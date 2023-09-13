Lucky's Bar and Grill 6021 Memphis Ave.
FOOD
APPETIZER
CELERY STICK
Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
CRISPY FRIED PICKLES
Breaded pickle Served with a Choice of Dipping Sauce.
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
Italian bread topped with garlic spread & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
IRISH EGG ROLL
Classic House Made Reuben Wrapped in a Deep-Fried Wonton served with Beer Mustard Dipping Sauce or 1000 Island.
LOADED SKINS
Potato Skins, stuffed with Cheddar Jack, Bacon & Crispy Corned Beef, served with Sour Cream & Fresh Dice Onion.
LUCKY’S NACHOS
Our Signature Toasted Corn Tortilla Chips with House Made Beef Chili, Ground Beef or Chicken Covered with Our Delicious Blend of Melted Cheese, Topped with Corn, Fresh Dice Onions, Cilantro, & Sour Cream.
MAD FRIES
Our Covered Style Melty Cheese dip Bacon and Crispy Corned Beef with a side of Sour Cream.
MOZZARELLA STICK
Served with Marinara Sauce.
ONION RING
Served with a Choice of Dipping Sauce.
PLATTER OF VEGGIES
Fresh Celery, Cucumbers, & Cherry Tomatoes Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
Birria Tacos 2
ENTREE
CAJUN CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Cajun-style Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper are all added to a Grilled Flour Tortilla Accompanied by Lettuce, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
CHICKEN TENDER
CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Cajun-Style Chicken or Shrimp
GRIDDLED IRISH POTATO
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Parmesan Cheese Choice of Dipping Sauce & Sour Cream on the side.
MAC&CHEESE WITH PORK BBQ
With Our Baked BBQ Pork as a Topping, the Greatest Homemade Mac & Cheese is Creamy & Cheesy Perfection.
QUESADILLA
Filled with melted cheddar cheese, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper are all added to a Grilled Flour Tortilla Accompanied by Lettuce, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
VOODOO PASTA
In Our Spicy Voodoo Sauce, We Combine Shrimp, Chicken, Sausage, Linguini Pasta, Red & Green Bell Peppers.
PIEROGI
Quesadilla Special Combo
SALADS & SOUP
Classic Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
From The Garden
Mixed Greens Topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Croutons, Cucumbers, & Tomatoes.
House Salad
Spinash Salad
Spinach, Chopped Egg, Bacon or Conner Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Croutons.