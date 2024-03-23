LowCountry Sports Social
FOOD
Starters
- Bang Bang Cauliflower$15.00
- General Tso Brussels$10.00
- Fried Red Tomato$14.00
- Boneless Are They Wings$12.00
- Sheet Pan Nachos$12.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
- Italian Dunkers$12.00
- Wings 6pc$9.00
- Wings 12pc$18.00
- Mixed Flatbread$14.00
- Pepperoni Flatbread$14.00
- Margherita Flatbread$14.00
- Pub Style Onion Rings$12.00
- Truffle Parm Fries$10.00
- Hummus & Pita$12.00
Salads
Burgers/Sandwichs
Mains
Sides
Sweet Treats
KIDS
DRINKS
NON-ALCOHOLIC
- Aqua Panna Still Bottle 1 LTR$6.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Bottle 1 LTR$6.00
- Stella N\A$6.00
- Stella Na$6.00
- Omission NA$6.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Lemon-Lime Soda$3.00
- Cola$3.00
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Handcraft Ginger Beer$4.00
- Handcraft Tonic$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Classic Cocktails
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mexican Mule$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Highball$12.00
- Paper Plane$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Gold Rush$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Nigroni$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
Special Cocktails
Martinis
Mojitos
