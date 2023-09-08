Lucky D's
Food
Appetizers
Fresh baked bread sticks/beer cheese
Monkey chips
Potato, bacon, cheese sour cream, chives
Li's spring roll
House smoked Manzanita Salmon dip
smoked salmon, assorted crackers
Fresh Oregon Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, cocktail sauce
Crispy Fries
fries w/ choice of seasoning
Deep fried Mushrooms
House Battered Onion Rings
Curly Fries
Tator Tots
Wheeler Bay Crab cakes
Fresh Pacific Dungeness crab, seasoned
Wings/ Half pound
w/veggies, dressing and flavor choice
Wings/Full pound
w/veggies, dressing and flavor choice
The Columbia Nacho
The Columbia Nacho/ half order
The Spud Monkey
The Spud Monkey /Half order
Soups/Salads
Fresh house garden salad
Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad
w/ cucumber and hard boiled egg
Cobb salad
Grilled chicken,bacon,egg,tomato,avicado,blue cheese crumble
Honey Crisp Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, grannysmith/honey crisp apple, canndied wallnuts,celery w/ honey mustard dressing
Chrispy Chicken Salad
crispy chicken, romaine, tomato,egg,onion
Clam Chowder Bowl
Clam Chowder cup
Hungarian Mushroom bowl
Hungarian Mushroom Cup
Chicken Noodle Bowl
Chicken Noodle cup
Desserts
Wraps/Sandwiches
Chicken Chipotli Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Stormin Norman
Canadian Bacon, provolone,shredded lettuce,tomato,Italian dressing, longbun
The Malibu
Chicken, canadian bacon,Provolone, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce
BBQ Chicken
Crispy chicken, provolone,onion ring, bbq sauce
The Garibaldi
Dungeness Crab,tillamook cheddar,paprika,chives,Italian dressing ,toasted onion bun
Chicken Salad sandwich
Chicken, celery,green onion, pickle,mayo
Dea's Special
Hot Ham, bacon, swiss, american cheese,horseradish mayo and lettuce on a french roll
Hot Ham and Cheese
ham and american chees on a long bun
Fresh Chicken Deluxe
dredged buttermilk chicken filet with all the fixins and Deas sauce
Turkey bacon Swiss Dip
Deli turkey,bacon, swiss on a chees bun, Ajus w/side mac salad
Chicken Deluxe
French Dip sandwich
Entrees
Sliders
The Duck
pork,Deano's BBQ sauce,pineapple slaw
The beaver
Smoked pulled pork,BBq sauce,chrispy onions
The Viking
Smoked pulled pork,sauteed Jalapenos,pepepr Jack Cheese
The Gresham Gopher
Prime rib, BBq sauce,crispy onion ring, cheddar cheese
Centennial Eagle
Prime rib, provolone, side aujus
The Barlow Bruin
Peppered prime rib, Jalapeno,onion,horseradish mayo,ghostpepper swiss
The Reynolds Raider
Prime rib, basil, thyme, sauteed mushrooms, onions, horseradish mayo, melted swiss
The Douglas Scott
Prim rib, Housemade Shoshu sauce,pineapple and slaw
The CC Ram
Peppered prime rib, bacon,pepperoncini,banana peppers, mozzarella
The Clackamas Calvalier
Pat Lafrida Beef Sliders
Burgers/Dogs
The stadium Style "D"
steamed hotdog, wrapped in foil
The Dea's Dog
Nathans dog,Sliced and fried on toasted bun
The Spicy Jalapeno
Zenners spicy jalepano cheddar dog
The New York Coney
Loaded with american cheese, coney sauce, mustard and onion
New York Coney Double
Double up the Coney
New York Coney Tripple
Triple the Coney
The Ultimate longburger
Made with 1/2 lb signature blend of short rib and chuck beef, oversized house made bun
The Original Longburger
lettuce,tomato, pickle,onions and D's sauce
The Stumpy
Bacon, swill, american cheese and the fixins
The Mushroom Swiss
Beef, sauted mushroom, swiss,onions and Ds sauce
Ranch Burger
Ham, swiss and american chees, BBQ sauce, and the fixins
Gargen Burger
American Cheese and all the fixins