Food Menu

Social Beginnings

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

5pcs served w/ marinara Sauce

Golden Crispy Calamari

$15.00

w/ fried zucchini & marinara

Street Corn Fries

$13.00

Topped w/ melted cheese, sweet corn, diced tomato, cilantro & lime sauce

Pork Belly Bites

$11.00

BBQ sauce on bed of roasted bell pepper, confit tomato, onions, vinegar sauce

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Capers, arugula, parmesan, wholegrain mustard vinaigrette

Buttery Pan-Fried Artichokes

$14.00

Garlic chips & marinara

Baked Scallops in the Shell

$19.00

3pcs panko bread, roasted tomato, beurre blanc

Nachos

$13.00

Nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole

Street Tacos

$14.00

(3) Tacos in corn tortilla, pico de gallo, your choice of protein, caramelized onions, purple cabbage

Mediterranean Hummus

$12.00

Original or Cilantro lime served w/ pita bread

Italian Meatballs

$13.00

Topped w/ mozzarella & basil pesto

Fire Roasted Shrimp

$16.00

Herbs marinated & sautéed in garlic lemon butter. Served with garlic bread

Breaded Mozzarella Ravioli

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

w/ pico de gallo

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SINGLE SERVING BOWL OF FRIES

Wings & Tenders

(BNL) 6pcs Wings

$10.00

6 pieces of Boneless Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

(BNL)12pcs Wings

$16.00

12 pieces of Boneless Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

6pcs Wings

$14.00

6 pieces of Bone-In Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

12pcs Wings

$24.00

12 pieces of Bone-In Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

3pcs Tenders

$9.00

3 pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

6pcs Tenders

$15.00

6 pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

Salad

Chicken Heart of Romaine

$15.00

Croutons parmensan cheese, house-made caesar dress

The Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherries tomato, green onions, blue cheese dressing

Cranberries Spinach

$14.00

Crispy bacon, mushrooms, honey dijon vinaigrette

Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & balsamic glaze

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Mix greens, avocado, mango, sesame ginger dressing

Grilled Panini

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo

Ham & Cheese Panini

$15.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Smoked Turkey Panini

$15.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato, herbs mayo

Grilled Cheese Panini

$15.00

Provolone, cheddar, bacon

Roast Beef Panini

$15.00

Provolone, carmaleized onions, creamy horseradish

Burgers

95 NORTH BURGER

$17.00

2 Qt. Pound beef sirloin patty, onion jam, mushrooms, egg, white cheddar cheese

Golden Burger

$16.00

2 Qt. Pound beef sirloin patty, bacon, goat cheese, tomato confit, baby arugula, aioli

Wagyu Lovers

$18.00

2 Qt. Pound beef American Wagyu patty, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato confit, lettuce

The Green

$16.00

Veggie Patty, Vegan Provolone cheese, tomato and avocado slices

Beef Hot Dogs

Original dog

$8.00

Hot dog, sweet relish, mustard, mayo

Amazon dog

$12.00

Hot dog, mashed potatoes, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, potato sticks, mayo

Chili dog

$12.00

Hot dog, beef chili, cheddar cheese, green onions, aioli

Porky's dog

$12.00

Hot dog, pork belly, sesame seed, siracha sauce & mayo

The Majors

Spaghetti Meatballs

$19.00

(3) Meatballs, marinara & basil

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, roasted garlic

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Filled w/ ricotta, gorgonzola, provolone, parmesan cheese in asparagus creamy sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Served w/ spaghetti marinara

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Filled w/ lobster, shrimp and scallops in a Cognac creamy sauce

*Seared Salmon

$26.00

Pink peppercorn sauce, served with seasonal veggies

95 North Favorites

*Chimichurri Butcher Steak

$25.00

Served w/ Mashed potatoes

*12oz Grilled NY Steak

$28.00

Served w/ Veggies, Pink peppercorn & brandy demi glace

*Prime Rib au jus

$30.00

Served w/ Mashed potatoes

Rotisserie Chicken

$16.00

Half Chicken w/ roasted potatoes

Short-ribs Pot Roast

$22.00

Baby spinach, mashed potatoes & red wine reduction

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Tempura batter Cod filets, tartare sauce served w/ french fries

*Surf & Turf

$48.00

Pizza

10' Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

16' Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

10' Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni

16' Pepperoni Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni

10' Sausage and mushrooms Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and mushrooms

16' Sausage and mushrooms Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and mushrooms

10' Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and ham

16' Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and ham

10' Cacio Pepe Pizza

$18.00

Pecorino and mozzarella cheese, bacon & crushed black pepper

16' Cacio Pepe Pizza

$26.00

Pecorino and mozzarella cheese, bacon & crushed black pepper

10' Deluxe Pizza

$22.00

Mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, pulled pork

16' Deluxe Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, pulled pork

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Warm Brownie

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, cherry

Cheesecake

$10.00

N/A Drinks Menu

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

espresso (single)

$2.50

espresso (dbl)

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

