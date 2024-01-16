Luciana's Kitchen
BAKED EMPANADAS
- BUENOS AIRES$21.00
6 empanadas. grass-fed ground beef, onion, hard boiled eggs, green olives, raisins salt & spices. contains wheat & eggs. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- J&Q$21.00
6 Empanadas Slagel Farm smoked ham, mozzarella cheese, salt & pepper. contains wheat & dairy. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- POSHO$21.00
6 Empanadas chicken, onion, red bell peppers, green olives, eggs, salt, & pepper. contains wheat, eggs & dairy. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- BREAKFAST$21.00
6 Empanadas. Gunthorp Farms smoked bacon, pasture-raised eggs, cheddar cheese, salt & pepper. contains wheat, eggs & dairy. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- PROVOLETA$21.00
6 empanadas. House-roasted red bell peppers, provolone, mozzarella, dried oregano, garlic, salt & pepper. contains wheat & dairy. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY** *VEGETARIAN
- CAPRESSE$21.00
6 empanadas. mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes & fresh basil. (VEGETARIAN) contains wheat & dairy. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- VERDEO$21.00
6 Empanadas Scallions, mozzarella, asiago, provolone, salt & pepper. (VEGETARIAN) contains wheat & dairy. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- CHIMICHURRI SAUCE$5.00
Argentinean Chimichurri sauce is a wonderful way to mix up your condiment routine. All at once citrusy, garlicky & herby. This sauce makes a great marinade or topping for chicken, steak, fish or pork, as well as potatoes and vegetables. 8oz Jar (keep refrigerated) **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAYS**
MIGA SANDWICHES
- HAM & CHEESE MIGAS$15.00
6 sandwiches per order. Sliced cooked ham & sliced mozzarella cheese. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- HAM & TOMATO MIGAS$15.00
6 sandwiches per order. Sliced cooked ham & sliced tomato. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- PROSCIUTTO & CHEESE MIGAS$15.00
6 sandwiches per order. Sliced prosciutto & sliced mozzarella cheese. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- PROSCIUTTO & TOMATO MIGAS$15.00
6 sandwiches per order. Sliced Prosciutto & fresh sliced tomatoes. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 2 BUSINESS DAY**
- TOMATO & CHEESE MIGAS$15.00
6 sandwiches per order. (VEGETARIAN) Fresh sliced tomato & sliced mozzarella cheese. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- OLIVES & CHEESE MIGAS$15.00
6 sandwiches per order. (VEGETARIAN) Green olive spread & sliced mozzarella cheese. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- EGG & CHEESE MIGAS$15.00
6 sandwiches per order. (VEGETARIAN) Egg & mozzarella cheese. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
MEDIALUNA SANDWICHES
- HAM & CHEESE MEDIALUNAS$21.00
6 Medialuna sandwiches per order. Sliced cooked ham & sliced mozzarella. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- PROSCIUTTO & TOMATO MEDIALUNAS$21.00
6 Medialuna sandwiches. Sliced Prosciutto & sliced fresh tomatoes. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- CHEESE & TOMATO MEDIALUNAS$21.00
6 Medialuna sandwiches. (VEGETARIAN) Sliced Mozzarella & sliced fresh tomatoes. Mayo dressing. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
BAKED GOODS
- MEDIALUNAS$19.50
Six classic Argentinean sweet rolls. Medialunas are a traditional Argentine Pastry. They belong to the "Facturas" family which groups all sorts of laminated pastries. A medialuna is a close cousin of a Croissant, but in Argentina, this pastry is made smaller and heavier than a croissant and has the shape of a "half-moon". **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- VIGILANTES$19.50
6 Argentinean sweet rolls. Very similar to a medialuna, sprinkled with cane sugar. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MEDIALUNAS WITH DULCE DE LECHE$21.00
Six Argentine sweet rolls filled with dulce de leche, finished with powdered sugar dust. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MEMBRILLO$21.00
6 Argentinean sweet roll topped with quince jam (membrillo) **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- PASTELERA$21.00
6 Argentinean sweet roll topped with House-made Vanilla Pastry cream. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MIXTAS$21.00
6 Argentinean sweet roll topped with House-made Vanilla Pastry cream & quince jam. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- BIZCOCHITOS DE GRASA$8.00
7oz bag. Bizcochos de grasa is the Argentinean name of these classic cookies. Super crispy, salty, but not too much, just in that right spot. They are kind of a "neutral" cookies because they pair so well with anything, but even by themselves, they are seriously addictive! Perfect addition to your charcuterie board or Mate break. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
SWEET TREATS
- ALFAJORES$15.00
6 alfajores per bag. classic Argentinean sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche Vacalin. Finished with shredded coconut. contains eggs, wheat & dairy. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- PEPAS$10.00
8 cookies per bag. thumbprint cookies filled with quince jam. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- PALMERITAS$15.00
Palmeritas (small elephant ear cookies) are sweets made of sugar-coated house made puff pastry, rolled and baked. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
DESSERTS & PIES
- MILHOJAS DE DULCE DE LECHE$35.00
Milhojas means a thousand sheets and is the Argentine take on the French mille-feullie. Milhojas is made with our house made puff pastry and filled with Dulce de Leche, Of course!! 6 inch Cake Serves 8-10 **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- POSTRE BALCARCE$35.00
The torta Balcarce or postre Balcarce is a VERY popular cake from Balcarce, a city near the sea in the province of Buenos Aires. It is now synonym of the city and can be found in most Argentine Confiterias (Cake Shop). Vanilla sponge cake, fresh whipped cream, crushed meringue, Dulce de Leche and walnuts. 6 Inch round cake. Serves 8 to 10 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- TORTA DE CAFE & NUECES$35.00
Vanilla sponge cake, espresso fresh whipped cream, walnuts. 6 inch. Serves 8-10 **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MARQUISE DE CHOCOLATE (GF)$35.00
Flourless moist chocolate cake, thin layer of dulce de leche, fresh whipped cream and fresh berries. **Gluten Free** **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- CHEESECAKE DE DULCE DE LECHE$30.00
This Dulce de leche cheesecake features a house made chocolate cookie crust, creamy dulce de leche-creamcheese batter, and it is topped with more dulce de leche. 6 inch Serves 8-10 **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- TARTA DE RICOTA$27.00
Silky, creamy and ridiculously yummy! This delicious tarta de ricota is perfect for anyone who loves cheese as much as we do!. 8 Inch Serves 8-10 **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- TARTA DE LIMON$29.00
Sablee dough, homemade lemon curd filling, Italian meringue. 8 inch Serves 8-10 **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- TARTA DE FRUTILLAS$29.00
Tarta de frutillas in Argentina is a short-crust pastry, filled with fresh whipped cream or Vanilla pastry cream & fresh strawberries. 8 Inch Serves 8-10 **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
CELEBRATION CAKES
- 6IN ROUND CAKE$45.00
Three layer- 6inch round cake. Serves up to 12 people. Simple custom message included. Add message as order notes. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 2 BUSINESS DAYS**
- 8IN ROUND CAKE$65.00
Three layer- 8in round cake. Serves up to 20 people. Simple custom message included. Add message as order notes**THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 2 BUSINESS DAYS**
CATERING & CORPORATE
- EMPANADAS$79.20
24 baked empanadas. Choose up to 3 different fillings. Serves up to 12 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MINI EMPANADAS$61.20
24 Mini Empanadas, as good as the regular size empanada... but cuter! In Argentina, we called them "Empanadas de copetin" Choose up to 2 different fillings. Serves up to 6 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MIGA SANDWICHES$54.00
24 miga sandwiches. Choose up to 4 different varieties. Serves up to 10 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MEDIALUNA SANDWICHES$72.00
24 Medialuna Sandwiches. Choose up to 3 different varieties. Serves up to 10 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MIXED GREENS SALAD$32.00
Seasonal mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions & housemate balsamic vinaigrette. Serves up to 10 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- MINI ALFAJORES$48.00
24 mini alfajores de maicena. Serves up to 10 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAYS**
- SHORTBREAD COOKIES$30.00
24 Assorted Butter Cookies, hand dipped in dark chocolate. Serves up to 10 people. **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- FLAN MIXTO$30.00
Flan is a classic dessert in Argentina. It is the kind of dessert that celebrates all those simple ingredients. This is a much loved dessert in Argentina and "we Argentineans" love to accompany flan with a dollop of Dulce de Leche and a dollop of fresh whipped cream, hence the name "Flan Mixto". 10 individual flans (Gluten Free) **THIS ITEM HAS A PREP TIME OF 1 BUSINESS DAY**
- NON ALCAHOLIC BEVERAGES$1.50