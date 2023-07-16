Lucy's Vietnamese 649 Grand Street
Popular Items
Broth
The umami-rich soup is 100% vegan and gluten-free, simmered with shiitake mushroom, charred shallot, and spices - cardamon, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, star anise, and ginger.
Pho
Smoked Brisket Pho
Traditional noodle soup served with 14 hours smoked brisket, rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, shallots, bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger. GF
Vegan Ginger Chick'n Pho
Traditional noodle soup served with chicken sautéed in our house-made lemongrass sauce, rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, shallots, bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger.
Lemongrass Chicken Pho
Sautéed vegan ginger chick'n, rice noodles, yu choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, and shallots. Bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno on the side. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger. Chick'n is 100% vegan, made with non-GMO soybeans, dairy and cholesterol free - flavored with ginger/basil, perfectly spiced with great texture!
Tofu Pho
Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, rice noodles, yu choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, and shallots. Bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno on the side. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger.
Banh Mi
Smoked Brisket Banh Mi
14 hour smoked brisket, with hoisin sauce and sriracha, house made garlic aioli, pickled carrots, cucumber, jalapenos, bean sprouts, Thai basil, and cilantro.
Vegan Ginger Chick'n Banh Mi
Sautéed vegan ginger chick'n served with creamy vegan mayo, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, and cilantro. Chick'n is 100% vegan, made with non-GMO soybeans, dairy and cholesterol free - flavored with ginger/basil, perfectly spiced with great texture!
Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi
Chicken thigh meat cooked sous-vide style and sautéed in house made lemongrass sauce. Served with house made garlic aioli, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, and cilantro.
Tofu Banh Mi
Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce. Served with house garlic aioli, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, and cilantro. *Vegan* option available with vegan mayo.
Vermicelli Bowl
Smoked Brisket Vermicelli Bowl
Vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with house fish sauce on the side. GF
Vegan Ginger Chick'n Vermicelli Bowl
Vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with house fish sauce on the side.
Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli Bowl
Vermicelli noodles, sautéed chick'n, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with Lemongrass Sauce on the side. Chick'n is 100% vegan, made with non-GMO soybeans, dairy and cholesterol free - flavored with ginger/basil, perfectly spiced with great texture!
Tofu Vermicelli Bowl
Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.
Summer Roll
3 Summer Rolls for $11
Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.
2 Summer Rolls For $8
Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.
1 Summer Roll for $4.50
Tofu sautéed in house lemongrass sauce, vermicelli noodles, pickled carrots, cucumbers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with lemongrass sauce on the side.
Sides
Toasted Garlic Aioli Bread
Toasted Baguette with house Garlic Aioli and scallions
Side Order - Smoked Brisket
Side Order - Lemongrass Chicken
Side Order - Lemongrass Tofu
Side Order - Vegan Ginger Chick'n
Peanut Sauce
Savory hoison, Thai chili sauce, peanut butter for an explosion of flavor. Very versatile sauce for summer rolls, noodles, and many others!
PBM Sauce
Rich and savory hoisin with a twist of sriracha for a flavorful and versatile sauce - for Banh-Mi, and Pho or just about anything :)
Lemongrass Sauce
Lemongrass cooked in a rich vegetarian mushroom oyster sauce. Great for a vegan stir fry!
Fish Sauce
Traditional umami-rich fish sauce with a twist of lime juice .
Beverage
Vietnamese Coffee
Coffee sweetened with condensed milk. Premixed and bottled. Served chilled.
Blacked Iced Tea
Handcrafted iced tea with lime juice and fresh ginger.
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale Original
A bold, spicy, unfiltered ginger ale, with real ginger pieces inside. Shake gently before drinking.
Gingerale
Coke
Diet Coke
Perrier
Poland Spring Water
500 mL / 16.9 oz