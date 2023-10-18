Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant New Orleans
Popular Items
Grilled 12" flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and Lucy's own Rock-a-mole!
Two blackened shrimp tacos served "Surf Style" - cabbage slaw, mango-pineapple salsa for the win. Side included.
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles! Served with a side of fries. **any cheese requested served on top, not in the middle!**
Online Ordering - Full Menu
Starters - Online/To-Go
Lucy's classic salsa, made fresh daily
House made guacamole sprinkled with queso fresco crumbles
Spicy blend of melted cheeses, tomatoes, and secret spice to give it a kick!
French fries loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo & smothered in spicy queso blanco and chipotle ranch...wow!
Tortilla chips piled high, topped with black beans, shredded cheeese, pico de gallo, sour cream, Lucy's Rock-A-Mole and queso blanco!
Delicious local fish smoked in house, served with cucumbers, crackers, and a side of sriracha!
Fresh local fish and shrimp, avocado, red onion, cilantro, poblano and red peppers in a citrus marinade, served with tortilla chips.
Crispy fried shrimp served with sweet Thai chili, our signature Pao Pao sauce and fresno chilli rings
Eight righteous wings tossed in your favorite flavor: Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and your choice of dipping sauce.
Salads - Online/To-Go
Romaine and spring mix tossed with sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots and house-made croutons and your favorite dressing!
Romaine hearts, homemade croutons and manchego cheese with a creamy homemade Caesar dressing.
Tacos - Online/To-Go
Two of our supremely seasoned ground beef tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.
Two of our delicious chopped grilled chicken tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.
Two of our perfectly grilled shrimp tacos served classic style, with cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Side included.
Two of our slow roasted pork carnitas tacos dressed with lettuce, mango-pineapple salsa & queso fresco! Side included.
Two of our favorite tacos, fried shrimp topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro, fresno chili rings & a sassy Pao Pao sauce! Side included.
Two blackened fish tacos served "Surf Style" - cabbage slaw, mango-pineapple salsa for the win. Side included.
Sandwiches - Online/To-Go
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
Grilled marinated steak topped with Swiss cheese, gravy, caramelized onions & mayo! Served with fries or sweet potato fries.
Fresh gulf fish grilled, blackened, or fried topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.
Lucy's triple decker club stacked with smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato on toasted wheat bread with ranch...YUM! Served with fries or sweet potato fries. *substitutions limited
Delectable fried shrimp on French bread dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.
Mouthwatering fried fish on French bread dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with fries or sweet potato fries.
Favorites - Online/To-Go
Seasoned jumbo gulf shrimp served over poblano pepper jack cheese grits and topped with a citrus and honey-jalapeno butter sauce
Perfectly seared yellowfin tuna served with warm orzo, tomato, spinach, onion and garlic topped with mango-pineapple salsa
Our signature seasoned chicken breast served with island rice, black beans, fried plantains and pineapple Pali sauce
Fresh gulf fish served superbly seasoned with island rice, seasonal vegetables and our citrus and honey-jalapeno butter sauce (Market price may vary!)
Delicious grilled marinated steak, bell peppers and onions served with island rice, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo!
Flavorful fried catfish served with cocktail and tartar sauce. Hushpuppies included, and your choice of fries or sweet potato fries.
Scrumptious fried shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauce. Hushpuppies included, and your choice of fries or sweet potato fries.
Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.
Sides - Online/To-Go
Desserts - Online/To-Go
Light and fluffy key lime mousse layered with graham cracker crumbles
Lucy's take on the triple milk cake, served with whipped cream and seasonal fruit!
Our signature 'Shark Week' dessert, available year round! A blissful chocolate brownie covered with pecans, chocolate, and caramel syrup and served with a side of ice cream. Beware!
Extras - Online/To-Go
To-Go Items
