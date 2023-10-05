Lucky Dice Cafe 7914 Memorial Parkway Southwest Ste B7
Appetizers "The Big Bang"
Super Chicken (Chicken Quesadilla)
Chicken, Diced Tomatoes & Onion & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese on a Flour Tortilla, Buttered & Panini-Grilled & served with a side of Salsa & Sour Cream
Luck Blades (Mozzarella Sticks)
6 Freshly Baked Breaded & Seasoned 100Real Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Nacho Libre (Chili Cheese Nachos)
Chili, Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes & Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream, & Sliced Pickled Jalapenos on a bed of White Corn To11illa Chips
Fin Fang Foom (Egg Rolls)
3 Large Egg Rolls Made with Pork, Seasonings, Cabbage, Carrots & Celery. Served with Soy Sauce & Sweet Chili Sauce
Salads "The Iceburg Lounge"
Trakand House (House Salad)
Diced Tomatoes & Onion, & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese on a bed of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce
Not-Cho Salad (Taco Salad)
Chili, Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes & Onion, Salsa, Sour Cream & Sliced Pickled Jalapenos on a bed of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce
Sidekick (Side Garden Salad)
Diced Tomatoes & Onion, & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese on a bed of Fresh Iceberg Lettuce
Sweets
One Scoop
Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Smokey Mtn Fudge, Mint Chocolate. Seasonal
Two Scoops
Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Smokey Mtn Fudge, Mint Chocolate. Seasonal
Milkshake
Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Moose Tracks, Smokey Mtn Fudge, Mint Chocolate. Seasonal
Brownie
Cookie
Cookie Deal
Hot Sandwiches "DRACARYS"
Anakin Rye-Walker (Roast Beef on Rye)
Roast Beef, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Onions & Mustard on Marble Rye Bread
Beast (French Dip Roast Beef)
Roast Beef, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Mushrooms, Crispy Onions & Peppercorn Mayo on a Sub Roll. Served with a bowl of au jus for dipping
Captain Planet (Vegetarian Grilled Cheese)
Three Cheeses, Pesto, Banana Pepper rings, Tomato, Onion on Buttery Sourdough Bread
Cheese 3-P-O (Grilled Cheese with Bacon) Smoked Gouda, Smoked Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon & Mayo on Grilled Cheesy Fresh Baked Sourdough Bread
Smoked Gouda, Smoked Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon & Mayo on Grilled Cheesy Fresh Baked Sourdough Bread
Ham Solo (Ham & Cheddar)
Tavern Ham, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Tomato and Mustard on Wheatberry Bread
Jean Grey (Chicken Bacon Ranch)
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch on a Hoagie Bun
Pizza the Hutt (Pepperoni Grilled Cheese)
Mozzarella & Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese Layered with Pepperoni & Pizza Sauce on Buttery Sourdough Bread
Reuben al Ghul ( Reuben)
Corned Beef Top Round, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye Bread
The Nick Fury (Shredded Pork)
Three Sliders of Shredded pork, Crispy onions, mayo and BBQ on toasted buns
World-Famous Phoenix (Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch)
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce on a Hoagie Bun
Zatanna (Chicken Italiano)
Chicken, Mozzarella, Pesto, Mayonnaise & Fresh Tomatoes on a Hoagie Bun
Winter Is Coming "Cold Sandwiches"
Captain HAMerica (Ham & Swiss)
Ham, Mild Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce with Mustard & Mayonnaise on Sourdough Bread
Dynamic Duo (Turkey & Ham)
Ham, Turkey Breast, Smoked Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Peppercorn Mayonnaise on Wheatberry Bread
It's Clubberin' Time (Turkey Club)
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Mild Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Honey Mustard on Wheatberry Bread
Mimic (Italian-Style Hoagie)
Ham, Turkey Breast, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Deli Dressing & Mayonnaise on a Sub Roll
The Trinity (BLT)
Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Mayonnaise on Sourdough Bread
Pizza "Turtle Power"
Cowabunga ( Pepperoni)
Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Pepperoni & Mozzarella
Leonardo (Mediterranean-Style)
Vegetarian Pizza on Flatbread with Pesto, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes & Mozzarella
Michelangelo (Hawaiian-Style)
Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon & Mozzarella
Raphael (The Meats)
Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon & Mozzarella
Donatello (Chicken Mushroom)
Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Mozzarella
Shredder ( Cheese)
Pizza on Flatbread with Traditional Sauce, Shredded Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Mozzarella
Rocksteady & Bebop (Two-Meat)
Pizza on Flatbread with traditional Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Sausage
Hot Dogs "Why so Sirius"
Captain America (American Style)
Quarter Pound Frank, Ketchup, Mustard & Relish
Frank Castle (New York Style)
Quarter Pound Frank, Sauerkraut, Mustard
Neo (Chicago Style)
Quarter Pound Frank, Mustard, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Celery Salt
Underdog (Detroit Style)
Quarter Pound Frank, Chili, Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese
Kid's Menu "Ewoks"
Spider-Ham (Half Sandwich)
Ham & Smoked Cheddar Cheese on Sourdough Bread
Wolverine (Half Sandwich)
Turkey Breast & Swiss Cheese on Sourdough Bread
Mighty Mouse (Grilled Cheese)
Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack Blend on Sourdough Bread
Halfling (Half Sandwich from Adult Menu)
Any Half Sandwich
Coffee "Bean Juice"
Drinks
Fountian Drink 20 oz/ Refill
Coke Products and Tea
Cup with Ice and Tap Water
Bottled Water
Shine Water
Please put in notes your wanted flavour
Mt. Dew
Please put in notes your wanted flavour
Faygo
Classic Flavoured Soda
Zoa
Please put in notes your wanted flavour
Red Bull
Gives you Wings!