Appetizers "The Big Bang"

Super Chicken (Chicken Quesadilla)

$6.50

Chicken, Diced Tomatoes & Onion & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese on a Flour Tortilla, Buttered & Panini-Grilled & served with a side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Luck Blades (Mozzarella Sticks)

$6.00

6 Freshly Baked Breaded & Seasoned 100Real Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Nacho Libre (Chili Cheese Nachos)

$7.00

Chili, Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes & Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream, & Sliced Pickled Jalapenos on a bed of White Corn To11illa Chips

Fin Fang Foom (Egg Rolls)

$6.00

3 Large Egg Rolls Made with Pork, Seasonings, Cabbage, Carrots & Celery. Served with Soy Sauce & Sweet Chili Sauce

Salads "The Iceburg Lounge"

Trakand House (House Salad)

$6.50

Diced Tomatoes & Onion, & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese on a bed of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce

Not-Cho Salad (Taco Salad)

$6.50

Chili, Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes & Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream & Sliced Pickled Jalapenos on a bed of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce

Sidekick (Side Garden Salad)

$3.25

Diced Tomatoes & Onion, & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese on a bed of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce

Sweets

One Scoop

$3.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Smokey Mtn Fudge, Mint Chocolate. Seasonal

Two Scoops

$5.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Smokey Mtn Fudge, Mint Chocolate. Seasonal

Milkshake

$4.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Smokey Mtn Fudge, Mint Chocolate. Seasonal

Brownie

$2.50

Cookie

$1.00

Cookie Deal

$2.50

Hot Sandwiches "DRACARYS"

Anakin Rye-Walker (Roast Beef on Rye)

$8.50

Roast Beef, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Onions & Mustard on Marble Rye Bread

Beast (French Dip Roast Beef)

$11.00

Roast Beef, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Mushrooms, Crispy Onions & Peppercorn Mayo on a Sub Roll. Served with a bowl of au jus for dipping

Captain Planet (Vegetarian Grilled Cheese)

$7.50

Three Cheeses, Pesto, Banana Pepper rings, Tomato, Onion on Buttery Sourdough Bread

Cheese 3-P-O (Grilled Cheese with Bacon) Smoked Gouda, Smoked Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon & Mayo on Grilled Cheesy Fresh Baked Sourdough Bread

$7.50

Smoked Gouda, Smoked Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon & Mayo on Grilled Cheesy Fresh Baked Sourdough Bread

Ham Solo (Ham & Cheddar)

$7.50

Tavern Ham, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Tomato and Mustard on Wheatberry Bread

Jean Grey (Chicken Bacon Ranch)

$8.00

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch on a Hoagie Bun

Pizza the Hutt (Pepperoni Grilled Cheese)

$7.50

Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese Layered with Pepperoni & Pizza Sauce on Buttery Sourdough Bread

Reuben al Ghul ( Reuben)

$8.50

Corned Beef Top Round, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye Bread

The Nick Fury (Shredded Pork)

$7.50

Three Sliders of Shredded pork, Crispy onions, mayo and BBQ on toasted buns

World-Famous Phoenix (Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch)

$8.50

Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce on a Hoagie Bun

Zatanna (Chicken Italiano)

$8.50

Chicken, Mozzarella, Pesto, Mayonnaise & Fresh Tomatoes on a Hoagie Bun

Winter Is Coming "Cold Sandwiches"

Captain HAMerica (Ham & Swiss)

$7.50

Ham, Mild Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce with Mustard & Mayonnaise on Sourdough Bread

Dynamic Duo (Turkey & Ham)

$7.50

Ham, Turkey Breast, Smoked Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Peppercorn Mayonnaise on Wheatberry Bread

It's Clubberin' Time (Turkey Club)

$8.50

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Mild Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Honey Mustard on Wheatberry Bread

Mimic (Italian-Style Hoagie)

$8.00

Ham, Turkey Breast, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Deli Dressing & Mayonnaise on a Sub Roll

The Trinity (BLT)

$8.00

Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Mayonnaise on Sourdough Bread

Pizza "Turtle Power"

Cowabunga ( Pepperoni)

$6.50

Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Pepperoni & Mozzarella

Leonardo (Mediterranean-Style)

$6.50

Vegetarian Pizza on Flatbread with Pesto, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Michelangelo (Hawaiian-Style)

$6.50

Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon & Mozzarella

Raphael (The Meats)

$6.50

Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon & Mozzarella

Donatello (Chicken Mushroom)

$6.50

Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Shredder ( Cheese)

$6.50

Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Mozzarella

Rocksteady & Bebop (Two-Meat)

$6.50

Pizza on Flatbread with traditional Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Sausage

Hot Dogs "Why so Sirius"

Captain America (American Style)

$6.50

Quarter Pound Frank, Ketchup, Mustard & Relish

Frank Castle (New York Style)

$6.50

Quarter Pound Frank, Sauerkraut, Mustard

Neo (Chicago Style)

$6.50

Quarter Pound Frank, Mustard, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Celery Salt

Underdog (Detroit Style)

$6.50

Quarter Pound Frank, Chili, Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese

Kid's Menu "Ewoks"

Spider-Ham (Half Sandwich)

$3.75

Ham & Smoked Cheddar Cheese on Sourdough Bread

Wolverine (Half Sandwich)

$3.75

Turkey Breast & Swiss Cheese on Sourdough Bread

Mighty Mouse (Grilled Cheese)

$3.75

Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Blend on Sourdough Bread

Halfling (Half Sandwich from Adult Menu)

$3.75

Any Half Sandwich

Coffee "Bean Juice"

Latte

$3.00

espresso and hot steamed milk

Americano

$4.50

espresso diluted with hot water

Cafe au Lait

$2.00

Milk with Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Steamed Milk and Chocolate

Drinks

Fountian Drink 20 oz/ Refill

$2.00

Coke Products and Tea

Cup with Ice and Tap Water

$0.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Shine Water

$2.59

Please put in notes your wanted flavour

Mt. Dew

$1.00

Please put in notes your wanted flavour

Faygo

$1.00

Classic Flavoured Soda

Zoa

$3.50

Please put in notes your wanted flavour

Red Bull

$3.00

Gives you Wings!

G-Fuel

$3.00

Add On's

Team Up Combo

$3.00

Make a meal of it, two items from the list and your drink!

Vp Your Drink

$2.50

Need a Zing for your Combo? Energy Drink Upcharge!

SHAZAMwich

$4.50

Xtra Meat, Xtra Cheese

Beer "Loosie Goosy"

Beer

$4.00

Beer

$15.00

Snacks

Doritios- Nacho

$1.50

Doritios- Cool Ranch

$1.50

Lays- Original

$1.50

Lays- BBQ

$1.50

Lays- Sour Cream and Onion

$1.50

Baked Lays- BBQ

$1.50

Miss Vickies Kettle- BBQ Smokehouse

$1.50

Miss Vickies Kettle- Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Miss Vickies Kettle- Sea Salt

$1.50

Baked Lays- Original

$1.50