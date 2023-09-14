Da Luca Italian Bar and Grill 20789 Great Falls Plz
Appetizers
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Polpette con Asiago
Three homemade meatballs garnished with asiago cheese and fresh basil in a marinara sauce
Mozzarella Half Moons
Arancini Balls
Four mini rice balls flavored with tomato meat sauce & cheese
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil & tomatoes with olive oil, garlic & spices
Antipasto
Roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, artichoke hearts, marinated mushrooms, olives, proscuitto & asiago cheese
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with pesto & tomato salad
Cheese Fries
Mac n Cheese Gouda Bites
Bite-sized fried gouda mac n cheese pieces
Onion Rings
Breadsticks
Focaccia bread with a side of marinara
Soups
Salads
Superfood Greens Salad
A chopped mix of Brussels sprouts, kale and rainbow cabbage with craisins, goat cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion and sunflower seeds. Served with a white wine lemon vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, giardiniera veggies (pickled cauliflower, carrots and pepperoncini), green olives, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. House balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese & homemade croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side
Stacy Salad
Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, breaded chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese with ranch dressing on the side
Italian Wedge
Roma tomatoes, pancetta and gorgonzola over romaine hearts. House vinaigrette served on the side
Chef's Salad
Roast beef, ham, turkey, olives, & Swiss cheese atop romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes and onions with your choice of dressing on the side
Garden Salad
Romaine and spring mix, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and red onions. Choice of dressing on the side
Spinach Salad
Spinach, roasted red peppers. mushrooms, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, spring mix, buffalo chicken tender pieces, tomato, cucumber, Gorgonzola
Salsiccia Insalata
Homemade sweet or spicy sausage with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, olives, & feta cheese
Entrees
Baked Ziti
Oven baked pasta with ricotta and other cheeses and your choice of marinara or meat sauce
Cannelloni
Pasta filled with a mix of beef, broccoli, mushroom, onion and cheeses topped with marinara. Not able to omit ingredients.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms and a marsala wine sauce, served with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Lightly sauteed chicken breast with white wine, butter and capers served atop spaghetti
Fettuccini al Fredo (v)
Flat fettuccine noodles with a homemade creamy cheese sauce
Linguini con Pesto
Linguini w/ Red Clam Sauce
Linguine with chopped clams, onions, and celery with red sauce
Linguini w/ White Clam Sauce
Linguine with chopped clams, onions, and celery with white wine sauce
Manicotti (v)
Rolled pasta sheets filled with ricotta and provolone cheese and spices baked and topped with marinara sauce
Meat Lasagna
Layers of pasta, meat sauce, ricotta, provolone & other cheeses
Melanzana a la Parmigiana (v)
Layers of grilled eggplant, marinara & cheese served with a side of penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables
Pasta Choice
Your choice of pasta topped with your choice of sauce
Penne a la Vodka
Penne pasta in a pink vodka sauce with chicken and light onions
Penne Arrabiata
Penne pasta with spicy marinara sauce
Penne con Funghi (v)
Penne pasta in a zesty creamy tomato sauce with lots of mushrooms (spicy)
Pollo a la Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara & provolone served with a side of penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables. Gluten free option will still be served with breaded chicken (not GF)
Ravioli
Meat or cheese filled ravioli served with your choice of sauce
Spaghetti a la Carbonara
Traditional bacon, egg, mushroom and spaghetti dish
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Meatballs contain gluten and are not available gluten free
Spinach Lasagna (v)
Layers of pasta, spinach, marinara sauce, ricotta, provolone & other cheeses
Tortellini
Meat or cheese tortellini (horseshoe shaped filled pasta) served with your choice of sauce
Tortellini al Tino
Meat or cheese tortellini served with a perfect combination of Lucia’s own Al Fredo & Pesto sauces (no nuts)
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal topped with marinara sauce & provolone, served over penne pasta * available in Low-Carb option with vegetables. Gluten free option will still have breaded veal (not GF)
Cold Subs
Italian Sub
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone cheese
Super Italian
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, sopressata, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Turkey & Provolone
Roast Beef & Provolone
Caprese Sub
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto (no nuts), oil & vinegar
Tuna Salad
Capricciosa
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, olive spread and oil & vinegar
Capicola Ham & Provolone
Cheese Sub
Provolone and Swiss Cheese with your choice of condiments
Agrigento
Roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, olive spread and oil & vinegar
Chicken Salad
Genoa Salami & Provolone
Messina
Capicola ham, sopressata, mortadella and provolone cheese
Mortadella & Provolone
Mortadella contains pistachios.
Primavera
Roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, olive spread and oil & vinegar
Prosciutto & Provolone
Ragusa
Capicola, Genoa salami, turkey, pepperoni and provolone cheese
Redskins
Turkey, pepperoni and provolone
Warm Subs
Steak & Cheese
Thin cut rib-eye steak & provolone, served with your choice of condiments
Chicken & Cheese
Grilled chicken breast, chopped, and served with melted provolone & your choice of condiments
Meatball & Cheese
Homemade meatballs with sauce & provolone
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast with marinara & provolone
Carnavale
Roast beef & turkey baked with provolone, onions & tomatoes. Lightly seasoned with mayo & crushed red peppers
Sicilian (Hot Italian)
Capicola ham, pepperoni, & sopressata baked with tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, cheese oil & vinegar
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken with provolone, tomato and pesto-mayo
Chicken Ranch
Grilled chicken, cheddar and provolone cheese, bacon, tomato and ranch dressing
Club Med
Grilled chicken, grilled green peppers, onions, red peppers and mushrooms with feta and provolone
Lucia's Club
Roast Beef, Turkey, Capicola Ham, Provolone Cheese and your choice of condiments
BLT
Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonaise
Cornuto
Capicola, Prosciutto and Salami baked with tomato, onions, banana peppers and oil & vinegar
Eggplant Parmigiana
Grilled eggplant with marinara sauce and provolone
Sausage and Peppers
Homemade sweet or spicy sausage, green peppers and onions
Sausage Parmigiana
Homemade sweet or spicy sausage covered with marinara and provolone
Breakfast Sub
Eggs with your choice of cheese & meat (bacon, ham, steak, or sausage)
Catania
Capicola, Kalamata olives, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar baked to perfection
Giardina
Red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms & onions grilled and smothered with cheeses
Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries
Blend of provolone, swiss, & cheddar cheeses melted between slices of homemade bread, served with French fries
Pepper, Steak and Egg
Thinly sliced and chopped rib-eye steak, roasted red peppers, scrambled egg & provolone
Pizza Steak
Thinly sliced and chopped rib-eye steak, pepperoni, provolone, hot peppers, & marinara
Taormina
Grilled eggplant & meatballs covered with sauce and melted provolone
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal with marinara sauce & provolone
14" Medium Pizzas
M Cheese Pizza
M Brie & Arugula
Olive oil, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Prosciutto, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze
M Breakfast Pizza
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham
M Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza
M Capri Pizza
Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce
M Chicken Ranch
A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing
M Cinque Terre
A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce
M Corfu
Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce
M Fiorentina
White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage
M Focaccia
Fluffy thick crusted Hand-made dough seasoned with Rosemary & Thyme (not available in Gluten-Free)
M Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza
M Heart Attack
Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza
M Margherita
Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce
M Quattro Formaggio
Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce
M Sicilian Pizza
Thick crust with Romano, Fontinella, Provolone, & Asiago cheeses with fresh Garlic & Tomato Slices atop Pizza sauce (not available in Gluten-Free)
M Traditional Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza
M Tutti
Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza
M Unique Veggie
Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza
M White Pizza
A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil
18" Large Pizzas
Lg Cheese Pizza
Lg Brie & Arugula
Olive oil, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Prosciutto, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze
Lg Breakfast Pizza
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza
Lg Capri Pizza
Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce
Lg Chicken Ranch
A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing
Lg Cinque Terre
A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce
Lg Corfu
Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce
Lg Fiorentina
White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage
Lg Focaccia
Fluffy thick crusted Hand-made dough seasoned with Rosemary & Thyme (not available in Gluten-Free)
Lg Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza
Lg Heart Attack
Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza
Lg Margherita
Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce
Lg Quattro Formaggio
Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce
Lg Sicilian Pizza
Thick crust with Romano, Fontinella, Provolone, & Asiago cheeses with fresh Garlic & Tomato Slices atop Pizza sauce (not available in Gluten-Free)
Lg Traditional Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza
Lg Tutti
Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza
Lg Unique Veggie
Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza
Lg White Pizza
A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil
10" Gluten Free Pizzas
GF Cheese Pizza
GF Brie & Arugula
Olive oil, Brie, Caramelized Onion, Prosciutto, Arugula and Balsamic Glaze
GF Breakfast Pizza
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone, Bacon, & Ham
GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce atop a Cheese pizza
GF Capri
Tropical blend of Jalapenos, Cilantro, Pineapple, Fresh Garlic, & Shrimp atop Pizza sauce
GF Chicken Ranch Pizza
A blend of Chicken, sliced Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Fresh Garlic atop Ranch Dressing
GF Cinque Terre
A unique mix of Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Slices, Onions & Provolone atop Pesto sauce
GF Corfu
Kalamata Olives, Feta cheese, Spinach, & Chicken atop Pizza sauce
GF Fiorentina
White pizza with Asiago cheese, spinach, fresh garlic, and spicy sausage
GF Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple atop a Cheese pizza
GF Heart Attack
Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, & Ham atop a Cheese pizza
GF Margherita
Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil atop Pizza sauce
GF Quattro Formaggio
Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, & Asiago cheeses atop Pizza Sauce
GF Traditional Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, & Onions atop a Cheese pizza
GF Tutti
Pepperoni, Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Black Olives atop a Cheese pizza
GF Unique Veggie
Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, & Tomatoes atop a Cheese pizza
GF White Pizza
A Blend of Ricotta cheese, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garlic, Tomato Slices, Spices & Olive Oil
Calzones
Desserts
Pignoli Cookies - Dozen
Delicious Almond Paste Cookies topped with Toasted Pine Nuts
Assorted Italian Cookies - 1LB
Cioccolate Suprema
Jumbo slice of chocolate layer cake
Eclair
Black and White Cookie
White Cannoli
Tiramisu
GF Tiramisu
Napoleon
NY Cheesecake
Sfogliatelli
Chocolate Mousse
Black Forest Cheesecake
Carrot cake
Chocolate Coconut Macaroon
Beverages
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Chocolate Milk
San Pellegrino Can Soda
Choice of lemon, orange, blood orange, grapefruit or prickly pear