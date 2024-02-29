Skip to Main content
Dinner Menu
Snacks
Duck Fat Frites
$10.00
Truffle Parm Frites
$10.00
Goat Dip
$15.00
Loaded Tots
$9.00
Dates
$10.00
Chicken Tacos
$12.00
Beef Sliders
$15.00
Fried Greens
$8.00
Charcuterie Board
$28.00
w cheese
$3.00
Toast
$2.00
Salads
Brussels Sprouts
$11.00
Caprese
$14.00
Caesar
$11.00
House Salad
$10.00
House Salad Pasta Tuesday
Caesar Salad Pasta Tuesday
Sandwiches
Spicy Chx Sandwich
$21.00
Smash Burger
$19.00
$10 BURGER NIGHT
$10.00
Entrees
Steak & Frites
$29.00
Shrimp & Grits
$22.00
Risotto
$43.00
Salmon
$32.00
Ribeye Filet
$52.00
Chicken & Waffle
$23.00
Cacio E Pepe
$19.00
Vegetarian Risotto
$25.00
PASTA TUESDAY
$25.00
Kids Menu
Kids Tenders w/Fruit
$7.00
Kids Tenders w/Fries
$7.00
Kids Tenders w/Mash
$7.00
LouVino- Lou Highlands 1606 Bardstown Road Location and Ordering Hours
(502) 365-1921
1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
