Appetizers

Cheese or sausage.

Bosco Sticks

$6.25

Stuffed with cheese.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.25

1/2 lb

Bruschetta

$9.99

Grilled garlic bread topped with our tomato, onion, and herb blend.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.75

A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack.

Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Delicious chicken tenders.

Chili Nachos

$12.25

Homemade tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and nacho cheeses, and our homemade chili. Add sour cream or jalapenos for an additional charge.

Combo 1

$11.25

Onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and zucchini sticks

Combo 2

$11.25

Fries, breaded mushrooms, and mozzarella sticks

Garlic Bread

$4.75

Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.75

Large French Fries

$4.75

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Large Luigis's Stuffed Potato

$7.49

Huge baked potatoes stuffed with your choice: BBQ chicken, steamed veggies or cheesy chilli.

Mozz Sticks

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.

Potato Skins

$6.25

Served with sour cream.

Small French Fries

$3.75

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Small Luigi's Stuffed Potato

$4.49

Huge baked potatoes stuffed with your choice: BBQ chicken, steamed veggies or cheesy chilli.

Toasted Ravioli

$7.25

Zucchini Sticks

$6.25

Calamari

$11.99

Calzones

Cheese Only Calzone

$9.99

One Ingredient Calzone

$10.99

Two Ingredients Calzone

$11.99

Italian Dinners

Mostaccioli

$9.99

4 generous portions of noodles, topped with your choice of homemade marinara sauce.

Baked Mostaccioli

$10.75

Our most popular penne pasta, oven-baked with our 4-cheese blend.

Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$11.99

Traditional dish served with homemade meatballs.

Ravioli

$11.49

Baked Ravioli

$12.49

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.49

Breaded chicken cutlets smothered in zesty red sauce, topped with our 2 cheese blend and baked in the oven.

Baked Lasagna

$12.49

Our house specialty! Layers of ricotta, pasta, topped with marinara sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Fettuccine pasta with our special Alfredo sauce.

Luigi's Shrimp w/Vodka Sauce

$13.49

Choice of pasta, homemade vodka sauce, shrimp, sauteed onions, green peppers and fresh garlic.

Luigi's Diablo Shrimp

$12.99

6 grilled garlic shrimp smothered in our homemade spicy marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.99

Sandwiches

Cheesy Beef Sand

$9.99

Sliced Italian beef, topped with our 2-cheese blend and toasted in the oven.

Italian Beef Sand

$8.99

Thin Italian style beef topped with as jus on French bread.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded cutlet smothered in marinara sauce and topped with our 2-cheese blend.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Flavored on Buffalo or BBQ flavor for an additional charge.

Italian Sausage Sandwhich

$9.25

Oven seared and topped with choice of style.

Meatball Sandwhich w/cheese

$9.25

Homemade meatballs smothered in marinara sauce.

Combo Sandwhich

$11.99

Chicago classic of Italian beef and Italian sausage.

Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Club Sandwhich

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on choice of bread.

Ham Club Sandwhich

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on choice of bread.

Eggplant Parm Sandwhich

$9.99

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwhich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Crispy Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.99

Fish Sandwhich

$10.99

Steak, Chicken, & Seafood

Small Grilled BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in smoky BBQ sauce.

Large Grilled BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in smoky BBQ sauce.

Small Teriyaki Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in sweet teriyaki sauce.

Large Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in sweet teriyaki sauce.

Luigi's Steak

$16.99

8 oz. New York strip, grilled with our house seasoning.

Luigi's Honey Glazed Salmon

$16.99

8 oz. grilled salmon, topped with our homemade honey glazed spice.

Luigi's Cajun Blackened Salmon

$16.99

8 oz. grilled salmon, topped with our homemade Cajun spices.

Luigi's Combo

$15.99

1/2 slab of our homemade smoky BBQ ribs, and a grilled chicken breast of your choice of sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

8 shrimp, baked in a grilled garlic sauce until golden brown.

Chicken Vesuvio

$16.99

2 chicken breast sauteed in our homemade garlic wine sauce, served with Vesuvio potatoes.

Fish and Chips

$14.99

Fresh hand-breaded cod, with our homemade chips. Substitute seasoned fries for an extra charge.

Lrg Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.99

Small Chicken Parm Dinner

$12.99

Kids Corner

Kids Mostaccioli

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Tenders with Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Burger with Fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Salads

Small Italian Dinner Salad

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots.

Large Italian Dinner Salad

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrots.

Italian Chopped Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella and pepperoncini.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Chopped romaine, croutons and grated Parmesan.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.25

Chopped romaine, croutons and grated Parmesan.

Anti-Pasto Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoncini, and mozzarella cheese.

Summer Salad

$11.49

Romaine, baby spinach, topped with cranberries, mandarin oranges, and walnuts, served with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Club Salad

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, turkey, ham and bacon.

Specialty Dinners

Full Slab of Ribs

$19.50

Baby back ribs served with garlic bread and french fries, smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce.

4 Pieces Fried Chicken Dinner

$10.49

Zesty, crispy chicken fried to a golden brown, served with garlic bread and french fries.

8 Pieces Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.49

Zesty, crispy chicken fried to a golden brown, served with garlic bread and french fries.

1/2 Lb Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to perfection, served with garlic bread and french fries.

1 Lb Fried Shrimp Dinner

$20.49

Breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried to perfection, served with garlic bread and french fries.

Burgers

1/2 Lb. Burger

$10.99

1/4 Lb. Burger

$7.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Wrap

$11.99

Ham Wrap

$11.99

Wings

6 Pieces

$7.99

12 Pieces

$15.99

20 Pieces

$20.99

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.50

Homemade Chili

$5.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.75

Cheesecake

$3.75

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.75

2 slices

$6.00

Pizza Menu

Signature Pizzas

12" Veggie Supreme

$18.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

14" Veggie Supreme

$22.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

16" Veggie Supreme

$25.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

18" Veggie Supreme

$27.99

Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

12" Margarita

$18.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

14" Margarita

$22.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

16" Margarita

$25.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

18" Margarita

$28.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, pomodoro tomato, fresh basil and 5 cheese blend.

12" Garlic Chicken

$17.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

14" Garlic Chicken

$20.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

16" Garlic Chicken

$23.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

18" Garlic Chicken

$27.99

Fresh garlic and chicken.

12" Hawaiian Supreme

$17.49

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

14" Hawaiian Supreme

$20.99

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

16" Hawaiian Supreme

$23.49

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

18" Hawaiian Supreme

$26.99

Pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

12" Hawaiian Luau

$17.49

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

14" Hawaiian Luau

$20.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

16" Hawaiian Luau

$23.49

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

18" Hawaiian Luau

$26.99

BBQ sauce, Canadian bacon and fresh pineapple.

12" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$22.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

16" Pepperoni Supreme

$25.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

18" Pepperoni Supreme

$29.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and onion.

12" Sausage Supreme

$18.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

14" Sausage Supreme

$21.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

16" Sausage Supreme

$25.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

18" Sausage Supreme

$29.99

Sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

12" Hot Italian

$15.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" Hot Italian

$23.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

16" Hot Italian

$26.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

18" Hot Italian

$28.99

Italian beef, garlic, hot giardiniera, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

12" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$17.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

14" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$20.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

16" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$24.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

18" BBQ Chicken Supreme

$27.49

BBQ sauce, chicken and onion.

12" Frisco

$17.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

14" Frisco

$23.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

16" Frisco

$26.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

18" Frisco

$28.49

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes and fresh garlic.

12" S.O.B

$18.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

14" S.O.B

$22.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

16" S.O.B

$25.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

18" S.O.B

$29.99

BBQ sauce, sausage, onion and bacon.

12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$18.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$22.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$25.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

18" Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$29.99

Ground beef, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

12" Seafood Delight

$22.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

14" Seafood Delight

$26.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

16" Seafood Delight

$29.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

18" Seafood Delight

$32.49

Crab meat, shrimp and white clam sauce.

12" Super Supreme

$25.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

14" Super Supreme

$27.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

16" Super Supreme

$31.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

18" Super Supreme

$33.49

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives.

12" Popeye Pizza

$15.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

14" Popeye Pizza

$19.49

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

16" Popeye Pizza

$21.99

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

18" Popeye Pizza

$23.99

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, fresh spinach and black olives.

12" Meat Lovers

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

14" Meat Lovers

$24.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

16" Meat Lovers

$27.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

18" Meat Lovers

$31.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ground beef and bacon.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

18" Buffalo Chicken

$27.49

Buffalo sauce, chicken and onion.

12" Mexican Chivas Especial

$23.49

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

14" Mexican Chivas Especial

$25.99

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

16" Mexican Chivas Especial

$28.99

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

18" Mexican Chivas Especial

$32.99

Sausage, ground beef, Canadian bacon, onion, green peppers and jalapenos.

12" Taco Pizza

$20.99

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" Taco Pizza

$23.49

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

16" Taco Pizza

$27.49

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

18" Taco Pizza

$30.49

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

12" Luigi's Pizza

$20.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

14" Luigi's Pizza

$23.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

16" Luigi's Pizza

$26.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

18" Luigi's Pizza

$29.99

Sausage, bacon, chicken and jalapenos.

Thin Crust Pizzas

10" Thin Crust

$11.49

12" Thin Crust

$13.99

14" Thin Crust

$15.99

16" Thin Crust

$17.99

18" Thin Crust

$19.99

slice

$3.50

Double Dough Pizzas

10" Double Dough

$12.75

12" Double Dough

$15.50

14" Double Dough

$17.75

16" Double Dough

$19.99

18" Double Dough

$20.00

Deep Dish Pizzas

10" 6 Slices Deep Dish

$14.49

14" 8 Slices Deep Dish

$19.99

Buttercrust Pan Pizza

10" 6 Slices Buttercrust Pan

$14.49

14" 8 Slices Buttercrust Pan

$19.99

Speciality Half & Half Pizzas

12" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

14" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

16" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

18" Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Slice

$4.00

Pie Cut

Beverages

Can Pepsi

$1.50

6-Pack Pepsi

$5.49

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.99

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

6-Pack Diet Pepsi

$5.49

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Can Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

6-Pack Cherry Pepsi

$5.49

2 Liter Cherry Pepsi

$3.99

Bottle of Water

$2.00

2 Liter Starry

$3.99

Can Mugs Rootbeer

$1.50

6-Pack Mugs Rootbeer

$5.49

2 Liter Mugs Rootbeer

$3.99

Can Orange Crush

$1.50

6-Pack Orange Crush

$5.49

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.99

Can Starry

$1.50

Can Mugs Root Beer

$1.50

Can Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Catering Specials

Full Tray Mostaccioli

$60.00

Half Tray Mostaccioli

$35.00

Full Tray Spaghetti

$60.00

Half tray Spaghetti

$35.00

Full Tray Chkn Parm

$115.00

Half Tray Chkn Parm

$60.00

Full Tray Ravioli

$100.00

Half Tray Ravioli

$55.00

Full Tray Lasagna

$110.00

Half Tray Lasagna

$55.00

Full Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$120.00

Half Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$65.00

Full Tray Garden Salad

$50.00

Half Tray Garden Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Chopped Salad

$75.00

Full Tray Ceaser Salad

$50.00

Half Tray Caeser Salad

$35.00

Full Tray Anti-Pasto Salad

$75.00

20pc Traditional Wings

$24.99

50pc Traditional Wings

$64.99

24pc Tub Fried Chicken

$64.99

Party Tray

$30.00

Combo Tray

$45.00

Sauteed Veggies

$35.00

Tray Chicken Tenders

$70.00

Tray Fries

$50.00

Pint Hot Giardanera

$8.25

Pint Sweet Peppers

$8.25

Loaf Garlic Bread

$9.25

Loaf French Bread

$8.25

Italian Beef

$14.25