House of Pizza Lucedale
Food
Starters
Served with Jalapeno Ranch
Fresh Cut served with Marinara Sauce
Fresh Spinach with Artichoke Hearts with a blend of Italian cheeses, lightly brush with a basil garlic oil. Served with Marinara Sauce
Served with Marinara Sauce
Served with House Made Ranch
Served wtih House Made Ranch
Served with House Made Ranch
Filled with Cream Cheese, Served with House Made Ranch
Served with Marinara Sauce
Served with Marinara Sauce
Lightly Seasoned
Lightly Seasoned French Fries Cheese, Bacon, and Jalapenos. Served with House Made Ranch
3 Meatballs in Marinara Covered in Romano
Fresh Salads
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives w/ Choice of Dressing
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese w/ Caesar dressing
Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon tossed with Spinach and our Special Sauce, topped with Feta
Lettuce, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers
Wings
House Seasoned, Your choice of Sauce
House Seasoned served with Fries, Your Choice of Sauce
Pasta
Breaded Chicken, topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese with Pasta
Fresh Pasta layered with Extra Lean Ground Beef, Italian Cheeses and Marinara Sauce
Fried Eggplant topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzerella Cheese served with Pasta
Pasta with Marinara Sauce & Mozzerella Cheese
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli toppedd with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Meatballs on a bed of Pasta served with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarealla Cheese
Pasta topped with Alfredo Sauce
Breaded chicken topped with Alfredo Sauce served with Pasta
Breaded Chicken topped with Alfredo Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and served with Pasta
Portion of Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, and Pasta & Meatballs
Portion of Lasagna, Eggplant Parmesan, and Pasta & Meatballs
Tubular Pasta Shells stuffed with Ricotta Served with Meatballs topped with Marinara and Mozzerella Cheese
Burgers
Hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef Served on a white sourdough bun with French Fries
hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef Served on a white sourdough bun, topped with Swiss cheese tipped with sauteed mushrooms served with French Fries
Hand Pattied, seasoned Lean Ground Beef , Pepperjack Cheese, topped with homemade BaconJam, and onion ring, bbq Sauce, served with a pickles and a side of fries
Sandwiches and Subs
Meatballs topped with Marinara and mozzeralla Cheese
Breaded Chicken topped Marinara and mozzerella cheese
Philly Steak and Cheese
Philly Steak with sauteed green peppers and onions topped with Provolone Cheese
Chicken with sauteed green pepper and onions topped with Provolone Cheese
Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce on a white sourdough bun, topped with Lettuce, pickle, pepperjack cheese with a drizzle of our house made ranch
Genoa Salami, Ham, and Pepperoni with lettuce, tomato, onions, banana pepper drizzled with Balsamic dressing
Desserts
Kids Menu
Sides & Extras
Pizza
10" Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzerella Cheese
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon & Mozzerella Cheese
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Mozzerella Cheese
Pepperoni, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta & Mozzerella Cheese
Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke hearts, Feta & Mozzerella Cheese
Sweet Basil Pesto, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzerealla and Romano Cheese w/ Ricotta
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Onions, Green Peppers & Mozzerella Cheese
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta & Mozzerall Cheese
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzerella Cheese
14" Pizza
A house Recipe Sauce Sauteed Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and mushrooms.
Alfredo Base, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Bacon, Onions, and Feta Finished with Baffalo Sauce and House made Ranch
Barbeque Base with Chicken tosses in BBQ sauce with Bacon, Onions and Pinapple. Finished with a BBQ Drizzle
Our House Marinara Sauce Base with Meatballs, Mozzerella & Romano Cheese.
Ranch and Marinara Base with Breaded Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms and Green Peppers
A House Recipe Base with Genoa Salami, Ham, and Pepperoni
Ranch Base, topped with Chicken, bacon, and Mozzereall Cheese
16" Pizza thin and Crispy
18" Pizza
28" Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Strombolis & Calzones
Pizza Rolls
Calzones
Fresh Spinach, Ricotta, Romano and Mozzerella cheese wrapped in our fresh pizza dough. Served with Marinara