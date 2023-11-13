Love Coffee - COG 1 Keene Street
COG Menu
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso & water Hot or Iced
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Espresso & Microfoam Milk
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50+
Caramel & milk, topped with Espresso hot or iced
- Cinnamon Dolce$5.25+
Espresso, cinnamon, vanilla, milk Hot or Iced
- Espresso$2.75+
- Latte$4.50+
Espresso and Milk Hot or Iced
- Love Coffee's Joy$5.50+
Espresso, white chocolate, coconut, almond & milk Hot or Iced
- Love in a Cup Latte$5.25+
Espresso, vanilla, caramel & milk Hot or Iced
- Macchiato$4.50+
espresso topped over milk Hot or Iced
- Mocha$5.00+
Espresso, Dark Chocolate & milk Hot or Iced
- Paw Prints Mocha$5.00+
Espresso, white chocolate & milk
- Raspberry Mocha$5.25+
Espresso, raspberry & milk
- Salted Caramel Mocha$5.25+
Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel & milk
- Tiger Mocha$5.50+
- Vanilla Latte$5.25+
Espresso, Vanilla & milk
- Extra Shot$1.00
Flavors
- Vanilla$1.00
- Hazelnut$1.00
- Caramel$1.00
- Organic Honey$1.00
- Cinnamon$1.00
- Almond$1.00
- Cherry$1.00
- Raspberry$1.00
- Dark Chocolate$1.00
- Lavender$1.00
- White Chocolate$1.00
- Coconut$1.00
- Salted Caramel$1.00
- Strawberry$1.00
- Sugar Free Hazelnut$1.00
- Sugar Free Chocolate$1.00
- Sugar Free Caramel$1.00
- Sugar Free Vanilla$1.00
- Sugar Free Raspberry$1.00
- Pumpkin Pie$1.00
- Toasted Marshmallow$1.00
- Gingerbread$1.00
Frappe
Hot Chocolate
cocoa mix & steamed milk
Italian Sodas
Flavor, carbonated water, with ice topped with whipped cream
Pastries
- Apple Cinnamon Muffin$4.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Scone$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Pecan Sticky Bun$5.50
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Cranberry-Orange Muffin$4.50
- Croissant$3.75Out of stock
- Java Chip Muffin$4.50
- Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
- Savory Scone$4.50Out of stock
- Raspberry White Chocolate Scone$4.50
- Lemon Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Smoothies
Tea
