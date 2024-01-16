Love Social 217 East Matilija Street
Baked Goods
- Vegan Cinn Roll$6.00
with a glaze frosting
- Golden Crescent$2.00
served with butter
- Garlic Ham & Cheese Braid$3.00
- GF Raspberry Muffin$3.50
served with butter
- GF Pixie Muffin$3.50
served with butter
- Lavender Fog Cookie$1.50
made with Magic Hour Lavender London Fog Tea
- GF Oatmeal Cookie$1.50
- Frangipane Almond Heart$3.50
- Vegan Banana Bread$3.50
served with vegan butter
Breakfast
- Love Burrito
farm fresh scrambled eggs, crispy sweet potato hash, gruyere, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Smavo Toast
farm fresh poached egg, our own avocado mash, locally grown micro cilantro and fresh herbs, sliced heirloom tomatoes, and pickled Fresno chilies, piled on a slice of Ojai Rotie sourdough
- Blue & Brie Stack
French toast sandwich with blueberry-vanilla compote and triple cream brie
- Rose Colored Tacos
farm fresh scrambled egg, sliced avocado, feta, and chimichurri, folded into our signature pink tortillas
- Savor Me Bowl
farm fresh poached egg, sliced Ojai avocado, sweet potato hash, pea shoots, and quinoa
- Sweetheart Bowl
organic greek yogurt, fresh local berries, Ojai honey, and our granola organic greek yogurt, fresh local berries, Ojai honey, and our granola [made vegan - coconut yogurt and agave nectar]
Lunch
- Cali BLT
pork bacon, Ojai avocado, locally grown lettuce, sliced heirloom tomatoes, and black garlic aioli, all in between two slices of Ojai Rotie sourdough
- Mane Event Sando
Mahealani Farms Lion’s Mane lightly battered and fried, pickles, pickled red cabbage, and black garlic aioli, in the middle of a vegan brioche bun
- Fiesta Tacos
carne asada, Ojai avocado, cilantro, watermelon radish, and salsa verde, folded into our signature pink tortillas
- Ojai Farmers Salad
local greens, sliced heirloom tomatoes, watermelon radishes, quinoa, tossed with our pixie tangerine vinaigrette
- Local Greens Salad
spinach, arugula, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles, tossed with our raspberry balsamic dressing
Kids Menu
- PB&J
a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich on Ojai Rotie sourdough, without the crust because we already know, served with a side of fresh local berries
- Corn Tortilla Quesadilla
our signature pink tortillas with jack cheese
- Confetti Pancakes
served with butter and maple syrup, and a side of fresh local berries
Coffee
- Espresso$3.00
served as 2 shots
- Macchiato$4.00
served as 2 shots espresso with a dollop of foam
- Gibraltar/Cortado$4.00
served as 2 shots espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam
- Cappuccino$5.00
served as 2 shots with steamed milk and 1/3 foam
- Latte$5.00
2 shots with steamed milk and microfoam
- Flat White$5.00
8oz with 2 shots, steamed milk and foam
- Fresh Brewed Medium$3.00
- Fresh Brewed Dark$3.00
- Fresh Brewed Decaf$3.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
add espresso if you'd like
- Golden Milk$5.00
chai spices, tumeric, your choice of milk
- Lavender Honey Latte$5.00
- Americano$5.00
Beverages
- Fresh Orange Juice$6.00
fresh squeezed daily, made with love
- “Santa Barbara” Cold Pressed$7.00
Pineapple, Cucumber, Spinach, Lemon, Kale, Parsley and Wheatgrass - Gut Health/Energy Booster
- “Anacapa” Cold Pressed$7.00
Green Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric and Bee Pollen - Immunity Boost/Anti-Inflammatory
- “The 101” Immunity Shot$7.00
Lemon, Ginger, Honey and Cinnamon - Extreme Detox
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
half tea half lemonade
- Lemonade$4.00
housemade lemonade
- Lavender Vanilla Black Iced Tea$4.00
a scented blend of lavender, old-world pipe tobacco nostalgia, and rare vanilla essence for a comforting and calming experience
- Love Social Tea$4.00
- Queen of the Harvest$4.00
sensual, spicy, and infinitely relaxing with the addition of beautifying, relaxing herbs and spices (caffeine-free)
- Lavender London Fog$4.00
pristine and elegant, goddess-like in essence and uplifting in effect, this beautifully composed lavender-kissed Earl Grey parts the clouds and hearkens the sun to shine on your day
- Emerald Green$4.00
deeply nourishing Japanese green tea, blended with moringa and fruits, then scented with cherry blossoms and tropical breezes to deliver a seriously satisfying steep
- Organic Ceremonial Matcha Latte$7.00
masterful, shade-grown, stone ground, ceremonial matcha speeds metabolism, aids clarity, detoxes the body, and is like fairy dust for your soul
- Revel “Pink Moment”$6.00
Hibiscus, ginger, orange zest
- Revel “Om”$6.00
Lavender and Blackberry
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Chocolate Milk$5.00