Loveski Deli 1813 Larkspur Landing Circle, suite 15
All Day
Toasted Bagels + Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bagel + Spread$3.00
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel$14.00
harissa, latke, dill, shallot
- Avocado Bagel$14.00
sprouts, herb cream cheese, loveski vinaigrette
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$16.00
fermented onion spread, capers, shallots, dill
- Heirloom Tomato Bagel$14.00
cream cheese, olive oil, jacobsen salt
- Smoked Whitefish Bagel$18.00
shaved + crispy onion, thai chiles, cream cheese
Breakfast Plates
Soup + Salad
- Matzoh Ball Soup$10.00
DEN'S WAY: lemongrass, thai herbs, chiles + $2
- Farm Salad$14.00
chopped romaine, vegetables, bagel crunch + vinaigrette ADD A SCOOP OF chickpea salad (v) + $3 turkey breast + $5 chopped smoked salmon +$6 avocado + $4 smoked whitefish salad + $8 chopped pastrami + $
- DIll Green Goddess Salad$16.00
avocado, romaine, dill green goddess dressing, matzoh crunch
- Loveski Chopped Salad
smoked salmon, chickpea, pickled vegetables
Sandwiches
- Braised Brisket$18.00
shaved brisket, onions, pickled vegetables + horseradish mayo
- The Tribute$22.00
hand-carved pastrami on rye, coleslaw, swiss, russian dressing
- Smoked Whitefish$18.00
white bread, crispy + shaved onions, thai chiles, herbs, horseradish mayo
- Smashed Chickpea Sandwich (v)$14.00
vegetables + greens from our farm, escabeche, loveski vinaigrette
- Loveski Reuben$20.00
hot corned beef, swiss, white kimchee, gochujang dressing
- Fried Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
challah roll, bread and butter green tomato pickle, lettuce, horseradish mayo
- Hand Carved Turkey$18.00
oatmeal porridge bread, greens from our farm, cheddar, charoset (contains walnuts), mayo (Charoset is a sweet relish made of apples and walnuts)
- Kids Pizza Bagel$8.00
pepperoni or cheese