Louisiana Heaven
Main Menu - All Day
Dinner Combos
- Cajun Fried Chicken$17.99
3 pieces of chicken, 2 Sides Included and a piece of cornbread
- BBQ Chicken$17.99
2 Sides Included
- Cajun Smoked Ribs$18.99
2 Sides Included
- Louisiana Hot Link$16.99
2 Sides Included, hoagie roll and piece of cornbread
- Cajun Red Snapper$18.99
Fried to perfection. 2 Sides Included and piece of cornbread.
- Fried Catfish$18.99
2 Sides Included
- Shrimp Basket$18.99
2 Sides Included
Dinner Combo Deals
Side Dishes
Beverages
Desserts
Sandwiches
Louisiana Favorites
- Boudin Links$5.99
1 homemade pork Boudin link
- Boudin Balls$8.00
3 delicious pork boudin balls
- Seafood Gumbo$22.99+
Shrimp, Crab, Chicken, and. Beef sausage. Includes 1 side of rice.
- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$18.99+
Delicious Chicken and sausage gumbo. Include side of white rice. Caution: Gumbo contains a seafood base.
- Heavenly Shrimp fries$15.99
5 jumbo shrimp served on a bread of Cajun fries the plate is shared with Our house made BBQ sauce and our sweet and savory Heavenly sauce.
- Shrimp & Grits (Sunday only)$15.99
Contains shrimp. Sautéed bell peppers, shrimp and sausage, cheese grits and green onion garnish.
- Ox Tails, Rice and Gravy & 1 side$29.99
Oxtails served with rice and gravy, one side of your choice and a piece of cornbread.
- Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich$16.99
Po boy is prepared with a house spread, pickle, tomato, and sprig mix blend spread. Includes Cajun fries
- Rib sandwich + 1 side$10.99
- Fried Pork Chop and 2 sides$19.99
2 fried pork chops, 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
- Smothered Pork Chop & 1 side$19.99
2 Smothered Pork Chops & 1 side. Served with a piece of cornbread.
Beer & Wine
Beer
Champagne
Happy Hour Tues-Friday 2-4PM
Dinner
Dinner Combos
- Cajun Fried Chicken$17.99
3 pieces of chicken, 2 Sides Included and a piece of cornbread
- BBQ Chicken$17.99
2 Sides Included
- Cajun Smoked Ribs$18.99
2 Sides Included
- Louisiana Hot Link$16.99
2 Sides Included, hoagie roll and piece of cornbread
- Cajun Red Snapper$18.99
Fried to perfection. 2 Sides Included and piece of cornbread.
- Fried Catfish$18.99
2 Sides Included
- Shrimp Basket$18.99
2 Sides Included