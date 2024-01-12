Lucy Pearls
Cakes
Cake Slice
- Atomic-slice$10.50
Atomic Cake is a three layer cake. Consist of Banana,Strawberry and Chocolate Ingredients: Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Chocolate Ganache, Pudding, Whipped Belgian Cream.
- Banana Pudding-Slice$9.50
Our Signature Banana Pudding Cake made with real Bananas. Ingredients: Flour, sugar, butter, cream cheese, Bananas and pineapples.
- Betty Lou-Slice$9.50
Named after my great Aunt Betty Louis, this light delectable dessert is sure to be a show stopper. Ingredients: Flour, corn oil, egg whites, coconut, sugar, sour cream, pineapples and milk.
- Brooklyn Blackout-slice$9.50
ur most decadent chocolate cake ever! Made with black cocoa and filled with fudge chocolate pudding frosting, and topped off with chocolate ganache and fudge crumbs. Ingredients: Flour, sugar, eggs, black cocoa, corn oil, cocoa, butter and milk.
- Carrot Cake-Slice$9.50
Our Award winning classic Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting. Stuffed with a rich mixture of fresh shredded carrots, walnuts and sweet raisins. A smooth cream cheese frosting is spread over the top and between each cake layer to create visual interest and decadent flavor with each bite. A crunchy layer of fresh chopped pecans is gently sprinkled across the surface of the cake to provide the perfect touch.
- French Vanilla-Slice$9.50
A vanilla cake with a more distinct flavor. Made with Butter, Egg, Sugar, Flour, Milk & Vanilla Extract.
- German Chocolate-Slice$9.50
A layered chocolate cake filled and topped with a coconut-pecan frosting. Ingredients: Buttermilk, Egg, Sugar, Flour, Vanilla Extract, Oil, Cocoa Powder and Salt.
- Granny (Vegan)- Slice$10.50Out of stock
- Granny-Slice$9.50
We love all of the cakes our grandmother made for us, but this one, lovingly referred to simply as “Granny Cake". Ingredients: Eggs, All-purpose Flour, White Sugar, Baking Soda, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Butter and Evaporated Milk.
- Italian Cream-Slice$9.50
- Red Velvet-Slice$9.50
A type of rich chocolate-flavoured sponge cake which is coloured red (usually with food dye) and layered with white icing made with cream cheese. Ingredients: Buttermilk, Egg, Sugar, Flour, Milk, Cocoa, Red food coloring, Salt and Vanilla Extract.
- Sherry's Strawberry-Slice$9.50
Names after my Mom, the Sherry's Strawberry is made with real strawberry, The cake is moist and tender with a beautiful color pink. Ingredients: Flour, Salt, Butter, Sugar, Egg, Strawberry, Yogurt, Vanilla Extract and milk.
- Tres Leches-Slice$9.50
A sponge cake soaked in a mixture of condensed milk, evaporated milk, and cream Ingredients: Flour, Unsalted Butter, Vanilla, Salt, Sugar, Egg and Milk.
Cake-10" Whole
- Atomic-10 Inch$75.00
- Banana Pudding-10 Inch$70.00
- Betty Lou-10 Inch$70.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-10 Inch$70.00
- Carrot Cake-10 Inch$70.00
- French Vanilla-10 Inch$70.00
- German Chocolate-10 Inch$70.00
- Granny-10 Inch$70.00
- Italian Cream-10 Inch$70.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet-10 Inch$70.00
- Sherry's Strawberry-10 Inch$70.00
- Tres Leches-Whole (13x9 Pan)$70.00
Cake-Half
- Atomic-Half$45.00Out of stock
- Banana Pudding-Half$40.00
- Betty Lou-Half$40.00Out of stock
- Brooklyn Blackout-Half$40.00Out of stock
- Carrot Cake-Half$45.00
- French Vanilla-Half$40.00Out of stock
- German Chocolate-Half$40.00Out of stock
- Granny-Half$40.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet-Half$40.00Out of stock
- Sherry's Strawberry-Half$40.00Out of stock
Custom Cakes
6 inch-**2 Business Days
- Atomic-6 Inch$55.00
- Banana Pudding-6 Inch$45.00
- Betty Lou-6 Inch$45.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-6 Inch$45.00
- Carrot Cake-6 Inch$45.00
- French Vanilla-6 Inch$50.00
- German Chocolate-6 Inch$45.00
- Granny-6 Inch$45.00
- Italian Cream-6 Inch$45.00
- Lucy's Lemon Drop-6 Inch$45.00
- Red Velvet-6 Inch$45.00
- Sherry's Strawberry-6 Inch$45.00
8 Inch-** 2 Business Days
- Atomic-8 Inch$65.00
- Banana Pudding-8 Inch$60.00
- Betty Lou-8 Inch$60.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-8 Inch$60.00
- Carrot Cake-8 Inch$60.00
- French Vanilla-8 Inch$60.00
- German Chocolate-8 Inch$60.00
- Granny-8 Inch$60.00
- Italian Cream-8 inch$60.00
- Lucy's Lemon Drop-8 Inch$60.00
- Red Velvet-8 Inch$60.00
- Sherry's Strawberry-8 Inch$60.00
10-Inch-**2 Business Days
- Atomic-10 Inch$75.00
- Banana Pudding-10 Inch$70.00
- Betty Lou-10 Inch$70.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-10 Inch$70.00
- Carrot Cake-10 Inch$70.00
- French Vanilla-10 Inch$70.00
- German Chocolate-10 Inch$70.00
- Granny-10 Inch$70.00
- Italian Cream-10 Inch$70.00Out of stock
- Lucy Lemon Drop-10 Inch$70.00
- Red Velvet-10 Inch$70.00
- Sherry's Strawberry-10 Inch$70.00
12-Inch- **2 Business Days
- Atomic- 12 Inch$110.00
- Banana Pudding- 12 inch$110.00
- Betty Lou- 12 Inch$110.00
- Carrot- 12 Inch$110.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-12 Inch$110.00
- Granny-12 Inch$110.00
- Strawberry-12 Inch$110.00
- Italian-12 Inch$110.00
- Red Velvet- 12 Inch$110.00
- German Chocolate-12 Inch$110.00
- French Vanilla- 12 Inch$110.00
- Lucy Lemon- 12 Inch$110.00
Quarter Sheet Cakes-**2 Business Days
- Banana Pudding- 1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Betty Lou- 1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Carrot-1/4 Sheet$85.00
- French Vanilla--1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Granny's (Vegan)-1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Granny's--1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Italian--1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Lucy's Lemon Drop- 1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Red Velvet--1/4 Sheet$85.00
- Sherry's Strawberry--1/4 Sheet$85.00
Half Sheet Cakes** 2 Business Days
- Banana Pudding-1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
- Betty Lou-1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-Full Sheet$110.00
- Carrot--1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
- German Chocolate--1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
- Italian Cream-1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
- Lucy's Lemon Drop-1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
- Red Velvet-1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
- Sherry's Strawberry-1/2 Sheet Cake$110.00
Full Sheet Cakes-** 2 business Days
- Banana Pudding- Full Sheet$150.00
- Betty Lou- Full Sheet$150.00
- Brooklyn Blackout-Full Sheet$150.00
- Carrot Cake-Full Sheet$150.00
- French Vanilla-Full Sheet$150.00
- German Chocolate-Full Sheet$150.00
- Italian Cream-Full Sheet$150.00
- Lucy's Lemon Drop-Full Sheet$150.00
- Red Velvet-Full Sheet$150.00
- Shery's Strawberry-Full Sheet$150.00
Pies
Pie Slice
- NY Cheesecake-Slice$10.00
Simple classic cheesecake in a graham cracker crust, dense and delicious. Ingredients: Graham Cracker Crumbs, Butter, Cream Cheese, Sugar, Egg, Vanilla Extract, Lemon Zest and Sour Cream.
- Oreo Cheesecake-Slice$8.50
A cookies and cream lover's dream, this Oreo Cheesecake Pie has a crunchy cookie crust and creamy filling loaded with BIG Oreo taste. Ingredients: Oreo cookies, Butter, Cream Cheese, Eggs, Vanilla Extract, Granulated Sugar, Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips, Heavy Whipping Cream and Powdered Sugar.
- Peach Cobbler-Slice$8.50
Say hello to sunshine, good-times, and Traditional Peach Cobbler! Just imagine warm, gooey cinnamon peaches, a crusty crust, add ice cream to make this the a complete summer dessert Classic.
- Southern Pecan Pie-Slice$8.50
Pecan pie is a pie of pecan nuts mixed with a filling of eggs, butter, and sugar. Ingredients: Pecans, Eggs, Corn Syrup, Brown Sugar, Salt, Butter, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon.
- Sweet Potato Pie-Slice$7.00
Made with a flaky buttery pie crust and a lightly spiced, perfectly sweetened, browned butter sweet potato pie filling.
Pie-Whole
- Apple Pie-Whole$45.00Out of stock
- Cherry Pie-Whole$45.00Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie-Whole$55.00Out of stock
- NY Cheesecake-Whole$65.00Out of stock
- Oreo Cheesecake-Whole$65.00Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler 13x9 Pan$55.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet Cheesecake-Whole$65.00Out of stock
- Southern Pecan Pie-Whole$45.00
- Sweet Potato Pie-Whole$30.00Out of stock
- Turtle Cheesecake-WholeOut of stock
Small Desserts
Bars
Cookie
- Butter Cookie$2.75
Made with smooth and creamy butter blended with the right amount of sugar. It checks the box for the simple things in life.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Crisp edges and chewy middles. Ingredients: All-purpose Flour, Baking Soda, Salt, Butter, Granulated Sugar, Brown Sugar, Egg, Vanilla and Semisweet Chocolate Chips.
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.75
This oatmeal raisin cookie recipe makes cookies that are soft in the middle, a little chewy on the outside and full of warm flavors like cinnamon and vanilla. Ingredients: Unsalted Butter, Brown Sugar, Granulated Sugar, Eggs, Vanilla Extract, All-purpose Flour, Salt, Baking Soda, Ground Cinnamon, Freshly Grated Nutmeg, Raisins and Oats.
- Red Velvet Cookie$2.75
Delicious and chewy red velvet cookies with white chocolate chips. Rich, sweet, with a hint of tang.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.75
risp edges and chewy middles. Ingredients: All-purpose Flour, Baking Soda, Salt, Butter, Granulated Sugar, Brown Sugar, Egg, Vanilla and Semisweet Chocolate Chips.
- Sprinkle Butter Cookie$2.75
- Cookie-Vegan- Texas Ranger$2.75
- Cookie-Vegan-Chocolate Chip$2.75
Cupcake
- CC-Confetti$5.00Out of stock
Sweet confetti cupcakes made with a fluffy white cake base and colorful sprinkles, and topped off with a vanilla buttercream frosting. Ingredients: Creamed Butter, Egg Whites, Sour Cream and Cake Flour.
- CC-Lemon Blueberry$5.00
Soft, light, and moist lemon blueberry cupcakes loaded with fresh blueberries and topped with an easy lemon cream cheese frosting. Ingredients: All-purpose Flour, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Sour Cream, Whole Milk, Fresh Lemon Juice, Frozen Blueberries, Unsalted Butter, Granulated Sugar, Lemon Extract, Eggyolk and Lemon Zest.
- CC-OMG Oreo$5.00Out of stock
- CC-Strawberry$5.00
- CC-Gluten Free-Vanilla$7.50Out of stock
**GLUTEN FREE** Better when it's a cake made with Rice Flour, Ingredients: Eggs, Butter, Rice Flour, Sugar, Milk, Vanilla Bean, vegetable oil.
- CC-Gluten Free-Chocolate$7.50Out of stock
**GLUTEN FREE** Better when it's a cake made with Rice Flour, Ingredients: Eggs, Butter, Rice Flour, Sugar, Milk, Vanilla Bean, vegetable oil.
- CC-Keto Vanilla$7.50Out of stock
**KETO/LOW Carbs (6 grams). Better when it's a Low Carb Vanilla Cupcake that's keto-friendly! Whether you're on the ketogenic diet or just looking for a low carb. Ingredients: Eggs, Butter, Cream Cheese, Almond Milk, Granulated Sweetener, Almond Flour, Coconut Flour, Baking Powder and Vanilla Extract.
- CC-Keto Chocolate$7.50Out of stock
**KETO/LOW Carbs (6 grams). Better when it's a Low Carb Vanilla Cupcake that's keto-friendly! Whether you're on the ketogenic diet or just looking for a low carb. Ingredients: Eggs, Butter, Cream Cheese, Almond Milk, Granulated Sweetener, Almond Flour, Coconut Flour, Baking Powder and Vanilla Extract.
- Seasonal Cupcakes$5.00Out of stock
Season Themed Cupcakes Chocolate and Vanilla Only
- CC-Vegan-Vanilla$7.50Out of stock
**VEGAN** No Animal Product- Vanilla Cupcake that's Vegan friendly! Ingredients: Flour, Apple Sauce, Olive Oil based butter, Almond Milk, Sugar, Baking Powder and Vanilla Extract.
- CC-Vegan- Chocolate$7.50Out of stock
- CC- Vegan- ConfettiOut of stock
- CC- Chocolate$5.00
Macarons
Cake Pops
Special Diet
- Cookie-Vegan-Chocolate Chip$2.75
- CC-Keto Chocolate$7.50Out of stock
- CC-Keto Vanilla$7.50Out of stock
- CC-Gluten Free-Vanilla$7.50Out of stock
- CC-Gluten Free-Chocolate$7.50Out of stock
- CC-Vegan-Vanilla$7.50Out of stock
- CC-Vegan- Chocolate$7.50Out of stock
- CC- Vegan- ConfettiOut of stock
- Macaron-Caramel$4.00
- Macaron-Chocolate$4.00
- Macaron-Lemon$4.00
- Macaron-Pistachio$4.00
- Macaron-Raspberry$4.00
- Macaron-Vanilla$4.00
Breakfast (Non Desserts)
Croissants
- Croissant- Sausage/Egg/Cheese$7.50
Savory sausage, fluffy eggs and melty cheese all come together in a buttery soft sandwich for a perfect start to your day.
- Croissant-Bacon/Egg/Cheese$7.50
Simple, yet satisfying, this Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissant is the best way to start every morning. With fluffy eggs, melted cheese, and crispy bacon.
- Croissant-Plain$3.50
- Croissant-Turkey/Egg/Cheese$7.50
Packed of 15g of lean protein. Delicious turkey sausage is nestled under egg whites and cheese on a warm croissant.