Oak With Coconut & Shilajit

$5.50

Oak & coconut may be used for aiding digestion. Shilajit is a resin used in Ayurvedic medicine for improving stress & as an aphrodisiac. Enjoy as a respite at the end of your day. Breathe deeply & be present. FULL INGREDIENTS Organic kombucha culture, Organic cane sugar, Organic White tea, Organic black tea, Organic coconut flavor extract, Organic oak flavor extract, Shilajit