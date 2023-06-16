Join our loyalty program and earn points for every purchase! More
Luckystroke Putt Club
Drinks
Fountain
Cocktails
Greyhound
$10.00
Vodka or gin, grapefruit juice and simple syrup.
Mai Tai
$12.00
Tiki cocktail with coconut rum, spiced rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine. Garnished with cherry, and orange slice/pineapple slice.
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Cocktail made of tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. Garnished with orange slice and cherry.
PAR 4
$30.00
Roulette Wheel
$4.59
Glass Wine
Alexander Valley Merlot
$8.00
Martin Ray Pinot Nior
$8.00
Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
Marques de Caceres Tempranillo
$6.00
Amalaya Malbec
$6.00
Vila Sandi Prosecco
$6.00
Tattinger LA Francaise Brut Champagne
$25.00
Luc Belaire Rare Rosé
$16.00
Famille Perrin Reserve Rosé
$11.00
La Creama Chardonnay
$9.00
Kings Estate Pinot Gris
$9.00
Stella Rosa Moscato D Asti
$5.00
Bottle Wine
Alexander Valley Merlot
$18.00
Martin Ray Pinot Nior
$18.00
Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon
$27.00
Marques de Caracas Tempranillo
$14.00
Amalaya Malbec
$14.00
Villa Sandi Prosecco
$14.00
Tattinger La Francaise Brut Champagne
$55.00
Luc Belaire Rare Rosé
$36.00
Famille Perrin Reserve Rosé
$11.00
La Creama Chardonnay
$20.00
Kings Estate Pinot Gris
$20.00
Stella Rosa Moscato d'Asti
$11.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Nine Banded Wheated
$8.00
Nine Banded Cask
$10.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Crown Royal Regular
$8.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Crown Peach
$8.00
Crown Vanilla
$8.00
Screwball PB
$8.00
Garrison Brothers
$25.00
Jack Single Barrel
$15.00
Aberfeldy Scotch Whiskey
$9.00
Jameson Reg
$9.00
Jameson Orange
$9.00
FIREBALL!!!!
$5.00
Whiskey Wednesday
$7.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Sides
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles/Cans
Wine
Luckystroke Putt Club Location and Ordering Hours
(409) 270-8110
609 Bradford Ave Suite 203, Clear Lake Shore, TX 77565
Open now • Closes at 12AM