11400 Main Street
LouVino Douglas Hills
Snacks
Salads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Kids Menu
Snacks
Duck Fat Frites
$10.00
Truffle Parm Frites
$10.00
Goat Dip
$15.00
Loaded Tots
$9.00
Dates
$10.00
Chicken Tacos
$12.00
Beef Sliders
$15.00
Fried Greens
$8.00
Charcuterie Board
$28.00
w cheese
$3.00
Salads
Brussels Sprouts
$11.00
Caprese
$14.00
Caesar
$11.00
House Salad
$10.00
Sandwiches
Veggie Sandwich
$15.00
Spicy Chx Sandwich
$21.00
Smash Burger
$19.00
Entrees
Steak & Frites
$29.00
Shrimp & Grits
$22.00
Risotto
$43.00
Salmon
$32.00
Ribeye Filet
$52.00
Chicken & Waffle
$23.00
Cacio E Pepe
$19.00
Airline Chicken
$26.00
Pork Chop
$32.00
Vegetarian Risotto
$25.00
Kids Menu
Kids Tenders w/Fruit
$7.00
Kids Tenders w/Fries
$7.00
Kids Tenders w/Mash
$7.00
Kids Quesadilla w/Fruit
$7.00
Kids Quesadilla w/Fries
$7.00
Kids Quesdailla w/Mash
$7.00
LouVino Location and Ordering Hours
(502) 742-1426
11400 Main Street, Louisville, KY 40243
All hours
