lettuce, tomato, white onions, & Cheddar cheese$14.99
- Tuna Plate
Heaping scoop of tuna served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, white onions, green peppers, olives, pepperoncini, and Cheddar cheese$12.99
Specialty Items
- Souvlaki Sandwich
Your choice of beef or chicken, served on a grilled pita with onions, lettuce, tomatoes & feta cheese$16.99
- Beef Gyro on Greek Pita Bread
Served with fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes & feta cheese with tangy cucumber dressing$11.99
- Chicken Filet Sandwich
Served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato & mayo$8.99
- Chicken Fingers with Fries
Served with your choice of blue cheese, barbecue or hot sauce$12.99
- Thick Fried Bologna
Served on kaiser roll with fried onions & peppers$8.99
- Philly Steak Sandwich
Served on a costanzos roll with onions, peppers, and Swiss American cheese$9.99
- Italian Sausage Sandwich
Served on a hoagie roll with fried onions & peppers$8.99
- Polish Sausage Sandwich
Served on a hoagie roll with fried onions & peppers$7.99
- Garden Souvlaki
Served on a grilled pita with onions, lettuce, tomatoes & feta cheese$7.99
- Fish Sandwich
Served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce$6.99
- Greek Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken served on a hard roll with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & feta cheese$8.99
- Julienne Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, white onions, Cheddar cheese, chopped ham, & turkey, wrapped in a pita$10.99
- Chicken Fingers only$8.99