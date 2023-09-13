FOOD

APPETIZER

CELERY STICK

$1.99

Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

CRISPY FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

Breaded pickle Served with a Choice of Dipping Sauce.

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$4.99

Italian bread topped with garlic spread & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

IRISH EGG ROLL

$8.99

Classic House Made Reuben Wrapped in a Deep-Fried Wonton served with Beer Mustard Dipping Sauce or 1000 Island.

LOADED SKINS

$7.99

Potato Skins, stuffed with Cheddar Jack, Bacon & Crispy Corned Beef, served with Sour Cream & Fresh Dice Onion.

LUCKY’S NACHOS

$11.99

Our Signature Toasted Corn Tortilla Chips with House Made Beef Chili, Ground Beef or Chicken Covered with Our Delicious Blend of Melted Cheese, Topped with Corn, Fresh Dice Onions, Cilantro, & Sour Cream.

MAD FRIES

$8.99

Our Covered Style Melty Cheese dip Bacon and Crispy Corned Beef with a side of Sour Cream.

MOZZARELLA STICK

$7.99

Served with Marinara Sauce.

ONION RING

$6.99

Served with a Choice of Dipping Sauce.

PLATTER OF VEGGIES

$6.00

Fresh Celery, Cucumbers, & Cherry Tomatoes Served with Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Birria Tacos 2

$8.50

ENTREE

CAJUN CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.99

Cajun-style Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper are all added to a Grilled Flour Tortilla Accompanied by Lettuce, Salsa, & Sour Cream.

CHICKEN TENDER

$10.99

CHICKEN WRAP

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Cajun-Style Chicken or Shrimp

GRIDDLED IRISH POTATO

$12.49

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Parmesan Cheese Choice of Dipping Sauce & Sour Cream on the side.

MAC&CHEESE WITH PORK BBQ

$14.99

With Our Baked BBQ Pork as a Topping, the Greatest Homemade Mac & Cheese is Creamy & Cheesy Perfection.

QUESADILLA

$7.99

Filled with melted cheddar cheese, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper are all added to a Grilled Flour Tortilla Accompanied by Lettuce, Salsa, & Sour Cream.

VOODOO PASTA

$16.99

In Our Spicy Voodoo Sauce, We Combine Shrimp, Chicken, Sausage, Linguini Pasta, Red & Green Bell Peppers.

PIEROGI

$10.99

Quesadilla Special Combo

$6.00

SALADS & SOUP

Classic Caesar

$7.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing.

From The Garden

$9.99

Mixed Greens Topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Croutons, Cucumbers, & Tomatoes.

House Salad

$8.99

Spinash Salad

$8.99

Spinach, Chopped Egg, Bacon or Conner Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Croutons.

Hangover Soup of The Day

$5.99

BURGERS N SANDWICHES

Old Brooklyn Bad Boy Burger

$13.99

Bacon Egg Burger

$11.99

Angry Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Lucky's Grilled Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef Panini

$10.99

Panini

$9.99

Reg Cheese Burger

$9.99

WINGS

Wings 5 Pack

$7.99

Wings 10 Pack

$14.99

Wings 15 Pack

$16.99

Boneless Wings 5 Pack

$7.99

Boneless Wings 10 Pack

$10.99

KIDS MENU

Kids cheese burger

$8.99

Kids Chicken tenders

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

Garlic cheese bread

$9.99Out of stock

House salad with chix

$8.99

cajun chix quesadilla

$9.99

Buff chix wrap

$8.99

REFRESHMANT

SOFT DRINKS

7 UP

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Gin Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tea

$2.99

FRESH MADE JUICE

Bottle water

$1.99

Cucumber Lemonade

$6.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Mango

$5.99

Passion Fruit

$5.99

Pina Colada

$6.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Tamarindo

$4.99

red bull

redbull

$3.50

SAUCE

Sauce Mod

MAYO

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SOUTHWESTERN RANCH

$0.50

ITALIAN

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

HORSE RADISH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50

RASPBERRY VIN

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HOUSE DRESSING

$0.50

LEMON PARM

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Honey Garlic

$0.50

House Hot

$0.50

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

SIDES

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Celery

$1.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Simple House Salad

$4.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

Bacon 3

$3.99

fries

$2.99

sauce

$0.50

WINE

Merlot

$8.00

Sweet Red

$8.00

Pink Moscatto

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

HOOKAH

Reg Hookah

$30.00

Refill

$10.00