Luigi’s Ristorante 1130 West Maple Avenue
Main Menu
Appetizers
Bosco Sticks
Stuffed with cheese.
Breaded Mushrooms
1/2 lb
Bruschetta
Grilled garlic bread topped with our tomato, onion, and herb blend.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.
Chicken Tenders
Delicious chicken tenders.
Chili Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and nacho cheeses, and our homemade chili. Add sour cream or jalapenos for an additional charge.
Combo 1
Onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and zucchini sticks
Combo 2
Fries, breaded mushrooms, and mozzarella sticks
Garlic Bread
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
Jalapeño Poppers
Large French Fries
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Large Luigis's Stuffed Potato
Huge baked potatoes stuffed with your choice: BBQ chicken, steamed veggies or cheesy chilli.
Mozz Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.
Potato Skins
Served with sour cream.
Small French Fries
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
Small Luigi's Stuffed Potato
Huge baked potatoes stuffed with your choice: BBQ chicken, steamed veggies or cheesy chilli.
Toasted Ravioli
Zucchini Sticks
Calamari
Italian Dinners
Mostaccioli
4 generous portions of noodles, topped with your choice of homemade marinara sauce.
Baked Mostaccioli
Our most popular penne pasta, oven-baked with our 4-cheese blend.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Traditional dish served with homemade meatballs.
Ravioli
Baked Ravioli
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlets smothered in zesty red sauce, topped with our 2 cheese blend and baked in the oven.
Baked Lasagna
Our house specialty! Layers of ricotta, pasta, topped with marinara sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with our special Alfredo sauce.
Luigi's Shrimp w/Vodka Sauce
Choice of pasta, homemade vodka sauce, shrimp, sauteed onions, green peppers and fresh garlic.
Luigi's Diablo Shrimp
6 grilled garlic shrimp smothered in our homemade spicy marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Sandwiches
Cheesy Beef Sand
Sliced Italian beef, topped with our 2-cheese blend and toasted in the oven.
Italian Beef Sand
Thin Italian style beef topped with as jus on French bread.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded cutlet smothered in marinara sauce and topped with our 2-cheese blend.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Flavored on Buffalo or BBQ flavor for an additional charge.
Italian Sausage Sandwhich
Oven seared and topped with choice of style.
Meatball Sandwhich w/cheese
Homemade meatballs smothered in marinara sauce.
Combo Sandwhich
Chicago classic of Italian beef and Italian sausage.
Reuben
Turkey Club Sandwhich
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on choice of bread.
Ham Club Sandwhich
Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on choice of bread.
Eggplant Parm Sandwhich
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwhich
Philly Cheese Steak
Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
Crispy Shrimp Po'Boy
Fish Sandwhich
Steak, Chicken, & Seafood
Small Grilled BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in smoky BBQ sauce.
Large Grilled BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in smoky BBQ sauce.
Small Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in sweet teriyaki sauce.
Large Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in sweet teriyaki sauce.
Luigi's Steak
8 oz. New York strip, grilled with our house seasoning.
Luigi's Honey Glazed Salmon
8 oz. grilled salmon, topped with our homemade honey glazed spice.
Luigi's Cajun Blackened Salmon
8 oz. grilled salmon, topped with our homemade Cajun spices.
Luigi's Combo
1/2 slab of our homemade smoky BBQ ribs, and a grilled chicken breast of your choice of sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
8 shrimp, baked in a grilled garlic sauce until golden brown.
Chicken Vesuvio
2 chicken breast sauteed in our homemade garlic wine sauce, served with Vesuvio potatoes.
Fish and Chips
Fresh hand-breaded cod, with our homemade chips. Substitute seasoned fries for an extra charge.
Lrg Chicken Parm Dinner
Small Chicken Parm Dinner
Kids Corner
Salads
Small Italian Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots.
Large Italian Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots.
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella and pepperoncini.
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, croutons and grated Parmesan.
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, croutons and grated Parmesan.
Anti-Pasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoncini, and mozzarella cheese.
Summer Salad
Romaine, baby spinach, topped with cranberries, mandarin oranges, and walnuts, served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Club Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, turkey, ham and bacon.
Specialty Dinners
Full Slab of Ribs
Baby back ribs served with garlic bread and french fries, smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce.
4 Pieces Fried Chicken Dinner
Zesty, crispy chicken fried to a golden brown, served with garlic bread and french fries.
8 Pieces Fried Chicken Dinner
Zesty, crispy chicken fried to a golden brown, served with garlic bread and french fries.
1/2 Lb Fried Shrimp Dinner
Breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to perfection, served with garlic bread and french fries.
1 Lb Fried Shrimp Dinner
Breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to perfection, served with garlic bread and french fries.
Desserts
Pizza Menu
Signature Pizzas
12" Veggie Supreme
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
14" Veggie Supreme
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
16" Veggie Supreme
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
18" Veggie Supreme
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
12" Margarita
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.
14" Margarita
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.
16" Margarita
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.
18" Margarita
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.
12" Garlic Chicken
Fresh garlic and chicken.
14" Garlic Chicken
Fresh garlic and chicken.
16" Garlic Chicken
Fresh garlic and chicken.
18" Garlic Chicken
Fresh garlic and chicken.
12" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
14" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
16" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
18" Hawaiian Supreme
Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
12" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
14" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
16" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
18" Hawaiian Luau
BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.
12" Pepperoni Supreme
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.
16" Pepperoni Supreme
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.
18" Pepperoni Supreme
Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.
12" Sausage Supreme
Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
14" Sausage Supreme
Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
16" Sausage Supreme
Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
18" Sausage Supreme
Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
12" Hot Italian
Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
14" Hot Italian
Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
16" Hot Italian
Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
18" Hot Italian
Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
12" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.
14" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.
16" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.
18" BBQ Chicken Supreme
BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.
12" Frisco
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.
14" Frisco
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.
16" Frisco
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.
18" Frisco
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.
12" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.
14" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.
16" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.
18" S.O.B
BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.
12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
18" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
12" Seafood Delight
Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.
14" Seafood Delight
Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.
16" Seafood Delight
Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.
18" Seafood Delight
Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.
12" Super Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
14" Super Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
16" Super Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
18" Super Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.
12" Popeye Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.
14" Popeye Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.
16" Popeye Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.
18" Popeye Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.
12" Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.
14" Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.
16" Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.
18" Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.
18" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.
12" Mexican Chivas Especial
Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.
14" Mexican Chivas Especial
Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.
16" Mexican Chivas Especial
Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.
18" Mexican Chivas Especial
Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.
12" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
14" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
16" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
18" Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
12" Luigi's Pizza
Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.
14" Luigi's Pizza
Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.
16" Luigi's Pizza
Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.
18" Luigi's Pizza
Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.