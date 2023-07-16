Lemongrass Chicken Pho

$14.95

Sautéed vegan ginger chick'n, rice noodles, yu choy, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, and shallots. Bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, and jalapeno on the side. Includes vegetarian broth simmered with mushrooms, star anise, cinnamon, charred shallots, and ginger. Chick'n is 100% vegan, made with non-GMO soybeans, dairy and cholesterol free - flavored with ginger/basil, perfectly spiced with great texture!