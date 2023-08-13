LUCHADORA MAINS

AMERICANO SMASH BURGER

$8.00

CARNALA TACOS

Carnala tacos, pick your protein, chicken or beef. Pepper Jack cheese, refried beans, smoked jalapeńos, lettuce, grilled onions, chile verde sauce, on corn tortillas.
CARNALA CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00

CARNALA BEEF TACOS

$12.00

GORDITO TORTA SANDWICH

$17.00

NO MANCHES EAST LOS BURRITO

$16.00

SAUCES

CHINGON SAUCE!

$1.00

Picante! Spicy! The Luchadora house sauce. Enjoy on almost all menu items. 2 oz portion.

CHILE VERDE SAUCE

$1.00

A blend of Chile verde, Mexican Crema, lime juice, and spices. Mild and refreshing.

BURGER SAUCE

$1.00

House-made firme sauce. Not the bland burger sauce you'd find elsewhere. This one has fill (edge). 2 oz portion.

STREET RANCH

$1.00

Ranch, but from the streets. Taco seasoning, spices, cilantro, lime, and smoked jalapenos. It's not spicy, don't be scared.

SANCHAS (YOUR SIDE PIECE... Your Número DOS!)

SANCHAS

BARRIO FRIES

$12.00

Large fries topped with beer cheese and hatch green chile. Finished with chorizo, cotija crumbles, smoked salsa, and crema drizzle.

JEFE WINGS

$15.00Out of stock
STREET CART SALAD

$12.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SMALL FRIES

$3.00
LARGE FRIES

$7.00

FRITO PIE

$5.00

Fritos layered with beans, meat, cheese, crema, lettuce, and hatch green chili.

ELOTE RIBS

$5.00

Street corn ribs, Simón! Made with cob corn, elote sauce, cotija cheese, Chile verde sauce, cilantro, and chicharrón crunch! Served over jícama cilantro lime slaw. Limited availability.

REFRESCOS (SODAS)

SODAS

MEXICAN COCA COLA BOTTLE

$3.50

Hecho en Mexico- non of that high-fructose corn syrup, in this bottle. made with cane sugar.

TOPO CHICO BOTTLE

$3.50

Mineral water from Mexico. Throw one back with one of our smashburgers.

JARRITOS BOTTLES

Jarritos sodas pair great with our food- pick your sabor (flavor)!

WATER

Water Bottle

$1.00