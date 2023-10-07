Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.


Blended Drinks

Bombo Chill

$7.00

Rwandan Chill

$7.00

Espresso Chill

$6.00

Vanilla Chai Freeze

$6.00

Sweet Matcha Chill

$6.50

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$6.75Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.75Out of stock

Blueberry Peach Smoothie

$6.75Out of stock

Brewed Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.00

12oz Pour-over

$3.50

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50
Cinna-Honey Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Lavender Honey Latte

$5.50
Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Add Shot

$1.00

Seasonal Drinks

Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte

$6.00

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00

Earl Grey (black)

$3.75

English Breakfast (black)

$3.75

Jasmine (green)

$3.75

Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms. Organic.

Hibiscus Berry (herbal)

$3.75

Mint (herbal)

$3.75

Non-Coffee Drinks

Cold Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Spring Water

$2.00

La Croix Berry

$2.50

La Croix Peach-Pear

$2.50

Italian Sodas

$3.50

Soda

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Poppi Soda- Ginger Lime

$2.50

Poppi Soda- Strawberry Lemon

$2.50