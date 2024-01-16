BIZCOCHITOS DE GRASA

$8.00

7oz bag. Bizcochos de grasa is the Argentinean name of these classic cookies. Super crispy, salty, but not too much, just in that right spot. They are kind of a "neutral" cookies because they pair so well with anything, but even by themselves, they are seriously addictive! Perfect addition to your charcuterie board or Mate break. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**