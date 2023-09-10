Skip to Main content
Lucky Lab Coffee Noble 2500
Seasonal Menu
Orange Bergamot Sweet Cream Latte
$5.75
Southern Pecan Latte
$4.75
Blackberry Bourbon Latte
$4.75
Thai Brew
$5.25
Cold Foam Lavender Cold Brew
$6.00
Maple Cinnamon Oat Cold Brew
$5.00
Almond Rose Chai
$5.00
Longhorn Matcha
$4.75
Thai Limeade
$4.25
Strawberry Basil Black Iced Tea
$3.50
For the Group
Hot Coffee Traveler
$24.95
Cold Brew
$8.75
Classic Blend Coffee
$8.00
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee
$2.50
Cold Brew
$4.00
Espresso
$2.75
Americano
$3.00
Cappuccino
$3.50
Macchiato
$3.50
Cortado
$3.50
Latte
$3.75
Matcha
$4.00
Chai
$4.00
Iced Tea
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Thai Iced Tea
$3.75
Lemonade
$3.25
Hot Cocoa
$3.00
Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar with Sriracha Mayo
$6.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar with Bacon Jam
$6.00
Spinach, Feta & Egg with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto
$5.50
Turkey Club
$6.50
Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwich
$6.50
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
$6.50
Grab & Go Food
Yogurt Parfait
$4.25
Cold Brew Overnight Oats
$4.50
Fruit Cup
$4.00
Oatmeal
$4.25
Hummus & Veggies Snack Box
$5.25
Meat & Cheese Snack Box
$5.25
Chips
$2.00
Pastries
Hand Pies
$4.50
Muffins
$3.50
Croissants
$4.50
Tea Breads
$3.50
Sweets
Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
Gluten Free Sprinkle Cookie
$3.25
Gluten Free/Vegan Cowboy Cookie
$3.25
Chocolate Almond Biscotti
$2.50
Fudge Brownie
$3.50
Peanut Butter Fluff Brownie
$3.75
Rice Krispie
$3.50
Bottled Beverages
Bottled Water
$2.00
Richard's Rainwater (sparkling)
$2.50
Grapefruit Waterloo
$2.00
Lime Waterloo
$2.00
Lucky Lab Coffee Co. Locations and Hours
Flagship
(512) 420-6950
2421 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78705
GDC
(512) 420-6950
2317 Speedway, Austin, TX 78712
Ruckus
(512) 420-6950
620 West 24th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Noble 2500
(512) 420-6950
2500 San Gabriel Street, Austin, TX 78705
JGB
(512) 420-6950
2305 Speedway, Austin, TX 78712
