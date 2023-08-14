Lucky's Pub 103 E Front St
Food
Starters/Sides
Dip Flight
Your choice of four dips, served with fresh vegetables, breads, and pretzels.
Basket Onion Rings
Fresh onions fried in our homemade beer batter and served with creamy buttermilk ranch.
Brussels Sprout Crisps
Oven-toasted, brussels sprouts tossed with olive oil, salt, and garlic served with creamy buttermilk ranch.
Basket Cheese Curds
Fresh cheese curds fried in our homemade beer batter and served with creamy buttermilk ranch.
Spicy Battered Cauliflower
Fresh mushrooms, cauliflower, and zucchini, onion rings fried in our homemade beer batter served with creamy buttermilk ranch.
Traditional Wings
Unbreaded deep-fried chicken wings coated in your choice of sauce.
Boneless Wings
Side Fries
Side Sweet Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Smashed Fingerlings
Side Vegetables
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Side Fruit Cup
Basket Fries
baked pot
Flatbread
Spicy Southwest Flatbread
Smoked salmon, onions, dill, and capers on a cream cheese base.
Asian Flatbread
Teriyaki chicken, onion, sweet bell peppers, and cilantro on a peanut sauce base.
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh basil, shredded parmesan, and a blend of mozzarella and smoked provolone on a crushed tomato base.
Cheese Flatbread
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
Salads
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Freshly chopped strawberries, salad greens, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, topped with candied pecans, and drizzled with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Asian Salad
Marinated grilled chicken breast, cabbage, cilantro, iceberg lettuce, carrot, green onion, cucumber, red pepper, and served with our homemade sesame-lime vinagrette, drizzled with szechuan peanut sauce. Topped with crispy wontons.
Soup of the Day
Side Salad
Ceasar Salad
Entrées/Tacos
Sandwiches/Burgers
Rueben Slider
Corned beef served on a salted pretzel bun with swiss cheese, saurkrout, and thousand island dressing.
Fish Sandwich
Our fresh catch of the day served on a hoagie bun with fresh lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced ribeye steak served on a toasted hoagie bun with roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and melted provolone.