Sushi

Nigiri

Salmon Sake Nigiri

$6.50

Raw

Fresh Water Eel Unagi Nigiri

$7.50

Cooked Shrimp Ebi Nigiri

$6.75

Tuna Maguro Nigiri

$7.50

Raw

Yellowtail Hamachi Nigiri

$7.75

Raw

Octopus Tako Nigiri

$6.50

Escolar Nigiri

$6.50

Raw

Masago Nigiri

$6.50

Raw

Inari Nigiri

$5.25

Tobiko Nigiri

$6.75

Raw

Sashimi

Salmon Sake Sashimi

$10.50

Raw

Fresh Water Eel Unagi Sashimi

$11.50

Cooked Shrimp Ebi Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Maguro Sashimi

$11.50

Raw

Yellowtail Hamachi Sashimi

$13.50

Raw

Octopus Tako Sashimi

$10.75

Escolar Sashimi

$10.50

Raw

Tiger Ballz (5 pcs)

$10.50

Favorites

California Roll

$9.25

Cali Caliente

$9.75

With added "Kick" of spicy mayo

Beverly Hills Roll

$9.75

Deluxe! Rolled in crunchy tempura flakes

Beverly Hills Hottie

$10.25

Pure attitude! Crunchy tempura flakes and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.75

Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, and kaiware sprouts

Veggie Roll 8 Pcs

$7.75

Simple avocado, cucumber, carrot threads, and pickled daikon

Philly Roll

$9.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions, and masago

Crunchy Roll

$17.99

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado. Topped with crispy tempura flakes, masago, and sesame seeds. Drizzled with creamy mango and unagi sauces

Rainbow Rolly

$18.99

Raw. Inside: snow crab, avocado, and cucumber. Outside: a colorful "Rainbow" of 5 kinds of fish

Spider Roll

$9.75

Luckiest Rolls

Lucky 13 Roll 10 Pieces

$18.99

Raw. Inside: shrimp tempura, mango, avocado, spicy garlic-chile mayo. Outside: salmon, marinated seaweed salad and sesame seeds

Witchy Woman 10 Pieces

$18.99

Raw. Inside: hamachi, spicy tuna, avocado, and pickled daikon. Outside: salmon and slices of fresh orange. Drizzled with ponzu sauce and unagi sauce. Scattered with slivered nori

Winter Roll 10 Pieces

$18.99

Raw. Inside: tuna, salmon and yellowtail, avocado, spicy mayo, and masago. Outside: crispy tempura flakes and sesame seeds. Drizzled with "Miracle" sauce

Dragon Slayer 10 Pieces

$18.99

Raw. Salmon, cucumber, kaiware sprouts, and spicy mayo with unagi, avocado, masago, sesame seeds, and unagi sauce

Summer Solstice 10 Pieces

$18.99

Raw. Shrimp tempura, snow crab, and avocado inside. Escolar, tempura flakes, scallions, and yuzu sauce (sriracha miso sauce for dipping)

Spicy but Nicey!

Burning Spider 10 Pieces

$19.99

Raw. Softshell crab, masago, pickled daikon, and cucumber with spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, creamy mango sauce, and spicy sauce on top

Kickin' N' Screamin' 10 Pieces

$18.99

Raw. Salmon, tako, ginger, pickled daikon, and spicy mayo. Outside: "White tuna tataki" (escolar), avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro. Screaming sauce for dipping!

Mommy Don't Cry 10 Pieces

$20.99

Raw. Shrimp tempura, diced salmon, and hamachi mixed with screaming sauce, mango, masago, avocado, and cream cheese. Lightly battered and tempura fried. Topped with seaweed salad, unagi sauce, creamy mango sauce, and tobiko

Vegetarian Specialties

Bam Bam Roll 10 Pieces

$14.99

Inside: a "Kakiage" of roughly cut tempura'd veggies-(sweet potatoes, asparagus, jalapeños). Covered in avocado and drizzled with house-made strawberry sauce. Topped with inari strips

Darkened Edamame Roll

$14.99

Inside: sautéed red bell peppers, asparagus, cucumber, and fresh mango. Outside: avocado -topped with "Darkened edamame" (IE: edamame beans sautéed in a rich, dark, garlicky glaze)

Starter

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Edamame

$6.25

Adulterated Edamame

$7.75

Miso Soup

$4.75

Thai Foods

Appetizers

2 Spring Rolls

$8.00

Fresh vegetables, pork, shrimp and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade sweet & sour sauce - topped with crushed peanuts

2 Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Fresh vegetables and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade sweet & sour sauce - topped with crushed peanuts

2 Egg Rolls

$9.00

Pork, shredded carrots, white onions, glass noodles. Served with housemade sweet & sour topped with peanuts for dipping

6 Chicken Satay

$11.50

Chicken marinated in coconut curry powder and grilled. Served with peanut sauce

6 Asian Chicken Wings

$13.00

Crispy fried choose from two styles spicy Asian sauce or tamarind seasoning, fried basil, and jalapeños. Served with apple jalapeño dipping sauce

Edamame

$6.25

Adulterated Edamame

$7.75

You will never eat edamame "Naked" again! Edamame tossed in a rich dark, garlic chili glaze with a subtle "Heat" from serrano chiles

Scallop Purses

$8.50

Scallops, cream cheese, green onions, and lemon-filled wontons, deep-fried and served with mango sweet and sour

5 Gyoza (Potstickers)

$8.00

Fried pork and vegetable filled dumplings. Served with ponzu sauce

5 Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Served with ponzu sauce

Soups

Tom Yum

$12.00

A blend of sour and spice! Comes with traditional broth. Mushrooms, lemon grass, galangal, cilantro, thai chiles, slivered red bell peppers, kaffir leaves, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Served with your choice of protein

Tom Kha

$12.00

Creamy and delicious. Beef broth and coconut milk with mushrooms, onions, thai chiles, shallots, slivered red bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, galangal, tomatoes, and cilantro

Wat Da Pho'

$11.00

A big, steaming, aromatic bowl of the Vietnamese "Street food"! Succulent beef broth with a hint of star anise, rice noodles, thinly-sliced beef as well as traditional "Pho beef meatballs". Topped with red onion, scallions, and cilantro. Served with fresh

Miso Soup

$4.00

Garnished with bits of tofu and finely sliced green onions

Sides

Side Sticky Rice

$2.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Sriracha

Hoisin

Fish Sauce

Salads

Som Tum Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, and peanuts tossed in a housemade spicy tangy dressing

Tiger Cry

$13.00

Sliced beef, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, scallions, and mint - tossed in light spicy dressing. Served with a fresh, cold wedge of lettuce

Larb

$13.00

Choice of chicken or pork. Rice powder, Thai chilies, cilantro, scallions, fresh mint. Tossed in light sauce

Curries

Red Curry

$14.00

Amazingly rich and bold. Red curry coconut milk sauce with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil

Green Curry

$14.00

Peas, bell peppers, Thai basil, and long beans tossed with green curry coconut milk sauce

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Potatoes, carrots, and white onion with a creamy coconut yellow curry sauce

Panang Curry

$14.00

A delicious blend of coconut milk sauce, peanut butter, and panang curry with kaffir (lime leaf). Finished with thinly sliced red bell peppers and coconut milk

Masamun Curry

$14.00

A little sweet and sour curry with tamarind and palm sugar, carrots, onion, and potatoes. Finished with thinly sliced red bell peppers, fried peanuts, and fried garlic

Pa Lam Siam

$14.00

Steamed broccoli and spinach, red curry peanut coconut sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Lucky Hawaiian Curry

$14.00

A staff favorite! Red and yellow curry with cherry tomatoes, rambutan (tropical Thai fruit) and pineapple

Stir-Fry Noodles

Street Pad Thai

$14.00

Ours is made in the traditional "Street food" style of Thailand. Rice noodles, green onion, bean sprouts, and egg in a robust, flavorful sauce that balances salty, sweet and sour. Served with crushed peanuts and a lime wedge

Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Spicy and delicious! Wide rice noodles made richer with egg, bell peppers, garlic, onion, tomatoes, Thai chiles, and Thai basil

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Wide rice noodles sautéed with Chinese broccoli, egg, garlic, white onion, carrots, and sweet soy sauce

Rad Na

$14.00

Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms in a garlic gravy sauce with white pepper

Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Pineapple, bell peppers, peas, egg, carrots, and cashews

Curry Fried Rice

$14.00

Yellow curry, peas, egg, cashews, and carrots - golden and delicuos

Lucky Fried Rice

$14.00

This could become your new food obsession! Asian sausage, shrimp, pork, egg, onion, carrots, and peas

(House) Thai Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-Fry Dishes

Pad Ka-Prao

$14.00

Spicy sautéed white onions, garlic, bell peppers, Thai chiles, and Thai basil. Topped with a fried egg

Pad Prik Khing

$14.00

Long beans, kaffir (lime leaf), Thai basil, bell peppers, and pea pods in a spicy red curry and coconut sauce

Thai Sweet & Sour

$14.00

Sautéed onion, bell peppers, tomato, cucumber, and pineapple

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$14.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables in a garlic black mushroom sauce

Lucky Specialties

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Crispy curried rice mixed with Asian seasoned pork sausage, peanuts, cilantro, Thai chiles, red bell pepper, red onion, and scallions. Roll your own wraps!

Crispy Chicken Stir-fry

$16.00

Battered and deep fried crispy chicken tossed with green onion, bell pepper, white onion in a garlic black mushroom sauce. Popular!

Red Thai Stir-fry

$13.00

Chef victor's addictive "Red sauce" is the star of this dish! Peapods, carrots, red onions, and scallions all tossed in this sticky, sweet, spicy, garlicky sauce. It's Thai liscious!

Goong Ka Tiem

$17.00

A beloved Thai dish. Simple and delicious. Peppered garlic shrimp, red onions, scallions, red peppers, and Thai chiles. Served with jasmine rice

Kid's Crispy Chicken Stir-fry

$16.00

Same as the adult version, but tossed in our sweet-n-sour sauce! Kids love this one! - battered and deep-fried crispy chicken tossed with green onion, bell pepper, and white onion

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.99

Thai Custard

$7.99

Creamy and light. Sweet potato and egg custard over a bed of sticky rice. Drizzled with creamy coconut sauce

Catering

Crowd Pleaser Sushi Platters

Pad Thai & Sushi Party

Popular for adults and kids! Whether your party is indoors or outdoors, your guests will love our "Made to order" pad Thai wok station and sushi bar - where our talented chefs will also roll sushi to order

Last-Minute Party Platter

Give us a 1 hour head-start and you can pick up a stunning sushi platter to wow your guests! Perfect for when you're asked to bring an "Appetizer to share". Call lucky street at (952) 208-8890 to order

Small Crowd Pleaser

$54.99

Serves 6 to 8, 50 pieces.One each of the following rolls: caterpillar roll, spicy tuna roll, crunchy roll California roll, salmon roll, and veggie roll

Medium Crowd Pleaser

$89.99

Serves 12-14, 82 pieces. One each of the following rolls: caterpillar roll, lucky 13 roll, veggie roll, crunchy roll two each of the following rolls: spicy tuna roll, California roll, and salmon roll

Extra

Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Egg Fried

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Sauce

Potsticker Sauce (PonZu)

$1.00

Tosa

$1.00

Screaming Sauce

$1.00+

Mango Sweet & Sour

$1.00

Egg Sauce

$1.00

Spring Rolls Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Red Curry Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce

Red Curry

$4.50

Green Curry

$4.50

Yellow Curry

$4.50

Drinks

Soda/Pop

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Minute Maid

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Izze Clementine

$4.39

Thai Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Bewitched

Enchanted Evening

Passion Peach

Iced Tea

