Lucky's Malibu 3835 Cross Creek Road Suite 18
Dinner
Appetizers
- Abalone (4 pcs)$44.00
4 pieces, beurre blanc
- Artichoke$19.00
- Crab Cocktail$49.00
- Escargot$20.00
- Fire Bread
- French Onion Soup$20.00
- Fried Calamari$25.00
- Herbie's Skins with Caviar$185.00
- Herbies Potato Skins$16.00
- Lobster Bisque$25.00
- Luckys Chili$24.00
- Mac and Cheese$16.00
- Matzo Ball Soup$18.00
- Onion Rings$16.00
- Oysters$36.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$34.00
- Smoked Salmon$28.00
Capers, onions, toasted brioche
- Stephen's Tuna Tartare$34.00
- Beef Carpaccio$28.00
Salads
- Lucky's Salad$28.00
With romaine, shrimp, bacon, green beans, avocado, peppers, and roquefort
- Chopped Salad$26.00
With arugula, radicchio, shrimp, prosciutto, cannellini beans, and onions
- Prosciutto$24.00
Roasted peppers and arugula
- Spinach Salad$20.00
With bacon, mushrooms, and chopped egg
- Goat Cheese Salad$24.00
With hazelnuts
- Caesar$18.00
- Tomato and Onion$15.00
- Farm Greens Salad$16.00
- Jimmy the Greek Salad$22.00
- Wedge Salad$20.00
- Arugula Salad$19.00
Reggiano Parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
- Sliced Steak Salad$38.00
- Kale Salad$28.00Out of stock
- Heirloom Tomato Salad$28.00
- Beet Salad$28.00
- Burrata Salad$25.00
Daily Specials
Steaks and Chops
- *LESS FIRE*
- *MORE FIRE*
- Petit Filet$62.00
7 oz
- 10 oz Filet$83.00
- Delmonico$110.00
- 14 oz New York$81.00
- Porterhouse$150.00
28 oz sliced
- Rib Chop$125.00
20 oz sliced
- Lamb Chops$79.00
- BBQ Ribs$44.00
Allow 30 minutes
- Pork Chop$42.00
- NY Pepper 14$84.00
- NY Roq 14$90.00
- Filet Pepper 7$67.00
- Filet Pepper 10$88.00
- Gene's Filet$85.00
- Grass Filet$69.00
- Surf & Turf$140.00
- Flannery NY 20oz$105.00
- Half Rack of Ribs$22.00
- Kosher Steak$120.00
- Bone - In Filet 14 Oz$105.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken & Seafood
- $ Grilled Chicken$15.00
- Seared Tuna$49.00
- Dover Sole$74.00
- Roast Chicken$40.00
Semni-boneless, allow 30 minutes
- Sautéed Tofu$24.00
Japanese vinaigrette, green onions, shiitake mushrooms, spinach
- Salmon$44.00
- Lobster Tail$78.00
8-10 oz
- Abalone 8 pcs$88.00
8 pcs, beurre blanc
- Scallops$56.00
- Sea Bass$65.00
- Swordfish$52.00
- Sand Dabs$38.00
- Berman Chicken$44.00
Sides
- Asparagus$16.00
- Baked Potato$15.00
- Mashed Potatoes$15.00
- Herbie's Potato Skins$16.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$16.00
- Beets$17.00
- Brioche$8.00
- Broccolini$19.00
- Brussels Sprouts$19.00
- Cauliflour$18.00
- Cole Slaw$8.00
- Corn Muffin$5.00
- Creamed Corn$16.00
- Creamed Spinach$16.00
- Egg Noodles$10.00
- Extra Sauce$4.00
- Fennel$12.00
- Green Beans$20.00
- Hashed Browns$15.00
- Hash Gruyere$19.00
- Half / Half$22.00
- Mashed Potatoes$15.00
- Onion Rings$16.00
- Potato Skins$18.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$20.00
- Sauteed Spinach$16.00
- Steamed Spinach$16.00
- Side Tomatoes$10.00
- Sugar Snaps$18.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$16.00
- Truffle Butter$15.00
- Truffle Fries$22.00
- Yorkshire Pudding$8.00
- 1/2 Hash Gruyere$14.00
- 1/2 Beets$12.00
- 1/2 Broccolini$12.00
- 1/2 Brussels$12.00
- 1/2 Cream Corn$10.00
- 1/2 Cream Spinach$10.00
- 1/2 Green Beans$12.00
- 1/2 Half / Half$12.00
- 1/2 Hash Browns$10.00
- 1/2 Luckys Chips$12.00
- 1/2 Mash$10.00
- 1/2 Onion Rings$15.00
- 1/2 Potato Skins$12.00
- 1/2 Ratatoulie$12.00
- 1/2 Mushrooms$15.00
- 1/2 Sauteed Spinach$10.00
- 1/2 Steamed Spinach$10.00
- 1/2 Sugar Snaps$12.00
- 1/2 Truffle Fries$14.00
- French Fried Potatoes$15.00
Lunch
Starters and Small Salads
- Wedge$18.00
Roquefort or thousand island dressing Breakfast Raddish Chives Persian Cucumber
- Arugula Salad$17.00
- Caesar$16.00
- Chicken Caesar$31.00
- Farm Greens$15.00
- Jimmy the Greek$20.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$36.00
4 pieces
- Crab Cocktail$49.00
- Grilled Artichoke$16.00
- Burrata$20.00
- French Onion Soup$17.00
- Matzo Ball Soup$17.00
- Lucky Chili$22.00
- Fried Calamari$25.00
Tacos and Other Mains
- Steak Tacos$30.00
All tacos served with beans, guacamole, salsa, tortillas
- Salmon - Blackened$34.00
Lemon-caper butter sauce, sautéed spinach
- Salmon - Grilled$34.00
Lemon-caper butter sauce, sautéed spinach
- Salmon - Steamed$34.00
Lemon-caper butter sauce, sautéed spinach
- Sautéed Tofu$24.00
- Steak Frites$45.00
7 oz. Red wine shallot or peppercorn cream sauce
- Smoked Salmon Toast$34.00
Cream cheese & condiments
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$34.00
Cream cheese & condiments
- Mushroom Spinach Gruyere Omelet$26.00
Main Course Salads
- Steak Salad$38.00
6 oz. Arugula, radicchio, endive, sautéed onion
- Cobb Salad$29.00
Tossed with roquefort dressing
- Chopped Salad$26.00
Arugula, radicchio, shrimp, prosciutto, beans, onions
- Nicoise Salad$42.00
- Chinese Chicken Salad$26.00
- Lucky's Salad$28.00
Romaine, shrimp, bacon, green beans, avocado, peppers, and roquefort
Burgers & Sandwiches
Sides
Brunch
Starters and Small Salads - Brunch
- Iceberg Lettuce Wedge$14.00
Roquefort or Thousand Island dressing
- Arugula, Radicchio and Endive$15.00
Reggiano and balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$16.00
- Jimmy the Greek Salad with Feta$20.00
- French Onion Soup Gratinee$20.00
- Matzo Ball Soup$16.00
- Lucky Chili$22.00
With red onion, sour cream, and Cheddar cheese served with corn bread
- 4 Pieces Giant Shrimp Cocktail$34.00
Cocktail sauce
- Chilled Crab Cocktail
- Burrata$20.00
Tomatoes, arugula, and extra virgin olive oil
- Fried Calamari$25.00
Two sauces
- Grilled Artichoke$19.00
Choice of sauce
- Cup Of Fruit$6.00
- Fresh Fruit Platter$12.00
Main Course Salads
- Cobb Salad$29.00
Romaine, grilled chicken breast, and tossed with Roquefort dressing
- Tuna Nicoise$42.00
- 7 Oz Sliced Steak Salad$38.00
Radicchio, Belgian endive & sautéed onions
- Lucky's Salad$25.00
Roquefort, shrimp, bacon, green beans, avocado, romaine, tomato, and roasted peppers
- Chopped Salad$26.00
Arugula, radicchio, shrimp, prosciutto, tomato, cannelini beans, and onions
- Chinese Chicken Salad$26.00
Japanese vinaigrette
Burgers & Sandwiches
Eggs and Other Breakfast Dishes
- Eggs Benedict$24.00
- Salmon Eggs Benedict$28.00
- Mushroom Spinach Gruyere Omelet$26.00
- Petit Filet & Eggs$45.00
- Huevos Rancheros$22.00
Tortillas, melted cheese, avocado, and warm salsa
- 2 Egg Plate Breakfast$24.00
- French Toast$19.00
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$32.00
Cream cheese, olives, tomato, & cucumber
- Buttermilk Pancakes$18.00
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$7.00
- One Egg$4.00
Comp Brunch Drink
Sides
Dessert
Desserts
- Apple Crisp$15.00
- Cheesecake$15.00
With berry compote
- Cherry Pie$16.00
- Child Turtle$10.00
- Child Vanilla$8.00
- Cookies$10.00
- Crème Brulée$13.00
- Fresh Blueberries$15.00
- Fresh Raspberries$15.00
- Fresh Strawberries$15.00
- Gene's Affogato$12.00
Choice of gelato
- Grand Ma Strawberries$22.00
- Mixed Berries and Cream$15.00
- Pecan Pie À La Mode$13.00
- Molten Chocolate Cake$16.00
Please allow 20 minutes
- Sorbet$15.00
- Turtle Sundae$15.00
- One Scoop Ice Cream$5.00
- One Scoop Sorbet$5.00
- Two Scoop Ice Cream$10.00
- Two Scoop Sorbet$10.00
- Creme Brulee TO GO$18.00
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverage
- Americano$7.00
- Apple Juice$8.00
- Aqua Panna Still$8.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Cappucinno$7.00
- Coffee$7.00
- Coke$5.00
- Cranberry$5.00
- Decaf$7.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Fresh Mint Tea$8.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Gingerale$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$8.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Latte$7.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- Macchiato$7.00
- Milk$5.00
- Orange Juice$8.00
- Pelligrino Sparklilng$8.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Pomegranate Juice$5.00
- Refill
- Roy Rodgers$5.00
- Shirely Temple$5.00
- Soda Water$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Tim Case Punch$5.00
- Tomato Juice$5.00
- Tonic Water$4.00
Virgin Drinks
Refills
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- 818 Anejo$22.00
- 818 Blanco$17.00
- 818 Reposado$19.00
- 818 Reserve Anejo$50.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$24.00
- Casa Dragones Joven$50.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$21.00
- Casamigos Anejo$27.00
- Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- Casamigos Reposado$23.00
- Caterdal Espadin$18.00
- Caterdal Mexicano$23.00
- Cincoro Ultra$400.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$200.00
- Clase Azul Gold$70.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$85.00
- Clase Azul Plata$24.00
- Clase Azul Repo$42.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$42.00
- Clase Azul Ultra$650.00
- Cuervo De La Familia$50.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Don Julio Anejo$24.00
- Don Julio Blanco$19.00
- Don Julio Repo$21.00
- El Bandido Blanco$17.00
- El Bandido Repo$18.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$24.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$20.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$22.00
- Lalo Blanco$20.00
- Lost Explorer Epsadin$25.00
- Lost Explorer Jabali$70.00
- Lost Explorer Salmiana$60.00
- Madre Mezcal$22.00
- Nosotros Anejo$21.00
- Nosotros Blanco$18.00
- Nosotros Ultra Anejo$70.00
- Ocho Anejo$30.00
- Ocho Blanco$24.00
- Ocho Reposado$27.00
- Patron Anejo$22.00
- Patron Platinum$70.00
- Patron Reposado$19.00
- Patron Silver$17.00
Whiskey
- Amador$18.00
- Angels Envy$18.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Beverly$18.00
- Brothers Bond$19.00
- Blantons$36.00
- Bookers$30.00
- Buffalo Trace$17.00
- Bulleit$18.00
- Eagle Rare$18.00
- E.H Taylor$16.00
- Elijah Craig$18.00
- Four Roses$18.00
- Hibiki$40.00
- Highwest American$22.00
- Jack Daniels$18.00
- Jeffersons Ocean$20.00
- Knobb Creek$19.00
- Makers Mark$18.00
- Michters Bourbon$22.00
- Monkey Shoulder$22.00
- Nikka Coffee Bourbon$29.00
- Pappy 10 Yr$130.00
- Pappy 12 Yr$175.00
- Suntory Hakushu$30.00
- Suntor Yamazaki$30.00
- Tenjaku$20.00
- Weller 12$42.00
- Woodford$22.00
- Whistle Pig$22.00
- Jameson$18.00
Scotch
- Ardbeg$24.00
- Balvenie 12 Yr$31.00
- Bruichladdich$25.00
- Chivas$17.00
- Dalwhinnie 15 Yr$30.00
- Dewars White$17.00
- Glennfiddich 12 Yr$22.00
- Glenlivet 12 Yr$20.00
- Glenlivet 15 Yr$26.00
- Glenlivet 18 Yr$40.00
- Glenlivet 21$60.00
- Glenlivet 45$175.00
- Glennmorangie 10$21.00
- Glennmorangie 12$23.00
- Glennmorangie 14$25.00
- Highland Park$32.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$70.00
- Johnny Walker Black$20.00
- Johnny Walker Red$17.00
- Lagavulin 16 Yr$42.00
- Laphroaig 10 Yr$23.00
- Macallan 12 Yr$25.00
- Macallan 18 Yr$70.00
- Macklowe$25.00
- Oban 14 Yr$26.00
- Port Charlotte$40.00
Liqueurs
- Amaretto Di Saronno$16.00
- Aperol$16.00
- Averna Amaro$17.00
- Baileys$16.00
- Campari$16.00
- Caravello Lemoncello$15.00
- Carpano Antica$16.00
- Chambord$16.00
- Chartreusse Green$16.00
- Chartreusse Yellow$16.00
- Cointreau$16.00
- Drambuie$17.00
- Fernnet Branca$16.00
- Frangelico$17.00
- Grand Marnier$18.00
- Kahlua$17.00
- Lillet Blonde$15.00
- Liquor 43$15.00
- Luxardo Liquor$15.00
- Midori$15.00
- Molinari Sambuca$16.00
- Nonino Amaro$18.00
- Sour Pucker$15.00
- St Germain$17.00
- Courvosier Vs$19.00
- Courvosier Vsop$20.00
- Remy Louis 3rd$600.00
- Remy Vsop$25.00
- Remy Xo$40.00
Ports/Dessert
Wine's By The Glass
Reds Glass
- Glass Westerly$21.00
- Glass Vineyard 29 Cru$33.00
- Glass Prisoner Red$33.00
- Glass Le Difese, Tenuta San Guido$25.00
- Glass Dolin, Pinot Noir Sta Rita$20.00
- Glass Chateau Condat$20.00
- Glass Canvasback$23.00
- Glass Byron, Syrah$18.00
- Glass Buli, "Estate 44"$19.00
- Glass Atarisque,$23.00
- Glass Alexana$22.00
- Glass As One Cru$30.00
Coravin
White Glass
Wine Tasting
Cocktails
Cocktails
- Autumn Breeze$22.00
- Blueberry Patch$23.00
- Bees Knees$22.00
- Blackberry Ramble$21.00
- Bloody Mary$19.00
- Brads Crisp$22.00
- Caterdal Sour$22.00
- Chocolate Negroni$22.00
- Empress Twist$23.00
- Espresso Martini$22.00
- Luckys Mule$22.00
- Lychee$22.00
- Malibu Manhattan$22.00
- Malibu Water$23.00
- Masaki Sour$22.00
- Meili Drop$22.00
- Mexican Coffee$22.00
- Mr Lucky$23.00
- Paloma$22.00
- Paper Plane$22.00
- Paradise In Malibu$23.00
- The Local$23.00
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$19.00
- Appletini$19.00
- Baileys Coffee$19.00
- Bellini$17.00
- Black Russian$19.00
- Bloody Maria$19.00
- Bloody Mary$19.00
- Brandy Alexander$19.00
- Chocolate Martini$22.00
- Cubra Libre$19.00
- Daiquiri$19.00
- French 75$21.00
- French Martini$21.00
- Greyhound$19.00
- Hot Toddy$19.00
- Irish Coffee$19.00
- Kahlua Cream$19.00
- Kamikazi$21.00
- Kamikazi Up$21.00
- Kir$19.00
- Kir Royale$19.00
- Long Island$21.00
- Mai Tai$21.00
- Manhattan Rocks$21.00
- Manhattan Up$21.00
- Mimosa$17.00
- Mint Julep$19.00
- Mojito$21.00
- Negroni$21.00
- Ny Sour$23.00
- Old Fashioned$22.00
- Perfect Manhattan Up$22.00
- Perfect Mahattan Rocks$22.00
- Pina Colada$21.00
- Salty Dog$19.00
- Sazerac$19.00
- Screwdriver$19.00
- Seabreeze$19.00
- Sex On The Beach$19.00
- Sidecar$21.00
- Tequila Sunrise$19.00
- Tom Collins$19.00
- Vesper$21.00
- Whiskey Sour$22.00
- White Russian$19.00
- Penicillin$22.00
Wine's By The Bottle
Blends
California
- Dumol, Wester Reach, CA 2018$160.00
- Roederer Estate, Brut, Anderson Valley NV$90.00
- L'ermitage by Roederer Estate, Brut, Anderson Valley 2013$160.00
- Stonestreet Estate, Aurora Point, Sonoma, CA 2018$65.00
- Screaming Eagle, Oakville, CA 2019$8,000.00
- As One Cru, Stanly Ranch, Napa, CA 2018$120.00
- Flowers, Sonoma Coast, CA 2019*$130.00
- Paul Hobbs, Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA 2021$160.00
- Kistler, Sonoma Coast, CA 2019$160.00
- Summer Dreams, 'Stargazing', Sonoma Coast, CA 2021$110.00
California - Central Coast
California - Napa
- Opus One, Blend, Napa Valley, CA 2017$500.00
- Dominus, Estate, Napa Valley, CA 2018$610.00
- Heitz Cellar's, Martha's Vineyard, Oakville, CA 2015$760.00
- Joseph Phelps, 'Insignia, Napa Valley, CA 2017$660.00
- Paul Hobbs, 'Beckstoffer to Kalon', Napa Valley, CA 2018$1,210.00
- Chateau Montelena, Calistoga, Napa Valley, CA 1997$810.00
- Inglenook, 'Rubicon', Rutherford, Napa Valley, CA 2015$460.00
- Long Meadow Ranch, E.J. Church, Rutherford, CA 2014$360.00
- Quintessa, Rutherford, CA 2019$410.00
- Shafer, 'Hillside Select', Stag's Leap District, CA 2019$540.00
- 750 Ml Mayacaymas, Mount Veeder, Napa, CA 2011$460.00
- Silver Oak, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA 2018$370.00
- Halo, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, CA 2016/2017$760.00
- 375 Ml Rudd, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA 2016$85.00
- Mount Brave, Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, CA 2019$180.00
- Hundred Acre, 'Dark Ark', Napa Valley, CA 2018$1,360.00
- Spottswoode Estate, Napa Valley, CA 2019$370.00
- Far Niente, Napa Valley, CA 2019$380.00
- Nickel & Nickel, C.C Ranch, Rutherford, Napa Valley, CA 2021$295.00
- Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA 2018$185.00
- Shafer, One Point Five, Stag's Leap District, CA 2021$160.00
- Screaming Eagle, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA 2003/2018$8,000.00
- Bryant Estate, Pritchard Hill, Napa Valley, CA 2000$660.00
- Stonestreet Estate, Alexander Valley, CA 2017$100.00
- Colgin Cellars, Cariad, St. Helena, CA 2009$710.00
- Lithology, Napa Valley, CA 2019$185.00
- Hundred Acre, 'Deep Time', Napa Valley, CA 2018$1,360.00
- Peter Michael, 'Au Paradis', Oakville, Napa Valley, CA 2020$380.00
- Colgin Cellars, Cariad, St. Helena, CA 2019$1,080.00
- Harlan Estate, Blend, Oakville, Napa, CA 2008$2,750.00
- Colgin Cellars, Jubilation, St. HElena, CA 2019$560.00
- Shafer, TD9, Stag's Leap District, CA 2021$120.00
- Hundred Acre, 'Kayli Morgan Vineyard', Napa Valley, CA 2017$1,360.00
- Hundred Acre, 'Ark Vineyard', Napa Valley, CA 2017$1,350.00
- Coup De Foudre, Napa Valley, CA 2021$160.00
- Vineyard 29, Ceanda, St. Helena, CA 2019$185.00
- Revana, St. Helena, CA 2011$210.00
- Favia, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA 2019$385.00
- Schrader, 'RBS', Napa Valley, CA 2021$610.00
- Schrader, 'CCS', Napa Valley, CA 2021$560.00
- La Jota Vineyard, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, CA 2019$240.00
- Hourglass, 'HG III', Blend, Napa Valley, CA 2021$110.00
- 375 Ml Paraduxx by Duckhorn, Bordeux Blend/Zin Blend, Napa, CA 2019$60.00
- Harlan Estate, Blend, Oakville, Napa, CA 2018/2019$2,250.00
- Mount Brave, Merlot, Mount Veeder, Napa, CA2016$250.00
- Bond St. Eden, Blend, Oakville, Napa, CA 2018$1,210.00
- Promontory, Blend, Oakville, Napa, CA 2015$1,310.00
- Timeless by Silver Oak, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA 2018$380.00
- 1.75 Ltr Opus One, Blend, Napa Valley, CA 2016$1,610.00
- Amuse Bouche, Blend, Napa Valley, CA 2021$310.00
- Colgin Cellars, IX Estate, Napa Valley, CA 2019$1,080.00
- Fortunate Son, The Diplomat, St. Helena, Napa Valley, CA 2019$240.00
- Favia, La Magdalena, Napa Valley, CA 2019$385.00
France
- Maison Saint Vivant, Aux Bousselots 1Er Cru, NSG, Bourgogne, FR 2016$175.00
- Domaine Olivier Santenay Beaurepaire 1Er Cru, Bourgogne, FR 2018$160.00
- Domaine Gallois, Charmes-Chambertin, Grand Cru, Bourgogne, FR 2018$360.00
- Domaine Gallois, Charmes-Chambertin, Grand Cru, Bourgogne, FR 2020$420.00
- Domaine Jean Fery, Savigny-Les-Beaune, Bourgogne, FR 2020$110.00
France - Bourgogne
- Domaine Du Chateau De Meursault, Meursault-Perrieres, 1Er Cru 2020$310.00
- Oliver Lefalive, Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru 2019$610.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils, Chevalier Montrachet, Grand Cru 2018$735.00
- Domaine Pierre Labet, Beaune, Clos Du Dessus Des Marconnets 2018$150.00
- Charly Nicolle, Chablis, 'Mont De Milieu', 1Er Cru 2020$110.00
- Comte Senard, Aloxe-Corton, 'Les Caillettes', Pinot Blanc 2017$160.00
- Philippe Bouzereau, Meursault-Poruzots, 1Er Cru 2020$240.00
France Bordeaux
- Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR 1982$4,510.00
- Chateau Lynch-Bages, Grand Cru Classe, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR 2019$350.00
- Chateau De Pez, St. Estephe, Bourdeaux, FR 2018$160.00
- Chateau Leoville Las Cases, St. Julien, Bordeaux, FR 1988$1,210.00
- Chateau Cos D'estournel, Grand Cru Classe, St. Estephe, Bordeaux, FR 1986$355.00
- Chateau Leoville Barton, Cru Classe, St. Julien, Bordeaux, FR 2005$290.00
- Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR 1998$1,710.00
- Chateau Cheval Blanc, 1Er Grand Cru Classe, St. Emilion, Bordeaux, FR 2003$1,200.00
- Chateau Puy-Blanquet, Grand Cru Classe, St.Emilion, Bordeaux, FR 2016$100.00
- Chateau Lynch-Bages, Grand Cru Classe, Pauillac, Bordeaux, FR 1996$480.00
- Chateau Cos D'Estournel, Grand Cru Classe, St.Estephe, Bordeaux , FR 2003$410.00
- Chateau Cos D'Estournel, Grand Cru Classe, St.Estephe, Bordeaux , FR 1982$680.00
- Chateau La Gaffeliere, 1er Grand Cru Classe, St.Emilion, Bordeaux, FR 2005$240.00
France-Champagne Non-Vintage
Global Offerings
Italy
- Ferrari, Perle Nero, Trentino, Italy 2008$210.00
- Terlano, Kreuth Vineyard, Alto Adige, Italy 2017$85.00
- Ornellaia, Tuscany 2020$380.00
- Tignanello, Super Tuscan 2020$325.00
- Tenuta San Guido, Sassacaia, Tuscany 2018$560.00
- Ornellaia, Le Serre Nuove 2020$210.00
- Castello Dei Rampolla, Super Tuscan, Sammarco IGT 2016$165.00
- Baricci, Brunello Di Montalcino, DOCG 2017$150.00
- Carpineto, Chianti Classico, Riserva 2017$60.00
- Tommasi, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico 2018$110.00
- Ceretto, Barolo, DOCG 2018$80.00
- Il Paradiso Di Frassina, 'Moz Art Wine, Brunello, Tuscany 2016$85.00
Italy - Nebiolo
Napa Valley
Oregon
Reds
- Westerly, Cabernet Sauvignon, Happy Canyon, Santa Barbara, CA 2018$84.00
- Byron, Syrah, Santa Maria Valley, CA 2015$72.00
- Atamisque, Malbec, Valle De Uco, Mendoza, AR 2020$92.00
- Dolin, Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2016$80.00
- Chateau Condat, Saint Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, FR 2019$80.00
- Alexana, Pinot Noir, Willamette, OR 2021$80.00
- Prisoner Red Blend, Oakville, CA 2021$115.00
- Vineyard 29 Cru, Cabernet Sauvignon, St. Helena, CA 2021$115.00
- Canvasback by Duckhorn, Bordeaux Blend, Red Mountain, WA 2019$92.00
- Guidalberto, Tenuta San Guido, Toscana, IT 2021$100.00
Reds on Coravin
Rose
Sonoma
Sparkling
White
- Dolin Malibu Estate, Chardonnay, Newton Canyon, CA 2015$64.00
- Albert Bichot, Chablis, France 2022$110.00
- Les Caillottes, Sancerre, France 2022$100.00
- Saddleback, Chardonnay, Oakville, Napa Valley, CA 2022$88.00
- Wither Hills, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, NZ 2022$68.00
- Attems, Pinot Grigio, Friuli DOC, Italy 2022$64.00
- Flowers, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA 2022$120.00