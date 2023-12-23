LOW AND SLOW Smoke House Lakeland Florida
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Sliced pickles, hand breaded, and deep fried, served with Alabama white sauce
- BBQ Loaded Nachos$20.00
Tortilla chips, freshly fried, and topped with our homemade mac and cheese, nacho cheese, BBQ pork, a heaping drizzle of BBQ sauce and jalapeños
- Low and Slow Queso$11.00
Large portion of creamy white queso. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Cheese Fries$11.00
Fresh cut potatoes with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and chives
- Homemade Potato Chips$9.00
Fresh cut to order homemade crispy potato chips
- Wings (8)$15.00
Freshly smoked, flash fried, and tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Wings (12)$19.00
Freshly smoked, flash fried, and tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Wings (24)$29.00
Freshly smoked, flash fried, and tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- Hushpuppies$3.00
Basket of gallon brown hushpuppies
Salads
- House Salad$11.00
Shredded iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, boiled eggs, purple onions, bacon bits, shredded cheese, and house made croutons
- Smokehouse Salad$16.00
Our house salad topped with your choice of smoked chicken or pulled pork, rib meat or chopped brisket
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with Pamesan cheese and crunchy croutons
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Served on a toasted brioche bun
- Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Chopped brisket, served on a toasted brioche bun
- Chicken Strip Sandwich$14.00
Fried or smoked chicken strips, tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, Alabama white sauce, or plain, served on a brioche bun
- Adult Grilled Cheese$14.00
Grilled cheese on thick toast filled with pulled pork
- Quesadilla$16.00
A large quesadilla loaded with your choice of chicken, ribs, or brisket and cheese. Served with one side
- Smokehouse Wrap$16.00
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, brisket or pulled pork chopped and served with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheeses, in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Served with one side
- BLT Wrap$16.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a flour tortilla
- Smoked Chicken Salad on Texas toast$15.00
Build Your Own Burger
Low and Slow Favorites
- Texas Size Sampler$40.00
One chicken quarter, 6 oz of pulled pork, 8 oz of brisket, 8 oz of smoked sausage, and 2 bones of rib. (No substitutions)
- The Texas Trinity$36.00
8 oz of Texas brisket, half rack of ribs, and 8 oz of smoked sausage (no substitutions)
- Texas Brisket Plate$26.00
Texas style brisket, smoked low and slow, sliced to order
- (4) St. Louis Style Rib Plate$19.00
Sink your teeth into our famous ribs!
- (6) St. Louis Style Rib Plate$24.00
Sink your teeth into our famous ribs!
- (Full Rack) St. Louis Style Rib Plate$36.00
Sink your teeth into our famous ribs!
- BBQ Chicken Plate$19.00
Two leg quarters, hand seasoned, and smoked. Ask for our homemade Alabama white sauce on the side
- Smoked Sausage Plate$19.00
3/4 lb of delicious smoked sausage. Made fresh daily
- Pulled Pork Plate$18.00
Eastern Carolina style pulled pork with a vinegar based sauce
- Chicken Tenders Plate$17.00
A generous portion of fresh, hand-battered, chicken breast strips fried to perfection. Served dry or tossed in your favorite sauce
- Texas Sized Loaded Baked Potato Bowl$13.00
A baked potato loaded with your choice of brisket or pulled pork, bacon pieces and cheese. (This favorite does not come with a side)
- Fire Grilled Chops 8oz$16.00
- Fire Grilled Double Chops (2x 8oz)$20.00
- New York Strip 12 oz Plate$25.00
- Taco Trio$17.00
Triple the delight with our Taco Tri- a flavor packed fiesta featuring one tantalizing Chicken, one savory pork, one smoky brisket taco.
- Ribeye Steak 12oz$27.00
- Ribeye Steak 16oz$32.00
- Shrimp & Grits (grilled)$17.00
6 Large shrimp(grilled) on a bed of stone ground yellow grits with peppers and onions.
- Popcorn Shrimp w/Hushpuppies$14.00
Basket of fried shrimp fried to perfection, served with hushpuppies
- Tomahawk Steak Special$100.00
Sides
- Side Homemade Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Side Southern String Beans$5.00
- Side Baked Beans with Sausage$5.00
- Side Hand-Cut French Fries$5.00
- Side Corn Bread$2.00
1 piece
- Side Fresh Made Collards$5.00
- Side Sweet Potato Casserole$5.00Out of stock
- Side Fresh Made Coleslaw$5.00
- Side Side Salad with Dressing$5.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes$7.00
- Side Extra Dressing$1.00
- Side Extra Sauce$1.00
- Hushpuppies (6PC)$2.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
Specialty Drinks & Soda
Signature Drinks
Soda
Whiskey & Bourbon
Cordials & Cognacs
Cocktails
- Margarita$7.50
- Sunday Funday$7.00
- Johnny Vegas$7.50
- Long Island$9.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- Black and Yellow$7.00
- Washington Apple$7.50
- Gin & Tonic$5.00
- Dry Martini$9.00
- Extra Dry Martini$9.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Moscow Mule [Vodka]$9.00
- Moscow Mule [Whiskey]$9.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Breakfast Shot$8.00
- GFY$7.00
- Four Horsemen$10.00