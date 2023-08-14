Food

Starters/Sides

Dip Flight

$12.99

Your choice of four dips, served with fresh vegetables, breads, and pretzels.

Basket Onion Rings

$9.99

Fresh onions fried in our homemade beer batter and served with creamy buttermilk ranch.

Brussels Sprout Crisps

$9.99

Oven-toasted, brussels sprouts tossed with olive oil, salt, and garlic served with creamy buttermilk ranch.

Basket Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fresh cheese curds fried in our homemade beer batter and served with creamy buttermilk ranch.

Spicy Battered Cauliflower

$9.99

Fresh mushrooms, cauliflower, and zucchini, onion rings fried in our homemade beer batter served with creamy buttermilk ranch.

Traditional Wings

$9.99

Unbreaded deep-fried chicken wings coated in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Side Fries

$1.99

Side Sweet Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Smashed Fingerlings

$2.99

Side Vegetables

$2.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Fruit Cup

$1.99

Basket Fries

$6.99

baked pot

$2.99

Flatbread

Spicy Southwest Flatbread

$12.99

Smoked salmon, onions, dill, and capers on a cream cheese base.

Asian Flatbread

$12.99

Teriyaki chicken, onion, sweet bell peppers, and cilantro on a peanut sauce base.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Fresh basil, shredded parmesan, and a blend of mozzarella and smoked provolone on a crushed tomato base.

Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$12.99

Salads

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$9.99

Freshly chopped strawberries, salad greens, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, topped with candied pecans, and drizzled with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Asian Salad

$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, cabbage, cilantro, iceberg lettuce, carrot, green onion, cucumber, red pepper, and served with our homemade sesame-lime vinagrette, drizzled with szechuan peanut sauce. Topped with crispy wontons.

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Entrées/Tacos

12oz Ribeye

$25.99

8oz Baseball Cut Sirloin

$21.99

10oz New York Strip

$25.99

Sweet Chile Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Sandwiches/Burgers

Rueben Slider

$13.99

Corned beef served on a salted pretzel bun with swiss cheese, saurkrout, and thousand island dressing.

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Our fresh catch of the day served on a hoagie bun with fresh lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Thinly sliced ribeye steak served on a toasted hoagie bun with roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and melted provolone.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Harmony Park Burger

$14.99

Hayward Burger

$15.99

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Classic Lucky Burger

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kids Flatbread

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Black Cherry Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Belgian Liege Waffle

$8.99

Rustic Apple Tart

$8.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Dessert Flight 3

$19.99

Rustic Triple Berry Tart

$8.99

Daily Specials

Dressings

$0.50

chicken Fajitas

$15.99

N/A Bevs

1919 Rootbeer

$2.99

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Coffee

$1.50

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.99

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Mello Yello

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

NA Budweiser Zero Can

$4.00

NA Run Wild IPA Can

$5.00

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Water

Off Sale

Bottle

Budweiser 12 pack bottle

$13.99

Fireball bottle

$19.99

Busch Light 12 pack bottles

$13.99

Can

Alaskan Amber 12 pack can

$19.99

Bud Light 12 pack can

$13.99

Busch Light 12 pack can

$13.99

Michelob Golden Light 12 pack can

$13.99

Budwiser 12 pack can

$13.99

Twisted Tea Light 12 pack can

$20.99

Carbliss

Ice

16lb Ice

$7.50

5lb Ice

Drink chips

Red $4-$5 domestic

$4.00

Green $6-$7 craft beer

$6.00

Black $8-$9 specialty drinks

$8.00