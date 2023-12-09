Love's Cajun Cuisine
Starters
- Seafood Fries$14.00
with crawfish and shrimp
- Seafood Nachos$14.00
with crawfish and shrimp
- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup$7.00
- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl$10.00
- Seafood Gumbo Cup$9.00
- Seafood Gumbo Bowl$12.00
- 1 Stuffed Bell Pepper$6.00
- 2 Stuffed Bell Peppers$12.00
- Boudin Balls$10.00Out of stock
- Voodoo Eggrolls 4 count$15.00
with crawfish,crabmeat and shrimp
- Voodoo Eggrolls 6 count$18.00
with crawfish,crabmeat and shrimp
Seafood Platter
Po-Boys
Signature Dishes
- Red Beans and Rice w/ 3 wings$14.00
with 3 wings
- 6 piece wings + 1 side$12.00
- 10 piece wings + side$16.00
- Seafood Pasta$21.00
Shrimp and Crawfish
- Shrimp Pasta$18.00
- Chicken Pasta$16.00
- Boneless Wings$13.00
- Catfish Orleans 1 piece$16.00
dirty rice, catfish with my crawfish cream sauce
- Catfish Orleans 2 pieces$21.00
dirty rice, catfish with my crawfish cream sauce
Sides
- Fries$4.00
- Cajun Fries$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Seafood Mac & cheese$8.00
- Dirty Rice$5.00
- Broccoli Casserole$4.00
- Cabbage$5.00
- Candy Yams$5.00
- Add Shrimp$8.00
- Add Chicken$6.00
- Add Sausage$3.00
- Greens$5.00
- Green beans$5.00Out of stock
- Side Shrimp Grilled$8.00
- Side Shrimp Fried$8.00
- Side sauce$2.00
- 1 Piece Fish$4.00
- Red Beans$6.00
Love's Cajun Cuisine Location and Hours
(832) 546-8525
Open now • Closes at 10:59PM