Latin Sandwich Express LSE 87
Bakery
- CACHITO CHEESE$2.99
Venezuelan snack with cheese stuffed and rolled in soft dough
- CACHITO HAM$2.99
Venezuelan snack with finely chopped ham stuffed and rolled in soft dough.
- COOKIE$1.09
Chocolate chip, macadamia nut cookie, or brownie cookie
- CROISSANT$1.59
French crescent-shaped roll made of sweet flaky pastry
- CROQUETA BACALAO$1.29
- CROQUETA CHEESE$1.19
- CROQUETA CHICKEN$1.29
Fried crispy bite-size log of ground chicken coated in breadcrumbs
- CROQUETA HAM$1.29
Fried crispy bite-size log of ground ham coated in breadcrumbs
- MEDIA LUNA$1.19
Argentinian croissant style pastry dessert
- PALITO DE QUESO$1.49
Cheese stick
- PAN DE BONO$1.59
Traditional colombian cheese bread
- PAN DE BONO GUAVA$1.69
- PAN DE QUESO$2.09
Colombian cheese roll
- PAN DE SEDA$1.59
Silk bread
- PAN DE YUCA$1.59
Small cheesy breads made with yuca flour
- PAPA RELLENA$1.69
Stuffed potatoes with minced beef
- PASTELITO BEEF$1.59
Puff pastry filled with ground beef
- PASTELITO CHEESE$1.59
Puff pastry filled with cream cheese
- PASTELITO CHICKEN$1.59
Puff pastry filled with chicken
- PASTELITO COCONUT$1.59
Puff pastry filled with coconut shavings
- PASTELITO GUAVA$1.59
Puff pastry filled with warm guava paste
- PASTELITO GUAVA & CHEESE$1.59
Puff pastry filled with warm guava and cream cheese
- ROLLITO CHEESE$2.79
Cheese filling rolled up inside a slightly crumbly crust
- ROLLITO HAM & CHEESE$2.99
Venezuelan snack with finely chopped ham stuffed and rolled in soft dough.
- TEQUEÑO CHEESE$1.79
Venezuelan cheese stick
- TEQUEÑO GUAVA & CHEESE$1.79
Cheese stick with guava
- YUCA RELLENA$1.69
Mashed yuca around a piece of queso fresco
Empanadas
- COLOMBIANA BEEF$1.89
Fried Colombian empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with beef
- COLOMBIANA CHEESE$1.89
Fried Colombian empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with cheese
- COLOMBIANA CHICKEN$1.89
Fried Colombian empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with chicken
- HORNEADA 4 CHEESE$2.59
Oven baked 4 cheese empanada
- HORNEADA BACON & CHEESE$2.59
Oven baked bacon and cheese empanada
- HORNEADA CAPRESA$2.59
Oven baked mozzarella, tomato, basil empanada
- HORNEADA CHICKEN$2.59
Oven baked chicken empanada
- HORNEADA HAM & CHEESE$2.59
Oven baked ham and cheese empanada
- HORNEADA SPINACH$2.59
Oven baked spinach empanada
- HORNEADAS BEEF$2.59
Oven baked beef empanada
- LATINA BEEF$2.49
Fried beef empanada
- LATINA CHICKEN$2.49
Fried chicken empanada
- LATINA GUAVA & CHEESE$2.49
- LATINA SPINACH$2.49
Fried spinach empanada
- VENEZOLANA BEEF$3.89
Venezuelan empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with beef
- VENEZOLANA CHEESE$3.89
Venezuelan empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with cheese
- VENEZOLANA CHICKEN$3.89
Venezuelan empanada made with a corn dough stuffed with chicken
Drinks
Coffee
- ½ COLADA$0.99
Half a serving of cuban coffee
- CAFÉ CON LECHE (LARGE 12oz)$2.49
Whole milk with a splash of cuban coffee (12 oz)
- CAFÉ CON LECHE (SMALL 8oz)$1.99
Whole milk with a splash of cuban coffee (8 oz)
- CAFÉ CON LECHE EVAPORADA (SMALL 8oz)$2.19
Evaporated milk with a splash of cuban coffee (8 oz)
- CAFÉ CON LECHE EVAPORADA (LARGE 12oz)$2.69
Evaporated milk with a splash of cuban coffee (12 oz)
- COLADA$1.79
Full serving of cuban coffee
- CORTADITO$1.99
Cuban coffee with a splash of milk
- CORTADITO EVAPORADA$2.09
- HOT CHOCOLATE (LARGE 12oz)$2.69
Hot chocolate (12 oz)
- HOT CHOCOLATE (SMALL 8oz)$2.19
Hot chocolate (8 oz)
Juice / Smoothies
- LATIN DETOX JUICE$3.59+
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, apple, and lemon blended with ice.
- LATIN TROPICAL JUICE$3.59+
Pineapple, banana, mango and orange juice blended with ice
- MANGO & STRAWBERRY JUICE$3.59+
Mango and strawberries blended with ice
- MAPABERRIERS JUICE$3.59+
Mango, papaya, strawberries, kiwi blended with ice
- ORANGE JUICE$3.59
Fresh squeezed orange juice
- PAPAYA & ORANGE JUICE$3.59+
Papaya and orange juice blended with ice
- PINK BANANA JUICE$3.59+
Banana, strawberries and pineapple blended with ice
- SUNSHINE JUICE$3.59+
Mango, peach and orange juice blended with ice
- BANANA DREAMS SMOOTHIE$4.69
16oz smoothie with yogurt, banana and strawberries
- MANGO PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE$4.69
16oz smoothie with yogurt, pineapple and mango
- THREE-WAY SMOOTHIE$4.69
16oz smoothie with yogurt, banana, mango and strawberries
Sandwiches / Wraps
- BABY SANDWICH$1.09
- BOCADITO ESPAÑOL$9.99
French baguette, prosciutto ham, manchego cheese, cantinpalo sausage, tomatoes, olive oil
- BOCADITO PREPARADO$8.99
American bread, ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles
- CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$9.99
Cuban bread, chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes
- CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, chicken salad, lettuce, tomatoes
- CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$7.19
Chicken salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap
- CLUB SANDWICH$8.99
American bread, ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
- CROQUETA PREPARADA$8.99
Cuban bread, ham, pork, two ham croquetas, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard
- CUBAN SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard
- ELENA RUTH SANDWICH$8.99
Media noche bread, cream cheese, turkey, jelly
- GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$7.99
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap
- HAM SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
- HAM WRAP$7.19
Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap
- LATIN EXPRESS SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, ham, pork, serrano ham, spanish sausage, swiss cheese
- MEDIA NOCHE SANDWICH$8.99
Media noche bread, ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard
- MIAMI SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
- PAN CON BISTEC$9.99
Cuban bread, palomilla steak, onions, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$9.99
Cuban bread, beef steak, onions, provolone cheese, green bell pepper
- PIERNA SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, pork, mojo, mustard
- SERRANO SURTIDO SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, ham, pork, serrano ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard
- TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes
- TUNA SALAD WRAP$7.19
Tuna salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
- TURKEY SANDWICH$8.99
Cuban bread, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
- TURKEY WRAP$7.19
Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, tortilla wrap