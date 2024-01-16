Skip to Main content
LouVino- Over the Rhine 1142 Main Street
Snacks
Salads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Kids Menu
Weekly Specials
Duck Fat Frites
$10.00
Truffle Parm Frites
$10.00
Goat Dip
$15.00
Loaded Tots
$9.00
Dates
$12.00
Chicken Tacos
$12.00
Beef Sliders
$15.00
Fried Greens
$8.00
Charcuterie Board
$28.00
w cheese
$3.00
Brussels Sprouts
$11.00
Caprese
$14.00
Caesar
$11.00
House Salad
$10.00
Spicy Chx Sandwich
$21.00
Smash Burger
$19.00
Veggie Sandwich
$15.00
Steak & Frites
$29.00
Shrimp & Grits
$22.00
Risotto
$43.00
Salmon
$32.00
Beef Tenderloin
$45.00
Chicken & Waffle
$25.00
Cacio E Pepe
$19.00
Vegetarian Risotto
$25.00
Kids Tenders w/Fruit
$7.00
Kids Tenders w/Fries
$7.00
Kids Tenders w/Mash
$7.00
Pasta Night
$25.00
Burger Night
$10.00
Fish and Chips
$22.00
LouVino- Over the Rhine 1142 Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 813-3350
1142 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Closed
• Opens Friday at 5PM
All hours
