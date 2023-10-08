Love Snacks Coxinha & Cia 5263 International Drive Suite G
Snacks Mini - Fried
Snacks Mini - Baked
Snacks - Big
Cheese Ball
Coxinha
Potato dough stuffed with chicken
Coxinha with Catupiry
Potato dough stuffed with chicken and Catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese)
Empanada Cheese
The famous Brazilian pastel with cheese filling
Empanada Chicken
The famous Brazilian pastel with chicken filling
Empanada Chicken with Catupiry
The famous Brazilian pastel with chicken and Catupiry filling
Empanada Ground Beef
The famous Brazilian pastel with ground beef filling
Kibe
Wholemeal flour, stuffed with ground beef
Kibe with Catupiry
Wholemeal flour, stuffed with ground beef and Catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese)
Risoles Cheese and Corn
Potato dough stuffed with mozzarela cheese and corn
Risoles Ground Beef
Potato dough stuffed with ground beef
Risoles Ham and Cheese
Potato dough stuffed with mozzarela cheese and ham
Risoles Shrimp
Potato dough stuffed with shrimp
Risoles Smoked Sausage
Potato dough stuffed with smoked sausage (calabresa) and cheese
Sausage Roll
Sausage with potato dough
Snacks - Baked
Sandwiches
Drinks
American Coffee
Apple Juice
Bag Coffee
Cappuccino
Coca-Cola 12oz
Coca-Cola 20oz
Coca-Cola 67oz
Coca-Cola Diet 12oz
Coca-Cola Glass Bottle
Coca-Cola Zero 12oz
Coca-Cola Zero 20oz
Coca-Cola Zero 67oz
Coconut Water
Cortado
Expresso
Fanta 12oz
Fanta 67oz
Gatorade
Guarana 12oz
Guarana Diet 12oz
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Jumex Nectar
Latte
Minute Maid Juice
Monster
Nesquik
Perrier
Sprite 12oz
Sprite 67oz
Water 16.9oz
Dessert
Churros Dulce de Leche
Churros Nutella
Banoffee
Bolo Pote
Brigadeiro
Cake Slice
Carrot Cake
Cereal Bar
CheeseCake
CupCake
Doce Pote
Donuts
Ice Cream
Mini Vulcao de Cenoura
Mousse Chocolate
Muffin
Nutella B-ready
Pao de Mel
Passion Fruit Mousse
Sneakers CakeBites
Sonho de Valsa
Surpresa de Uva
Toalha Felpuda
Pie
Chicken Pie Slice
Slice of our pie with buttery dough and chicken filling
Chicken Pie
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with chicken filling
Shrimp Pie
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with shrimp filling
Heart of Palm Pie
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with heart of palm filling
Chicken Pie with Catupiry
Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with chicken and Catupiry filling