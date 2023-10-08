Snacks Mini - Fried

10 Units

$5.99

25 Units

$10.00

50 Units

$20.00

100 Units

$30.00

Combo 1

$46.99

Snacks Mini - Baked

Unidades assados

$0.70

Unidades Assados (Enroladinho)

$1.00

25 Assados

$15.00

50 Assados

$30.00

100 Assados

$60.00

Pizzinha

$9.90

Snacks - Big

Cheese Ball

$3.00

Coxinha

$3.00

Potato dough stuffed with chicken

Coxinha with Catupiry

$3.00

Potato dough stuffed with chicken and Catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese)

Empanada Cheese

$3.00

The famous Brazilian pastel with cheese filling

Empanada Chicken

$3.00

The famous Brazilian pastel with chicken filling

Empanada Chicken with Catupiry

$4.00

The famous Brazilian pastel with chicken and Catupiry filling

Empanada Ground Beef

$3.00

The famous Brazilian pastel with ground beef filling

Kibe

$3.00

Wholemeal flour, stuffed with ground beef

Kibe with Catupiry

$3.00

Wholemeal flour, stuffed with ground beef and Catupiry (Brazilian Cream Cheese)

Risoles Cheese and Corn

$3.00

Potato dough stuffed with mozzarela cheese and corn

Risoles Ground Beef

$3.00

Potato dough stuffed with ground beef

Risoles Ham and Cheese

$3.00

Potato dough stuffed with mozzarela cheese and ham

Risoles Shrimp

$3.00

Potato dough stuffed with shrimp

Risoles Smoked Sausage

$3.00

Potato dough stuffed with smoked sausage (calabresa) and cheese

Sausage Roll

$3.00

Sausage with potato dough

Snacks - Baked

Pie Chicken

$4.00

Pie Heart of Palm

$4.00

Pie Shrimp

$4.00

Cheese Bread

$4.00

Esfiha Chicken

$4.00

Esfiha Ground Beef

$4.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Ham and Cheese Bread

$4.00

Potato Bread with Catupiry

$4.00

Chicken Pastel (pastel de forno)

$4.90

Sandwiches

Hotdog Combo

$7.50

Hotdog meal, comes with a portion fries and a soda 12oz

Hotdog (classic)

$4.00

Fries

$3.50

Drinks

American Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.20

Bag Coffee

$16.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coca-Cola 12oz

$2.50

Coca-Cola 20oz

$3.00

Coca-Cola 67oz

$4.00

Coca-Cola Diet 12oz

$2.50

Coca-Cola Glass Bottle

$3.00

Coca-Cola Zero 12oz

$2.50

Coca-Cola Zero 20oz

$3.00

Coca-Cola Zero 67oz

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Expresso

$3.25

Fanta 12oz

$2.50

Fanta 67oz

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Guarana 12oz

$2.50

Guarana Diet 12oz

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jumex Nectar

$3.20

Latte

$5.00

Minute Maid Juice

$4.00

Monster

$3.50

Nesquik

$3.20

Perrier

$3.00

Sprite 12oz

$2.50

Sprite 67oz

$4.00

Water 16.9oz

$1.50

Dessert

Churros Dulce de Leche

$5.99

Churros Nutella

$5.99

Banoffee

$8.90

Bolo Pote

$9.90

Brigadeiro

$2.50

Cake Slice

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$12.90

Cereal Bar

$2.50

CheeseCake

$6.90

CupCake

$4.50

Doce Pote

$8.90

Donuts

$1.00

Ice Cream

$4.50

Mini Vulcao de Cenoura

$6.90

Mousse Chocolate

$4.90

Muffin

$4.50

Nutella B-ready

$1.50

Pao de Mel

$4.50

Passion Fruit Mousse

$8.90

Sneakers CakeBites

$3.20

Sonho de Valsa

$1.00

Surpresa de Uva

$8.90

Toalha Felpuda

$6.90

Pie

Chicken Pie Slice

$6.50

Slice of our pie with buttery dough and chicken filling

Chicken Pie

$23.90

Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with chicken filling

Shrimp Pie

$23.90

Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with shrimp filling

Heart of Palm Pie

$23.90

Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with heart of palm filling

Chicken Pie with Catupiry

$26.90

Our pie, which we call empadao, buttery dough with chicken and Catupiry filling

Promocionais

Coxinha

$2.00

Coxinha Catupiry

$2.00

Kibe

$2.00