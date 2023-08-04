Pizza

Original Thin Crust

$11.99+

Deep Dish

$15.99+

Specialty Pizza

$16.49+

Supreme: Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Green Pepper Meat Lovers: Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, & Bacon Veggie: Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato

Stuffed

$15.99+

Supreme

$16.49+

Supreme: Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Green Pepper

Veggie

$16.49+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes

Meat Lovers

$16.49+

Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, and Pepperoni

Appetizers & Sides

Cheese Sticks

$7.49

Served with red sauce

Fries

$3.25

Lucano's Fries

$3.99

Antipasto Plate

$10.49

Sausage & Pepper

$10.99

Side of Spaghetti

$5.75

Side of Mostaccioli

$5.75

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Served with sauce choice

Sausage Link

$2.99

Meatballs (2)

$2.99

Boneless Wings (12)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (6)

$7.49

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.49

Salads

House Salad Small

$5.99

House Salad Large

$7.99

Tomatoes, green peppers and mixed greens.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce with croutons.

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, green & black olives, american cheese, Mozzarella, pepperoni and ham served over mixed greens.

Caprese Salad

$10.49

Sandwiches

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

One mild sausage link, grilled to perfection and served on a Turano roll.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Our all natural beef is slow roasted to perfection.

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

House made meatballs, and house made marinara.

Combo Sandwich

$11.99

A mix of roast beef, and Italian sausage with house made marinara.

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Caprese Sandwich

$11.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.49

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Mostaccoli

$11.49

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$12.79

Cheese filled and served with marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli

$12.79

Meat filled and served with marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Rich and creamy white sauce with a thick noodle.

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Weekly Special

$11.99

Beverages

12 Oz Can

$0.99

20 Oz Bottle

$1.89

6 Pack Cans

$4.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Domestic Bottle Beer

$4.99

Premium Bottle Beer

$5.99

Draft

Miller Lite Draft

$3.99

Peroni Draft

$4.99

Summer Shandy

$4.99

Anti-Hero Can

$5.99

White Claw Can

$5.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

Cabeernet

$4.99

Chianti

$5.99

Slices

Pepperoni

$4.99

Sausage Slice

$4.99

Cheese

$4.49

Combo Slice

$5.29

Desserts

House-made Cannoli

$2.99

Fresh Baked Cookies

$0.99