Lowcountry Coffee Company - St. Stephen

Popular Items

Milkshakes

$6.00+

2 Scoop

$3.75

3 Scoop

$5.25

Beverages

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Signature Latte

$4.50+

House-made syrup or Syrup/Sauce combo - Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam. (Hot or Iced)

Macchiato

$4.45+

Espresso served on top of milk of choice & light foam (Hot or Iced)

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso served w/ steamed milk of choice & foam

Mocha

$4.45+

(Dark or White chocolate) Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (hot or iced)

Latte

$3.95+

Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (hot or iced)

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso w/ water (hot or iced)

Cafe Ole

$2.25+

Half Drip Coffee and Half Milk

Expresso Shot

$1.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95+

House-made Chai Tea concentrate served w/ milk of choice & light foam hot or iced)

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$3.00+

Kid's Steamer

$3.00+

Syrup of choice w/ steamed milk of choice

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Chocolate Sauce w/ milk of choice

Tea

$2.25+

Earl grey, peppermint, green, English Breakfast, or Lemon Ginger

Affogato

$5.15+

It usually takes the form of a scoop of plain milk-flavored or vanilla gelato or ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso

Cafe Brew

$4.25+

Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (Hot or Iced)

Flat White

$4.25+

Espresso served w/ milk of choice & no foam (hot or iced)

Box of Loco Joe

$18.00

Drip Coffee Refills

$0.50+

Iced Beverages

Cold Brew - Iced

$3.25+

Frappe

$5.50+

Mocha, Caramel, Vanilla OR White Mocha blended w/ Espresso & milk *make it a Signature by adding a syrup of your choice

Mocha - Iced

$4.45+

(Dark or White chocolate) Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (hot or iced)

Drip Coffee - Iced

$2.50+

Signature Latte - Iced

$4.50+

House-made syrup or Syrup/Sauce combo - Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam. (Hot or Iced)

Macchiato - Iced

$4.00+

Espresso served on top of milk of choice & light foam (Hot or Iced)

Cappuccino - Iced

$4.00+

Espresso served w/ steamed milk of choice & foam

Latte - Iced

$4.00+

Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (hot or iced)

Americano - Iced

$3.00+

Espresso w/ water (hot or iced)

Cafe Ole - Iced

$3.00+

Half Drip Coffee and Half Milk

Chai Tea Latte - Iced

$3.95+

House-made Chai Tea concentrate served w/ milk of choice & light foam hot or iced)

Dirty Chai Tea Latte - Iced

$3.00+

Sweet Tea - Iced

$2.25+

Expresso Shot - Iced

$1.00+

Kid's Steamer - Iced

$2.75+

Syrup of choice w/ steamed milk of choice

Cafe Brew - Iced

$4.00+

Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (Hot or Iced)

Flat White - Iced

$3.75+

Espresso served w/ milk of choice & no foam (hot or iced)

Tea - Iced

$2.25+

Earl grey, peppermint, green, English Breakfast, or Lemon Ginger

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Aquafina

$1.50

Powerade - Blue

$2.50

Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Body Armor - Fruit Punch

$2.75

Body Armor - Sports Water

$2.00

Tumie Yummie -Big Berry Blase

$1.65

Tumie Yummies - Frunch Punch Party

$1.65

Fairlife - Chocolate Milk

$1.65

Minutemaid - Apple Juice

$2.50

Minutemaid - Orange Juice

$2.50

Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.00

2 Scoop

$3.75

3 Scoop

$5.25

Pup Cup with Complimentary Bone

$2.00+

Milkshake & Floats

Milkshakes

$6.00+

Soda Floats

$5.00+

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese on a Bagel

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel

$4.99

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese on a Bagel

Sausage Biscuit

$3.99

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese - Biscuit

$4.99

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant

$4.99

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese on a butter Croissant

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese Croissant

Lunch

Lunch Menu

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Creamy Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

$5.50

Creamy Tuna Salad

Bakery

Cookies and Brownies

Cookies

$1.00+

Brownies

$1.00+Out of stock

Blondie

$1.00+Out of stock

Assorted Bakery Items (Selection May Vary Day to Day)

Cheese Danish

Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$2.00

Blueberry Scone

Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Banana Nut Muffin

Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

Out of stock

Lemon - Blueberry Poundcake

$2.50

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.00