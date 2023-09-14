Popular Items

Steak & Cheese

$8.45+

Thin cut rib-eye steak & provolone, served with your choice of condiments


Appetizers

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Polpette con Asiago

$8.99

Three homemade meatballs garnished with asiago cheese and fresh basil in a marinara sauce

Mozzarella Half Moons

$8.99

Arancini Balls

$10.99

Four mini rice balls flavored with tomato meat sauce & cheese

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil & tomatoes with olive oil, garlic & spices

Antipasto

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, artichoke hearts, marinated mushrooms, olives, proscuitto & asiago cheese

Bruschetta

$6.99

Toasted bread topped with pesto & tomato salad

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Mac n Cheese Gouda Bites

$12.99

Bite-sized fried gouda mac n cheese pieces

Onion Rings

$6.99

Breadsticks

$5.99

Focaccia bread with a side of marinara

Soups

Homemade Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Homemade Minestrone

$4.99+

Traditional Minestrone Soup with Pasta and Mixed Veggies in a Beef Broth

Pasta con Fagioli

$4.99+

Traditional Italian soup with pasta, beans, and vegetables in a beef broth

Salads

Superfood Greens Salad

$12.99

A chopped mix of Brussels sprouts, kale and rainbow cabbage with craisins, goat cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion and sunflower seeds. Served with a white wine lemon vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, giardiniera veggies (pickled cauliflower, carrots and pepperoncini), green olives, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. House balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese & homemade croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side

Stacy Salad

$12.99

Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, breaded chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese with ranch dressing on the side

Italian Wedge

$9.99

Roma tomatoes, pancetta and gorgonzola over romaine hearts. House vinaigrette served on the side

Chef's Salad

$11.99

Roast beef, ham, turkey, olives, & Swiss cheese atop romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes and onions with your choice of dressing on the side

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Romaine and spring mix, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and red onions. Choice of dressing on the side

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Spinach, roasted red peppers. mushrooms, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Romaine, spring mix, buffalo chicken tender pieces, tomato, cucumber, Gorgonzola

Salsiccia Insalata

$15.99

Homemade sweet or spicy sausage with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olives, & feta cheese

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Oven baked pasta with ricotta and other cheeses and your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Cannelloni

$17.99

Pasta filled with a mix of beef, broccoli, mushroom, onion and cheeses topped with marinara. Not able to omit ingredients.

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Lightly sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms and a marsala wine sauce, served with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

Lightly sauteed chicken breast with white wine, butter and capers served atop spaghetti

Fettuccini al Fredo (v)

$16.99

Flat fettuccine noodles with a homemade creamy cheese sauce

Linguini con Pesto

$17.99

Linguini w/ Red Clam Sauce

$19.99

Linguine with chopped clams, onions, and celery with red sauce

Linguini w/ White Clam Sauce

$19.99

Linguine with chopped clams, onions, and celery with white wine sauce

Manicotti (v)

$16.99

Rolled pasta sheets filled with ricotta and provolone cheese and spices baked and topped with marinara sauce

Meat Lasagna

$16.99

Layers of pasta, meat sauce, ricotta, provolone & other cheeses

Melanzana a la Parmigiana (v)

$17.99

Layers of grilled eggplant, marinara & cheese served with a side of penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables

Pasta Choice

$14.99

Your choice of pasta topped with your choice of sauce

Penne a la Vodka

$21.99

Penne pasta in a pink vodka sauce with chicken and light onions

Penne Arrabiata

$15.99

Penne pasta with spicy marinara sauce

Penne con Funghi (v)

$18.99

Penne pasta in a zesty creamy tomato sauce with lots of mushrooms (spicy)

Pollo a la Parmigiana

$19.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara & provolone served with a side of penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables. Gluten free option will still be served with breaded chicken (not GF)

Ravioli

$16.99

Meat or cheese filled ravioli served with your choice of sauce

Spaghetti a la Carbonara

$19.99

Traditional bacon, egg, mushroom and spaghetti dish

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.99

Meatballs contain gluten and are not available gluten free

Spinach Lasagna (v)

$16.99

Layers of pasta, spinach, marinara sauce, ricotta, provolone & other cheeses

Tortellini

$16.99

Meat or cheese tortellini (horseshoe shaped filled pasta) served with your choice of sauce

Tortellini al Tino

$18.99

Meat or cheese tortellini served with a perfect combination of Lucia’s own Al Fredo & Pesto sauces (no nuts)

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Breaded veal topped with marinara sauce & provolone, served over penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables. Gluten free option will still have breaded veal (not GF)

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$7.45+

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone cheese

Super Italian

$8.45+

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, sopressata, pepperoni, provolone cheese

Turkey & Provolone

$7.45+

Roast Beef & Provolone

$7.45+

Caprese Sub

$7.45+

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto (no nuts), oil & vinegar

Tuna Salad

$7.45+

Capricciosa

$8.45+

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olive spread and oil & vinegar

Capicola Ham & Provolone

$7.45+

Cheese Sub

$7.45+

Provolone and Swiss Cheese with your choice of condiments

Agrigento

$7.45+

Roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, olive spread and oil & vinegar

Chicken Salad

$8.45+

Genoa Salami & Provolone

$7.45+

Messina

$7.45+

Capicola ham, sopressata, mortadella and provolone cheese

Mortadella & Provolone

$7.45+

Mortadella contains pistachios.

Primavera

$7.45+

Roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, olive spread and oil & vinegar

Prosciutto & Provolone

$8.45+

Ragusa

$7.45+

Capicola, Genoa salami, turkey, pepperoni and provolone cheese

Redskins

$7.45+

Turkey, pepperoni and provolone

Warm Subs

Steak & Cheese

$8.45+

Thin cut rib-eye steak & provolone, served with your choice of condiments

Chicken & Cheese

$8.45+

Grilled chicken breast, chopped, and served with melted provolone & your choice of condiments

Meatball & Cheese

$7.95+

Homemade meatballs with sauce & provolone

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.45+

Breaded chicken breast with marinara & provolone

Carnavale

$8.45+

Roast beef & turkey baked with provolone, onions & tomatoes. Lightly seasoned with mayo & crushed red peppers

Sicilian (Hot Italian)

$8.45+

Capicola ham, pepperoni, & sopressata baked with tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, cheese oil & vinegar

Chicken Pesto

$9.45+

Grilled chicken with provolone, tomato and pesto-mayo

Chicken Ranch

$9.45+

Grilled chicken, cheddar and provolone cheese, bacon, tomato and ranch dressing

Club Med

$9.45+

Grilled chicken, grilled green peppers, onions, red peppers and mushrooms with feta and provolone

Lucia's Club

$8.45+

Roast Beef, Turkey, Capicola Ham, Provolone Cheese and your choice of condiments

BLT

$8.45+

Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonaise

Cornuto

$9.45+

Capicola, Prosciutto and Salami baked with tomato, onions, banana peppers and oil & vinegar

Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.95+

Grilled eggplant with marinara sauce and provolone

Sausage and Peppers

$8.45+

Homemade sweet or spicy sausage, green peppers and onions

Sausage Parmigiana

$8.45+

Homemade sweet or spicy sausage covered with marinara and provolone

Breakfast Sub

$8.45+

Eggs with your choice of cheese & meat (bacon, ham, steak, or sausage)

Catania

$8.95+

Capicola, Kalamata olives, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar baked to perfection

Giardina

$8.95+

Red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms & onions grilled and smothered with cheeses

Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries

$7.95+

Blend of provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses melted between slices of homemade bread, served with French fries

Pepper, Steak and Egg

$9.45+

Thinly sliced and chopped rib-eye steak, roasted red peppers, scrambled egg & provolone

Pizza Steak

$9.45+

Thinly sliced and chopped rib-eye steak, pepperoni, provolone, hot peppers, & marinara

Taormina

$8.95+

Grilled eggplant & meatballs covered with sauce and melted provolone

Veal Parmigiana

$9.95+

Breaded veal with marinara sauce & provolone

14" Medium Pizzas

M Cheese Pizza

$13.99

M Brie & Arugula

$17.99

Olive oil, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Prosciutto, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze

M Breakfast Pizza

$16.99

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham

M Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza

M Capri Pizza

$20.99

Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce

M Chicken Ranch

$20.99

A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing

M Cinque Terre

$20.99

A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce

M Corfu

$20.99

Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce

M Fiorentina

$17.99

White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage

M Focaccia

$16.99

Fluffy thick crusted Hand-made dough seasoned with Rosemary & Thyme (not available in Gluten-Free)

M Hawaiian

$15.99

Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza

M Heart Attack

$16.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza

M Margherita

$15.99

Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce

M Quattro Formaggio

$16.99

Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce

M Sicilian Pizza

$21.99

Thick crust with Romano, Fontinella, Provolone, & Asiago cheeses with fresh Garlic & Tomato Slices atop Pizza sauce (not available in Gluten-Free)

M Traditional Veggie

$16.99

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza

M Tutti

$18.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza

M Unique Veggie

$17.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza

M White Pizza

$15.99

A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil

18" Large Pizzas

Lg Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Lg Brie & Arugula

$22.99

Olive oil, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Prosciutto, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze

Lg Breakfast Pizza

$21.99

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Capri Pizza

$26.99

Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce

Lg Chicken Ranch

$26.99

A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing

Lg Cinque Terre

$26.99

A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce

Lg Corfu

$26.99

Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce

Lg Fiorentina

$22.99

White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage

Lg Focaccia

$20.99

Fluffy thick crusted Hand-made dough seasoned with Rosemary & Thyme (not available in Gluten-Free)

Lg Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Heart Attack

$21.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Margherita

$19.99

Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce

Lg Quattro Formaggio

$21.99

Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce

Lg Sicilian Pizza

$26.99

Thick crust with Romano, Fontinella, Provolone, & Asiago cheeses with fresh Garlic & Tomato Slices atop Pizza sauce (not available in Gluten-Free)

Lg Traditional Veggie

$21.99

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Tutti

$23.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza

Lg Unique Veggie

$22.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza

Lg White Pizza

$19.99

A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil

10" Gluten Free Pizzas

GF Cheese Pizza

$12.99

GF Brie & Arugula

$15.99

Olive oil, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Prosciutto, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze

GF Breakfast Pizza

$15.99

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza

GF Capri

$19.99

Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce

GF Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.99

A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing

GF Cinque Terre

$19.99

A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce

GF Corfu

$19.99

Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce

GF Fiorentina

$16.99

White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage

GF Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza

GF Heart Attack

$15.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza

GF Margherita

$14.99

Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce

GF Quattro Formaggio

$15.99

Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce

GF Traditional Veggie

$15.99

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza

GF Tutti

$17.99

Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza

GF Unique Veggie

$16.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza

GF White Pizza

$14.99

A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil

Calzones

Calzone

$9.99

Filled with provolone & mozzarella cheeses and your choice of 2 fillings/toppings. Additional fillings starting at $1.25

Desserts

Pignoli Cookies - Dozen

$16.99

Delicious Almond Paste Cookies topped with Toasted Pine Nuts

Assorted Italian Cookies - 1LB

$16.99

Cioccolate Suprema

$6.99

Jumbo slice of chocolate layer cake

Eclair

$4.49

Black and White Cookie

$2.99

White Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

GF Tiramisu

$7.49

Napoleon

$6.49

NY Cheesecake

$4.99

Sfogliatelli

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Black Forest Cheesecake

$5.99

Carrot cake

$5.99

Chocolate Coconut Macaroon

$3.49

Beverages

Kids Orange Juice

$1.69

Kids Apple Juice

$1.69

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

San Pellegrino Can Soda

$2.49

Choice of lemon, orange, blood orange, grapefruit or prickly pear

San Pellegrino Mineral Water 1L

$5.49

San Pellegrino Mineral Water 16oz

$2.99

Can Coke

$1.79

Can Diet Coke

$1.79

Can Sprite

$1.79

Can Dr Pepper

$1.79

Can Brisk Tea

$1.79

Can Ginger Ale

$1.79

Snapple 16oz

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.49

Deer Park 16oz

$1.99

2 Liter Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99

Alcoholic Beverages

Craft IPA 4 Pack

$20.00

Craft DIPA 4 Pack

$24.00

White Claw Black Cherry 16oz

$4.50

Corona 6pk

$14.00

Coors Light 6pk

$11.00

Blue Moon 6pk

$12.00

Fosters 750mL

$3.50

Piccini Chianti 750mL

$20.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 750mL

$25.00