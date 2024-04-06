Lubellas Patisserie
Food
Sandwiches
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.75
Oven roasted chicken, basil pesto ,red onions, celery, grapes, pecans, Mayonese and mix green salad
- Turkey Sandwich$12.75
oven roasted turkey, provolone, LT, dijonnaise Croissant
- Ham Sandwich$12.75
Black Forest ham, LT, dijonnaise, pepper jack cheese , Croissant
- Tuna Sandwich$12.75
tuna ,LT, dijon mustard, mayonaise, red onions , celery, pickle jalapeños, Croissant
- Caprese Sandwich$12.75
fresh mozzarella,tomatoes,basil pesto, arugula ,balsamic glazed, Croissant
Quiche
Breakfast
- Yogurt Granola$6.75
Home made granola, greek yogurt, berries and caramelized banana with honey drizzle
- Bowl of Fruit$4.99
mix of seasonal fruit
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$12.75
croissant sandwich, eggs scramble , gruyere cheese, bacon and seasonal fruit
- Omelette$12.75
eggs, toast,salsa Brava ,home made jam mix vegetables . zucchini ,broccoli ,tomatoes, spinach. gruyere cheese and seasonal fruit
- French Toast$12.75
Grand-manier infuse French toast, Chantilly cream, berries and maple syrup
- Huevos Rotos$13.00
diced potatoes, salsa brava, two fried eggs , garlic aioli and Jamon Serrano
- Croque Madame$13.00
home made brioche, gruyere sauce ,ham, mustard , one fried egg and seasonal fruit
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$4.50
- Almond Croissant$4.99
- Chocolate Croissant$4.99
- Danish (Blueberry)$4.99Out of stock
- Danish (Artichoke & Spinach)$4.99
- Danish (Egg & Bacon)$6.99
- Croissant (Ham & Cheese)$5.99
- Kolache (Jimmy's Sausage)$6.25Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Scone (Mixed Berries)$3.99
- Cookie (Chocolate chip)$2.99
- Cookie (Oatmeal Raisin)$2.99
- Mexican Concha (Vanilla)$2.99
- Mexican Concha (Chocolate)$2.99
- Banana Bread (sliced)$3.25Out of stock
- Pecan Tart$5.00
- Alfajores$3.99Out of stock
- Almond Cookie glutenfree$3.50
- Blueberry Muffin$3.99Out of stock
- monkey bread$4.50Out of stock
- ny roll$7.25Out of stock
- 2.0 pistachio croissant$6.25
- muffin (doble chocolate)$3.99Out of stock
- pear danish$4.99
- Apple turnover$4.25Out of stock
- mexican wedding cookie$3.75Out of stock
- mazapan concha$4.99Out of stock
Sweets
Single Serving
- Tres Leches$5.50
- Red Velvet$5.50
- Chocolate Cake$5.50
- Lemon Cake$5.50
- Coconut Cake$5.50
- Carrot Cake$5.50
- Strawberry Cake$5.50
- Flourless Cake$5.50
- Chocolat Ganache$6.99
- Cream Brûlée$5.50
- Carlotta$5.50
- Brownie Chocolate$6.25
- Chocolate truffles$2.50
- Bread Pudding$5.50
- Tiramisu$6.99
- Macarrones$2.50Out of stock
- Fruit Tart$5.50Out of stock
- Eclair$5.25
- cheese cake$5.50
Drinks
Coffee
Kiestwood Coffe
- Vietnamese (16 oz can)$6.50Out of stock
this canned coffee its local produce by former DIS teacher. 16 oz (2 servings)
- Mexican Vanilla$6.50
this canned coffee its local produce by former DIS teacher. 16 oz (2 servings)
- Lavender$6.50
this canned coffee its local produce by former DIS teacher. 16 oz (2 servings)
- Oat Milk & Vanilla$6.50Out of stock
this canned coffee its local produce by former DIS teacher. 16 oz (2 servings)
Kombucha (Alive&well)
- Palo Santo$5.50
Palo Santo is a wild, native Peruvian tree traditionally used as a remedy for pain, inflammation, & stress. Burning Palo Santo wood is done ceremoniously, as the smoke helps to clear out negative energy. FULL INGREDIENTS Organic kombucha culture, Organic cane sugar, Su Mao Feng green tea, Organic Palo Santo essential oil
- Lavender & Blue Mallow$5.50
Lavender is used to improve sleep & reduce anxiety. Blue Mallow has anti- inflammatory properties. Take a sip to escape work-mode, & let yourself be transported to a peaceful lavender field. FULL INGREDIENTS Organic kombucha culture, Organic cane sugar, Organic white tea, Organic lavender flowers, Organic butterfly pea flowers, Organic hibiscus flowers, Honey, Organic blue mallow flowers, Organic lemon juice, Organic bergamot essential oil, Organic lemongrass essential oil
- Passionflower & Aloe$5.50
Passionflower is thought to boost GABA levels in the brain, promoting relaxation. Aloe vera juice is soothing for the skin & gut. Drink this elixir to soothe your soul. FULL INGREDIENTS Organic kombucha culture, Organic Cane Sugar, Su Mao Feng green tea, Organic aloe vera Concentrate, Organic holy basil, Organic passionflower extract, Organic cucumber flavor extract, Organic green apple concentrate
- Oak With Coconut & Shilajit$5.50
Oak & coconut may be used for aiding digestion. Shilajit is a resin used in Ayurvedic medicine for improving stress & as an aphrodisiac. Enjoy as a respite at the end of your day. Breathe deeply & be present. FULL INGREDIENTS Organic kombucha culture, Organic cane sugar, Organic White tea, Organic black tea, Organic coconut flavor extract, Organic oak flavor extract, Shilajit