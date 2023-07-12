Grand opening is June 7th! More
Lucky Boys 2
Signature Pizza
12"
1) Cheese
$18.00
Tradish Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Parmesan
2) Pepperoni
$18.00
Tradish Sauce, Pepperoni, Hot Honey, (w/ or w/o Jalapeño)
3) Bacon
$18.00
Tradish Sauce, Shallot, Pecorino, Basil
4) Sausage
$18.00
Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pickled Hot Peppers, Basil
5) Mushroom
$18.00
Pecorino Cream Sauce, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Garlic, Spinach
6) Mortadella
$18.00
Pecorino Cream Sauce, Mortadella, Potato, Arugula
Custom Pizza
Lucky Boys 2 Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 442-8131
Open now • Closes at 12AM