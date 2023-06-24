Lowcountry Coffee Company - St. Stephen
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Drip Coffee
Signature Latte
House-made syrup or Syrup/Sauce combo - Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam. (Hot or Iced)
Macchiato
Espresso served on top of milk of choice & light foam (Hot or Iced)
Cappuccino
Espresso served w/ steamed milk of choice & foam
Mocha
(Dark or White chocolate) Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (hot or iced)
Latte
Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (hot or iced)
Americano
Espresso w/ water (hot or iced)
Cafe Ole
Half Drip Coffee and Half Milk
Expresso Shot
Chai Tea Latte
House-made Chai Tea concentrate served w/ milk of choice & light foam hot or iced)
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Kid's Steamer
Syrup of choice w/ steamed milk of choice
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Sauce w/ milk of choice
Tea
Earl grey, peppermint, green, English Breakfast, or Lemon Ginger
Affogato
It usually takes the form of a scoop of plain milk-flavored or vanilla gelato or ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso
Cafe Brew
Espresso served w/ milk of choice & light foam (Hot or Iced)
Flat White
Espresso served w/ milk of choice & no foam (hot or iced)
Box of Loco Joe
Drip Coffee Refills
Iced Beverages
Cold Brew - Iced
Frappe
Mocha, Caramel, Vanilla OR White Mocha blended w/ Espresso & milk *make it a Signature by adding a syrup of your choice
Mocha - Iced
Drip Coffee - Iced
Signature Latte - Iced
Macchiato - Iced
Cappuccino - Iced
Latte - Iced
Americano - Iced
Cafe Ole - Iced
Chai Tea Latte - Iced
Dirty Chai Tea Latte - Iced
Sweet Tea - Iced
Expresso Shot - Iced
Kid's Steamer - Iced
Cafe Brew - Iced
Flat White - Iced
Tea - Iced
Bottled Beverages
Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Diet Coke
Root Beer
Aquafina
Powerade - Blue
Monster Energy Drink
Body Armor - Fruit Punch
Body Armor - Sports Water
Tumie Yummie -Big Berry Blase
Tumie Yummies - Frunch Punch Party
Fairlife - Chocolate Milk
Minutemaid - Apple Juice
Minutemaid - Orange Juice
Ice Cream
Milkshake & Floats
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Bacon, Egg, and American Cheese on a Bagel
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese on a Bagel
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese - Biscuit
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese on a butter Croissant
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese Croissant