Lucano's Pizza - Berwyn 6950 Windsor Avenue
Pizza
Original Thin Crust
Deep Dish
Specialty Pizza
Supreme: Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Green Pepper Meat Lovers: Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, & Bacon Veggie: Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato
Stuffed
Supreme
Supreme: Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Green Pepper
Veggie
Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes
Meat Lovers
Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, and Pepperoni
Appetizers & Sides
Cheese Sticks
Served with red sauce
Fries
Lucano's Fries
Antipasto Plate
Sausage & Pepper
Side of Spaghetti
Side of Mostaccioli
Garlic Bread
Served with sauce choice
Sausage Link
Meatballs (2)
Boneless Wings (12)
Chicken Tenders (6)
Fresh Mozzarella
Salads
Sandwiches
Italian Sausage Sandwich
One mild sausage link, grilled to perfection and served on a Turano roll.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Our all natural beef is slow roasted to perfection.
Italian Meatball Sandwich
House made meatballs, and house made marinara.
Combo Sandwich
A mix of roast beef, and Italian sausage with house made marinara.
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Caprese Sandwich
Italian Sub
Pasta
Spaghetti
Served with homemade marinara sauce
Mostaccoli
Served with homemade marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese filled and served with marinara sauce
Meat Ravioli
Meat filled and served with marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Rich and creamy white sauce with a thick noodle.