Sushi
Nigiri
Sashimi
Favorites
California Roll
Cali Caliente
With added "Kick" of spicy mayo
Beverly Hills Roll
Deluxe! Rolled in crunchy tempura flakes
Beverly Hills Hottie
Pure attitude! Crunchy tempura flakes and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll
Raw. Tuna, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, and kaiware sprouts
Veggie Roll 8 Pcs
Simple avocado, cucumber, carrot threads, and pickled daikon
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions, and masago
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado. Topped with crispy tempura flakes, masago, and sesame seeds. Drizzled with creamy mango and unagi sauces
Rainbow Rolly
Raw. Inside: snow crab, avocado, and cucumber. Outside: a colorful "Rainbow" of 5 kinds of fish
Spider Roll
Luckiest Rolls
Lucky 13 Roll 10 Pieces
Raw. Inside: shrimp tempura, mango, avocado, spicy garlic-chile mayo. Outside: salmon, marinated seaweed salad and sesame seeds
Witchy Woman 10 Pieces
Raw. Inside: hamachi, spicy tuna, avocado, and pickled daikon. Outside: salmon and slices of fresh orange. Drizzled with ponzu sauce and unagi sauce. Scattered with slivered nori
Winter Roll 10 Pieces
Raw. Inside: tuna, salmon and yellowtail, avocado, spicy mayo, and masago. Outside: crispy tempura flakes and sesame seeds. Drizzled with "Miracle" sauce
Dragon Slayer 10 Pieces
Raw. Salmon, cucumber, kaiware sprouts, and spicy mayo with unagi, avocado, masago, sesame seeds, and unagi sauce
Summer Solstice 10 Pieces
Raw. Shrimp tempura, snow crab, and avocado inside. Escolar, tempura flakes, scallions, and yuzu sauce (sriracha miso sauce for dipping)
Spicy but Nicey!
Burning Spider 10 Pieces
Raw. Softshell crab, masago, pickled daikon, and cucumber with spicy tuna, tobiko, scallions, creamy mango sauce, and spicy sauce on top
Kickin' N' Screamin' 10 Pieces
Raw. Salmon, tako, ginger, pickled daikon, and spicy mayo. Outside: "White tuna tataki" (escolar), avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro. Screaming sauce for dipping!
Mommy Don't Cry 10 Pieces
Raw. Shrimp tempura, diced salmon, and hamachi mixed with screaming sauce, mango, masago, avocado, and cream cheese. Lightly battered and tempura fried. Topped with seaweed salad, unagi sauce, creamy mango sauce, and tobiko
Vegetarian Specialties
Bam Bam Roll 10 Pieces
Inside: a "Kakiage" of roughly cut tempura'd veggies-(sweet potatoes, asparagus, jalapeños). Covered in avocado and drizzled with house-made strawberry sauce. Topped with inari strips
Darkened Edamame Roll
Inside: sautéed red bell peppers, asparagus, cucumber, and fresh mango. Outside: avocado -topped with "Darkened edamame" (IE: edamame beans sautéed in a rich, dark, garlicky glaze)
Thai Foods
Appetizers
2 Spring Rolls
Fresh vegetables, pork, shrimp and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade sweet & sour sauce - topped with crushed peanuts
2 Vegetable Spring Rolls
Fresh vegetables and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with housemade sweet & sour sauce - topped with crushed peanuts
2 Egg Rolls
Pork, shredded carrots, white onions, glass noodles. Served with housemade sweet & sour topped with peanuts for dipping
6 Chicken Satay
Chicken marinated in coconut curry powder and grilled. Served with peanut sauce
6 Asian Chicken Wings
Crispy fried choose from two styles spicy Asian sauce or tamarind seasoning, fried basil, and jalapeños. Served with apple jalapeño dipping sauce
Edamame
Adulterated Edamame
You will never eat edamame "Naked" again! Edamame tossed in a rich dark, garlic chili glaze with a subtle "Heat" from serrano chiles
Scallop Purses
Scallops, cream cheese, green onions, and lemon-filled wontons, deep-fried and served with mango sweet and sour
5 Gyoza (Potstickers)
Fried pork and vegetable filled dumplings. Served with ponzu sauce
5 Vegetable Gyoza
Served with ponzu sauce
Soups
Tom Yum
A blend of sour and spice! Comes with traditional broth. Mushrooms, lemon grass, galangal, cilantro, thai chiles, slivered red bell peppers, kaffir leaves, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Served with your choice of protein
Tom Kha
Creamy and delicious. Beef broth and coconut milk with mushrooms, onions, thai chiles, shallots, slivered red bell peppers, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, lime juice, galangal, tomatoes, and cilantro
Wat Da Pho'
A big, steaming, aromatic bowl of the Vietnamese "Street food"! Succulent beef broth with a hint of star anise, rice noodles, thinly-sliced beef as well as traditional "Pho beef meatballs". Topped with red onion, scallions, and cilantro. Served with fresh
Miso Soup
Garnished with bits of tofu and finely sliced green onions
Salads
Som Tum Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, and peanuts tossed in a housemade spicy tangy dressing
Tiger Cry
Sliced beef, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, scallions, and mint - tossed in light spicy dressing. Served with a fresh, cold wedge of lettuce
Larb
Choice of chicken or pork. Rice powder, Thai chilies, cilantro, scallions, fresh mint. Tossed in light sauce
Curries
Red Curry
Amazingly rich and bold. Red curry coconut milk sauce with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil
Green Curry
Peas, bell peppers, Thai basil, and long beans tossed with green curry coconut milk sauce
Yellow Curry
Potatoes, carrots, and white onion with a creamy coconut yellow curry sauce
Panang Curry
A delicious blend of coconut milk sauce, peanut butter, and panang curry with kaffir (lime leaf). Finished with thinly sliced red bell peppers and coconut milk
Masamun Curry
A little sweet and sour curry with tamarind and palm sugar, carrots, onion, and potatoes. Finished with thinly sliced red bell peppers, fried peanuts, and fried garlic
Pa Lam Siam
Steamed broccoli and spinach, red curry peanut coconut sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Lucky Hawaiian Curry
A staff favorite! Red and yellow curry with cherry tomatoes, rambutan (tropical Thai fruit) and pineapple
Stir-Fry Noodles
Street Pad Thai
Ours is made in the traditional "Street food" style of Thailand. Rice noodles, green onion, bean sprouts, and egg in a robust, flavorful sauce that balances salty, sweet and sour. Served with crushed peanuts and a lime wedge
Drunken Noodles
Spicy and delicious! Wide rice noodles made richer with egg, bell peppers, garlic, onion, tomatoes, Thai chiles, and Thai basil
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles sautéed with Chinese broccoli, egg, garlic, white onion, carrots, and sweet soy sauce
Rad Na
Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms in a garlic gravy sauce with white pepper
Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, bell peppers, peas, egg, carrots, and cashews
Curry Fried Rice
Yellow curry, peas, egg, cashews, and carrots - golden and delicuos
Lucky Fried Rice
This could become your new food obsession! Asian sausage, shrimp, pork, egg, onion, carrots, and peas
(House) Thai Fried Rice
Stir-Fry Dishes
Pad Ka-Prao
Spicy sautéed white onions, garlic, bell peppers, Thai chiles, and Thai basil. Topped with a fried egg
Pad Prik Khing
Long beans, kaffir (lime leaf), Thai basil, bell peppers, and pea pods in a spicy red curry and coconut sauce
Thai Sweet & Sour
Sautéed onion, bell peppers, tomato, cucumber, and pineapple
Vegetable Stir-Fry
Fresh seasonal vegetables in a garlic black mushroom sauce
Lucky Specialties
Lettuce Wraps
Crispy curried rice mixed with Asian seasoned pork sausage, peanuts, cilantro, Thai chiles, red bell pepper, red onion, and scallions. Roll your own wraps!
Crispy Chicken Stir-fry
Battered and deep fried crispy chicken tossed with green onion, bell pepper, white onion in a garlic black mushroom sauce. Popular!
Red Thai Stir-fry
Chef victor's addictive "Red sauce" is the star of this dish! Peapods, carrots, red onions, and scallions all tossed in this sticky, sweet, spicy, garlicky sauce. It's Thai liscious!
Goong Ka Tiem
A beloved Thai dish. Simple and delicious. Peppered garlic shrimp, red onions, scallions, red peppers, and Thai chiles. Served with jasmine rice
Kid's Crispy Chicken Stir-fry
Same as the adult version, but tossed in our sweet-n-sour sauce! Kids love this one! - battered and deep-fried crispy chicken tossed with green onion, bell pepper, and white onion
Catering
Crowd Pleaser Sushi Platters
Pad Thai & Sushi Party
Popular for adults and kids! Whether your party is indoors or outdoors, your guests will love our "Made to order" pad Thai wok station and sushi bar - where our talented chefs will also roll sushi to order
Last-Minute Party Platter
Give us a 1 hour head-start and you can pick up a stunning sushi platter to wow your guests! Perfect for when you're asked to bring an "Appetizer to share". Call lucky street at (952) 208-8890 to order
Small Crowd Pleaser
Serves 6 to 8, 50 pieces.One each of the following rolls: caterpillar roll, spicy tuna roll, crunchy roll California roll, salmon roll, and veggie roll
Medium Crowd Pleaser
Serves 12-14, 82 pieces. One each of the following rolls: caterpillar roll, lucky 13 roll, veggie roll, crunchy roll two each of the following rolls: spicy tuna roll, California roll, and salmon roll