Luckystroke Putt Club

Drinks

Fountain

Soft Drink

$2.95

Water

Auqa Panna

$6.00

Perrier

$6.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$4.00

$3 domestic

$3.00

$3.50 Import

$3.50

Bottles/Cans

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Yuengling Flight BTL

$5.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Cocktails

Greyhound

$10.00

Vodka or gin, grapefruit juice and simple syrup.

Mai Tai

$12.00

Tiki cocktail with coconut rum, spiced rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine. Garnished with cherry, and orange slice/pineapple slice.

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Cocktail made of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. Garnished with orange slice and cherry.

PAR 4

$30.00

Roulette Wheel

$4.59

Glass Wine

Alexander Valley Merlot

$8.00

Martin Ray Pinot Nior

$8.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Marques de Caceres Tempranillo

$6.00

Amalaya Malbec

$6.00

Vila Sandi Prosecco

$6.00

Tattinger LA Francaise Brut Champagne

$25.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rosé

$16.00

Famille Perrin Reserve Rosé

$11.00

La Creama Chardonnay

$9.00

Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$9.00

Stella Rosa Moscato D Asti

$5.00

Bottle Wine

Alexander Valley Merlot

$18.00

Martin Ray Pinot Nior

$18.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Marques de Caracas Tempranillo

$14.00

Amalaya Malbec

$14.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco

$14.00

Tattinger La Francaise Brut Champagne

$55.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rosé

$36.00

Famille Perrin Reserve Rosé

$11.00

La Creama Chardonnay

$20.00

Kings Estate Pinot Gris

$20.00

Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti

$11.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddys Lemonade

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

White Claw Pineapple

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Empress 1908 - Indigo Gin

$8.00

Glendalough Rose Gin

$6.00

Fords Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Koloa Kaua'I Coffee

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$6.00

Blue Chair - Key Lime Cream

$4.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Blue Chair - Banana Cream

$4.00

Blue Chair - Pineapple Cream

$4.00

Blue Chair - Coconut

$6.00

Malibu - Coconut

$6.00

Blue Chair Spiced

$6.00

Blue Chair Mocha Cream

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Tequila Rose - Strawberry

$6.00

Milagro

$6.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Cuervo Especial

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Lalo Blanco

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$8.00

Nine Banded Cask

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Crown Royal Regular

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Screwball PB

$8.00

Garrison Brothers

$25.00

Jack Single Barrel

$15.00

Aberfeldy Scotch Whiskey

$9.00

Jameson Reg

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

FIREBALL!!!!

$5.00

Whiskey Wednesday

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Chambord

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Snacks

Chicken Lolli's

$12.00

Pork Belly

$16.00

Fried Tomatoes

$10.00

Country Fried Chicken Strips

$14.00

Boudin Egg Rolls

$14.00

Crab Cake Shrimp

$26.00

Duck Confit Taquitos

$13.00

Chicken Cracklings

$10.00

Backstrap Tacos

$18.00

Birra Empanads

$13.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$23.00

Ballers Board

$65.00

Burgers & Sammiches

American Burger

$16.00

BigTex Burger

$16.00

Hot Chicken Sando

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

Pesto Chicken Club

$14.00

Egg Sammich

$12.00

Flatbreads

Margherita

$14.00

Pepperoni

$14.00

Meatlovers

$16.00

Farmhouse

$14.00

Salads

Iceburg Slab

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chopped Steak Salad

$24.00

Warm Spinach Salad

$14.00

Freak Shakes

Salted Caramel

$16.00

Unicorn

$16.00

S'mores

$16.00

Tuxedo

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Apparel

Mens Shirts

$30.00

Women Shirts

$30.00

Hats

$25.00

Visor

$25.00

Luckystroke Glass

$8.00

Luckystroke Ball

$4.00

Golf Round

$15.00

Kids Menu

Food

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00