Ludwig's Oyster Bar 2904 Conestoga Road
Lunch Additions
Salads
Chopped Wedge
Butter lettuce, Kalamata olives, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, grilled red onion
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, basil marinated tomatoes, white balsamic, garlic croutons
Shrimp And Crab Salad
Lump crab, jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, garlic croutons, white balsamic
Original Steak Caesar
Blackened steak tips, romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, basil marinated tomatoes, garlic croutons
Burrata Salad
Artichokes, tomatoes, almonds, Craisins, arugula
Appetizer
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried Oyster Ap
U-Peel Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Crabmeat Cocktail
Buffalo Wings
Celery, blue cheese dressing
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Beer cheese Sauce
Garlic Bread
braised garlic, herbs, parmesan
Jerk Chicken Flatbread
Spiced chicken, habanero bacon jam, mozzarella, mango, peppers, onions
Fried Calamari
Seasoned rice flour, drop peppers, lime, Chipotle mayo
Steamers
Garlic White wine and butter
Shrimp & Bacon
Horseradish, yellow pepper remoulade
Smoked Salmon Crustini
Fig ricotta, arugula, spicy mustard, fried capers
Lobster Mac and Cheese
White cheddar cream, herb bread crumbs, Parmesan, pasta
Chicken Quesadilla
Blackened chicken, black bean purée, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream
Soup & Sandwich
BLT soup, French onion grilled cheese, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on sour dough
Reuben
1000 Island dressing, Sliced Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, rye bread, house made chips
Chicken Salad Du Jour
Chefs preparation daily, house made chips
Why Not Burger
Locally raised grass fed beef from 1/4 mile down the road! Lettuce, tomato, brioche roll Add $1 for American, cheddar, blue, Swiss, or provolone Add $1.5 for applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onions, or sautéed mushroom
Lunch Crab Cake
Bell pepper coulis, French fries
Lunch Organic Salmon
Apricot brown butter, granola, rice pilaf, vegetables
Lunch Fried Oysters
Panko breaded, French fries, coleslaw, lemon dill tartar, old bay
Lunch Fish N’ Chips
Icelandic cod, panko breaded, French fries, coleslaw, lemon dill tartar, old bay
Special #1
Special #2
Sandwiches
Steak Burger
8 oz blend steak trimmings, Lettuce, tomato, farmhouse roll $1 cheddar, American, blue, Swiss, or provolone $1.5 Applewood smoked bacon, sautéed onion, sautéed mushrooms
Shaved Roast Beef Sandwich
Provolone cheese, horseradish cream, AuJu ju, sesame seed long roll
Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, farmhouse roll
Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
Yellow pepper remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickle, farmhouse roll
Wagyu Sliders
Three 2oz wagyu beef patties, habanero bacon jam, sharp white cheddar, crispy onions, wheat roll
Tuna Poke Tacos
Yellowfin tuna, chimichurri, papaya slaw, crispy onions
Dessert
Sides and Extra
Side of Fries
Side of Sweet Fries
Side of Chips
Side of Slaw
Side of Mashed
Side of Veg
Side of Polenta
Side of Rice
Side of dressing
Side of aioli
Side of Blue Cheese
Add Calamari
Add Crab Cake
Add Chicken
Add Grilled Shrimp
Add Salmon
Add Steak
Dinner Menu
Entree
Chicken Milanese
Panko crusted chicken, lemon herbjus, polenta, vegetables
“Casino” Linguine
Baby clam sauce, jumbo shrimp, pearl onions, drop peppers, bacon breadcrumb, parsley
Butter Braised Cod
Herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables
Mushroom Spinach Alfredo
Creamy pesto parmesan sauce, penne pasta
Fried Oysters
Panko breaded, French fries, coleslaw, lemon dill Tartar, old bay
Broiled Crab Cakes
Bell pepper coulis, garlic mashed Potatoes, vegetables
Sirloin Steak
Black pepper garlic crust, steak sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables
Organic Norwegian Salmon
Apricot brown butter, granola, rice pilaf, vegetables
Fish N Chips
Icelandic cod, panko breaded, French fries, coleslaw, lemon dill tartar, old bay
Pork Osso Bucco
slow braised pork shank, pan gravy, polenta, vegetables
Lobster And Shrimp
Res Lobster And Shrimp
Chefs Market
Dessert
Raw Bar
Oysters
Black Magic
PEI Canada Melon sweet, clean salty finish
Acadia Pearls
NB Canada Small,sweet, clean finish
Moonstone
Point Judith,RI Deep cup, medium brine
Blue Points
Cedar Point, CT Medium salinity, light mineral finish
Large Eastern Shore Maryland
Large, plump, sweet finish
Chesapeake Bay
Plump with mild flavor and light brine
With Raw Bar
Plate
Gluten Free Menu
GF Entrees
Pork Osso Bucco
slow braised pork shank, pan gravy, polenta, vegetables
Sirloin Steak
Black pepper garlic crust, steak sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables
Organic Norwegian Salmon
Apricot brown butter, granola, rice pilaf, vegetables
Butter Braised Cod
Herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables