Luchadora Burger 104 E Maple St #104
LUCHADORA MAINS
AMERICANO SMASH BURGER
CARNALA TACOS
GORDITO TORTA SANDWICH
NO MANCHES EAST LOS BURRITO
SAUCES
CHINGON SAUCE!
Picante! Spicy! The Luchadora house sauce. Enjoy on almost all menu items. 2 oz portion.
CHILE VERDE SAUCE
A blend of Chile verde, Mexican Crema, lime juice, and spices. Mild and refreshing.
BURGER SAUCE
House-made firme sauce. Not the bland burger sauce you'd find elsewhere. This one has fill (edge). 2 oz portion.
STREET RANCH
Ranch, but from the streets. Taco seasoning, spices, cilantro, lime, and smoked jalapenos. It's not spicy, don't be scared.
SANCHAS (YOUR SIDE PIECE... Your Número DOS!)
BARRIO FRIES
Large fries topped with beer cheese and hatch green chile. Finished with chorizo, cotija crumbles, smoked salsa, and crema drizzle.
JEFE WINGS
STREET CART SALAD
SIDE SALAD
SMALL FRIES
LARGE FRIES
FRITO PIE
Fritos layered with beans, meat, cheese, crema, lettuce, and hatch green chili.
ELOTE RIBS
Street corn ribs, Simón! Made with cob corn, elote sauce, cotija cheese, Chile verde sauce, cilantro, and chicharrón crunch! Served over jícama cilantro lime slaw. Limited availability.