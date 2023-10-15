Lounge 95 North 6050 Sky Pointe Drive
Food Menu
Social Beginnings
Fried Mozzarella
5pcs served w/ marinara Sauce
Golden Crispy Calamari
w/ fried zucchini & marinara
Street Corn Fries
Topped w/ melted cheese, sweet corn, diced tomato, cilantro & lime sauce
Pork Belly Bites
BBQ sauce on bed of roasted bell pepper, confit tomato, onions, vinegar sauce
Beef Carpaccio
Capers, arugula, parmesan, wholegrain mustard vinaigrette
Buttery Pan-Fried Artichokes
Garlic chips & marinara
Baked Scallops in the Shell
3pcs panko bread, roasted tomato, beurre blanc
Nachos
Nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole
Street Tacos
(3) Tacos in corn tortilla, pico de gallo, your choice of protein, caramelized onions, purple cabbage
Mediterranean Hummus
Original or Cilantro lime served w/ pita bread
Italian Meatballs
Topped w/ mozzarella & basil pesto
Fire Roasted Shrimp
Herbs marinated & sautéed in garlic lemon butter. Served with garlic bread
Breaded Mozzarella Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Chips & Salsa
w/ pico de gallo
FRENCH FRIES
SINGLE SERVING BOWL OF FRIES
Wings & Tenders
(BNL) 6pcs Wings
6 pieces of Boneless Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce
(BNL)12pcs Wings
12 pieces of Boneless Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce
6pcs Wings
6 pieces of Bone-In Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce
12pcs Wings
12 pieces of Bone-In Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce
3pcs Tenders
3 pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce
6pcs Tenders
6 pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce
Salad
Chicken Heart of Romaine
Croutons parmensan cheese, house-made caesar dress
The Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherries tomato, green onions, blue cheese dressing
Cranberries Spinach
Crispy bacon, mushrooms, honey dijon vinaigrette
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & balsamic glaze
Ahi Tuna
Mix greens, avocado, mango, sesame ginger dressing
Grilled Panini
Caprese Panini
Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo
Ham & Cheese Panini
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
Smoked Turkey Panini
Provolone, lettuce, tomato, herbs mayo
Grilled Cheese Panini
Provolone, cheddar, bacon
Roast Beef Panini
Provolone, carmaleized onions, creamy horseradish
Burgers
95 NORTH BURGER
2 Qt. Pound beef sirloin patty, onion jam, mushrooms, egg, white cheddar cheese
Golden Burger
2 Qt. Pound beef sirloin patty, bacon, goat cheese, tomato confit, baby arugula, aioli
Wagyu Lovers
2 Qt. Pound beef American Wagyu patty, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato confit, lettuce
The Green
Veggie Patty, Vegan Provolone cheese, tomato and avocado slices
Beef Hot Dogs
The Majors
Spaghetti Meatballs
(3) Meatballs, marinara & basil
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, roasted garlic
Cheese Ravioli
Filled w/ ricotta, gorgonzola, provolone, parmesan cheese in asparagus creamy sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Served w/ spaghetti marinara
Lobster Ravioli
Filled w/ lobster, shrimp and scallops in a Cognac creamy sauce
*Seared Salmon
Pink peppercorn sauce, served with seasonal veggies
95 North Favorites
*Chimichurri Butcher Steak
Served w/ Mashed potatoes
*12oz Grilled NY Steak
Served w/ Veggies, Pink peppercorn & brandy demi glace
*Prime Rib au jus
Served w/ Mashed potatoes
Rotisserie Chicken
Half Chicken w/ roasted potatoes
Short-ribs Pot Roast
Baby spinach, mashed potatoes & red wine reduction
Fish & Chips
Tempura batter Cod filets, tartare sauce served w/ french fries
*Surf & Turf
Pizza
10' Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
16' Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
10' Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni
16' Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni
10' Sausage and mushrooms Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and mushrooms
16' Sausage and mushrooms Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and mushrooms
10' Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and ham
16' Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and ham
10' Cacio Pepe Pizza
Pecorino and mozzarella cheese, bacon & crushed black pepper
16' Cacio Pepe Pizza
Pecorino and mozzarella cheese, bacon & crushed black pepper
10' Deluxe Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, pulled pork
16' Deluxe Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, pulled pork