Love Snacks Coxinha & Cia 2 1313 Green Forest Court-Unit 210
Snacks Mini - Fried
Snacks Mini - Baked
Snacks - Big
- Cheese Ball$3.00
- Coxinha$3.00
Potato dough stuffed with chicken
- Coxinha with Catupiry$3.00
Potato dough stuffed with chicken and Catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese)
- Empanada Cheese$3.00
The famous Brazilian pastel with cheese filling
- Empanada Chicken$3.00
The famous Brazilian pastel with chicken filling
- Empanada Chicken with Catupiry$4.00
The famous Brazilian pastel with chicken and Catupiry filling
- Empanada Ground Beef$3.00
The famous Brazilian pastel with ground beef filling
- Kibe$3.00
Wholemeal flour, stuffed with ground beef
- Kibe with Catupiry$3.00
Wholemeal flour, stuffed with ground beef and Catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese)
- Risoles Cheese and Corn$3.00
Potato dough stuffed with mozzarela cheese and corn
- Risoles Ground Beef$3.00
Potato dough stuffed with ground beef
- Risoles Ham and Cheese$3.00
Potato dough stuffed with mozzarela cheese and ham
- Risoles Shrimp$3.00
Potato dough stuffed with shrimp
- Risoles Smoked Sausage$3.00
Potato dough stuffed with smoked sausage (calabresa) and cheese
- Sausage Roll$3.00
Sausage with potato dough
Snacks - Baked
Sandwiches
Drinks
- American Coffee$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.20
- Bag Coffee$16.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Coca-Cola 12oz$2.50
- Coca-Cola 20oz$3.00
- Coca-Cola 67oz$4.00
- Coca-Cola Diet 12oz$2.50
- Coca-Cola Glass Bottle$3.00
- Coca-Cola Zero 12oz$2.50
- Coca-Cola Zero 20oz$3.00
- Coca-Cola Zero 67oz$4.00
- Coconut Water$3.50
- Cortado$4.00
- Expresso$3.25
- Fanta 12oz$2.50
- Fanta 67oz$4.00
- Gatorade$3.50
- Guarana 12oz$2.50
- Guarana Diet 12oz$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Latte$5.00
- Brazil Gourmet Juice$4.00
- Compal Juice$3.00
- Minute Maid Juice$4.00
- Jumex Nectar$3.20
- Monster$3.50
- Nesquik$3.20
- Perrier$3.00
- Sprite 12oz$2.50
- Sprite 67oz$4.00
- Water 16.9oz$1.50
Dessert
- Churros Dulce de Leche$5.99
- Churros Nutella$5.99
- Banoffee$8.90
- Bolo Pote$9.90
- Brigadeiro$3.90
- Brownie Doce de Leite$8.00
- Brownie Ninho e Nutella$8.00
- Cake Slice$5.00
- Carrot Cake$12.90
- Cereal Bar$2.50
- CheeseCake$6.90
- CupCake$4.50
- Doce Pote$8.90
- Donuts$1.50
- Ice Cream$4.50
- Mini Vulcao de Cenoura$6.90
- Mousse Chocolate$4.90
- Muffin$4.50
- Nutella B-ready$1.50
- Pao de Mel$4.50
- Passion Fruit Mousse$8.90
- Sneakers CakeBites$3.20
- Sonho de Valsa$1.00
- Surpresa de Uva$8.90
- Toalha Felpuda$6.90
- Palha Italiana$4.00
- Docinhos 100 unidades$60.00
- Docinhos 50 unidades$35.00
- Docinhos units$0.70
Pie
- Chicken Pie Slice$6.50
Slice of our pie with buttery dough and chicken filling
- Chicken Pie$23.90
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with chicken filling
- Shrimp Pie$23.90
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with shrimp filling
- Heart of Palm Pie$23.90
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with heart of palm filling
- Chicken Pie with Catupiry$23.90
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with chicken and Catupiry filling
- Big Chicken Pie with Catupiry$40.00