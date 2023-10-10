Lourdas- NEW 50 N Bryn Mawr avenue
FOOD
Appetizers
Pikilia
a sample of cold appetizers including Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata, Hummus, Dolmades, Imported Feta and Kalamata Olives
Dolmades
stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs
Tzatziki
Cucumber, Yogurt and garlic dip
Melitzanosalata
Roasted eggplant, red peppers and olive oil dip
Saganaki Opa!
Kefalotiri cheese flambe'
Kalimari
Tender rings of squid, lightly floured and fried
Immam Baildi
Braised baby eggplant, oninons garlic and olive oil in a tomato sauce
Spanakopites
Spinach and feta wrapped in a flaky phyllo pastery
Avgolemono Soup
Traditional egg-lemon soup with orzo pasta
Hummus
Chickpea and tahini dip
Oktapodi
Grilled octopus over a bed of field greens with lentils
feta side
extra pita
french fries
spinach side
scallops
Salads
Large Village Salad
Tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette
Small Village Salad
Tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette
Large Greek Salad
Romaine tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette
Small Greek Salad
Romaine tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette
Entrees
Shrimp Lourdas
Pan seared shrimp in a white wine sauce with chopped tomatoes, scallions, garlic and feta cheese served with rice pilaf
Dry Sea Scallops
Pan seared in a white wine sauce with rice pilaf and baby spinach
Chicken Souvlaki
Tender chunks of chicken breast, with red peppers, onions, and tomato on a bed of rice pilaf
Lamb Souvlaki
Tender chunks of lamb, with red peppers, onions, and tomato on a bed of rice pilaf
Chicken Gyro Takeout
Succulent slices of beef with tomatoes, onions and tzatiki sauce wrapped in a warm pita with house fries
Pastitsio
Baked layers of pasta and seasoned beef topped with a bechamel sauce
Moussaka
Grilled sliced eggplant, potatoes, and beef layered with a bechamel sauce
Kotopoulo Riganato
Roasted chicken breast seasoned with oregano, olive oil, and garlic. Served with roasted potatoes and baby spinach.
Paidakia
Grilled lamb chops served with roasted greek potatoes and seasonal vegetable
Arni Kokinisto
Braised lamb shank in a tomato marsala wine sauce, served with orzo pasta and shavings of kefalotiri cheese
Dorade
Marinated and grilled with olive oil, lemon and oregano. Served with roasted greek potatoes and seasonal vegetable
Gyro takeout
Succulent slices of beef with tomatoes, onions and tzatiki sauce wrapped in a warm pita with house fries