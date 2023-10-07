2x points now for loyalty members
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social Old Fourth Ward
Blended Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Americano
Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.
Cappuccino
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Caramanilla Latte
Cinna-Honey Latte
Cortado
Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.
Dirty Chai Latte
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Espresso
A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.
Latte
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Lavender Honey Latte
Macchiato
A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.
Manu Latte
Vanilla and Cinnamon latte
Mocha Latte
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Add Shot
Seasonal Drinks
Tea
Chai Latte
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Dirty Chai Latte
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Sweet Matcha Latte
Earl Grey (black)
English Breakfast (black)
Jasmine (green)
Fresh and soothing green tea scented with the enchanting aroma of jasmine blossoms. Organic.