Lugo's NY Pizza
LARGE PIZZAS
MEDIUM PIZZAS
STARTERS
DRINKS💦
LARGE PIZZAS
20" Cheese Pizza😁
$14.99
20" All Meat🙄
$22.99
20" The Works😲
$22.99
20" Hawaiian😛
$17.99
20" veggie😊
$19.99
20" Margherita🙋
$17.99
MEDIUM PIZZAS
12" Cheese Pizza
$9.99
12" All Meat
$14.99
12" The Works
$14.99
12" All Veggies
$13.99
12" Hawaiian
$12.99
12" Margherita
$14.99
STARTERS
8 Wings
$10.99
Garlic Bread
$5.99
Calzone The Works
$12.99
Calzone All Meat
$12.99
Calzone 2 Toppings
$10.99
DRINKS💦
12oz Can of Coke
$1.00
12oz Can of Sprite
$1.00
12oz Can of Diet Coke
$1.00
8.4 oz of Red Bull
$3.00
Lugos New York Pizza Location and Hours
(918) 777-4090
520 E Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74403
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
