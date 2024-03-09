Luigianos 412 west hwy 152
Pizza
- Cheese$8.99+
- Special$13.99+
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, Canadian bacon & hamburger
- Vegetable$12.99+
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives
- Meat Lovers$12.99+
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & hamburger
- Luigiano's White$10.99+
Roasted garlic, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
- Manhattan$12.99+
Sausage, bell peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
- Greek$12.99+
Black olives, spinach, tomatoes & feta, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
- Hawaiian$12.99+
Pineapple, Canadian bacon & mozzarella cheese
- Classic Italian$12.99+
Meatball, pepperoni, sausage, onion & mozzarella cheese
- Chicken White$12.99+
Chicken, spinach, tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
- Margherita$12.99+
Olive oil layered with mozzarella cheese, freshly sliced Roma tomatoes & fresh basil
- Half & Half$12.99+
Pizza Pockets
Hot Subs
Homemade Pastas
- Spaghetti Your Way$13.95
- Cheese Ravioli$13.95
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese & topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese
- Pasta Combo$13.95
Cannelloni, manicotti & lasagna topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Cannelloni$13.95
Thin sheets of pasta rolled & stuffed with beef, topped with marinara, mozzarella & ricotta cheese
- Eggplant Prollentini$13.95
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, rolled & topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
- Eggplant Parmigiana$13.95
Breaded eggplant rolled and topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
- Manicotti$13.95
Thin sheets of pasta rolled & stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese
- Baked Ziti$13.95
Penne pasta, ricotta cheese & marinara topped with mozzarella cheese
- Lasagna$13.95
Pasta layered with beef & ricotta cheese, topped with marinara & mozzarella cheese
- Cannelloni Alfredo$15.95
Thin sheets of pasta rolled & stuffed with beef & ricotta cheese, topped with Alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chicken & Veal
- Parmigiana$14.95
Breaded & topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
- Cremora$14.95
Breaded & topped with Alfredo sauce
- Cacciatore$14.95
Sautéed with onions, peppers & mushrooms with marinara sauce
- Arrabiata$14.95
Hot cherry peppers, mushrooms, and black olives with marinara sauce served over linguini pasta
- Carciofi$14.95
Sautéed & topped with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, & garlic with alla panna sauce
- Marsala$14.95
Sautéed with mushrooms & Marsala wine sauce
- Picatta$14.95
Sautéed with lemon capers & a white wine sauce
- Pomodorini$14.95
Sautéed with tomatoes, basil, garlic & sherry wine served over penne pasta
- Parmigiana with Fettuccini Alfredo$14.95
House Specials
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.95
Alfredo sauce served over fettuccini pasta
- Tortellini Alfredo$14.95
- Tortellini Alla Panna$14.95
- Creamy Tuscan Chicken$16.95
Sautéed chicken with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes & garlic over angel-hair pasta in Alfredo sauce
- Rigatoni Veronese$16.95
Sautéed mushrooms, meatballs & sausage with alla panna sauce over ziti pasta
- Chicken Carbonara$16.95
Sautéed mushrooms & ham with a rich cream sauce served over fettuccini pasta
- Chicken Broccoli$16.95
Sautéed chicken & broccoli in white cream sauce over bowtie pasta
- Chicken Mozzarella Pasta$16.95
Sautéed chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper & penne pasta in a creamy Alfredo mozzarella cheese sauce
- Luigiano's Fettuccini$16.95
Sautéed ham, broccoli & mushrooms in Alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta
- Tortellini Modomia Chicken$16.95
Sautéed mushrooms, shallots, chopped ham, diced tomatoes, and chicken with alla panna sauce
- Farfalle Modomia Chicken$16.95
Sautéed mushrooms, shallots, chopped ham, diced tomatoes, and chicken with alla panna sauce
- Farfalle Primavera Chicken$16.95
Fresh mixed vegetables with garlic and Alfredo sauce served over bowtie pasta
Seafood
- Linguini with Clam Sauce$15.95
Your choice of red or white wine sauce over sautéed clams & linguini pasta
- Lobster Ravioli$15.95
Ravioli filled with crab meat & sautéed in a pink sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$15.95
Sautéed shrimp, garlic & lemon with white wine sauce
- Shrimp Fra Diavalo$15.95
Fresh basil & garlic with a spicy marinara sauce served over linguini pasta
- Seafood Pescatore$22.95
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, baby clams & calamari over capellini pasta with Alfredo, white lemon sauce or red marinara sauce
- Luigiano's Special$22.95
Veal, chicken, shrimp, sautéed mushrooms & shallots with alla panna sauce
- Robert's Special$22.95
Shrimp, veal, chicken, meatballs & sausage with alla panna sauce over linguini pasta
- Salmon Cremora$19.95
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms & broccoli with Alfredo sauce served over spaghetti pasta
- Salmon Palermo$19.95
Sautéed with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and artichoke hearts in a garlic lemon butter sauce served over spaghetti pasta
Entrées
- Tour of Venice$19.95
Three best classics all on one plate! Chicken parmigiana, lasagna and fettuccine Alfredo
- Chicken Margherita$16.95
Sautéed chicken topped with fresh tomatoes, basil pesto & a lemon garlic sauce over angel hair pasta
- Tortellini Florentine$16.95
Sautéed chicken, spinach, tomatoes, bacon, and artichoke over tortellini pasta with alfredo sauce
- Sausage Pizzola$16.95
Sausage sautéed with mushrooms, onions, green peppers & marinara sauce served over spaghetti
- The Works Spaghetti$16.95
Spaghetti with meatballs, meat sauce, mushrooms & Italian sausage
- Chicken Genoa$16.95
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, capers & artichoke hearts with wine lemon sauce over penne pasta
Appetizers
- Garlic Bread$4.99
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.99
- Fried Mozzarella Cheese$10.95
Six sticks served with marinara sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$10.95
14 mushrooms served with marinara sauce
- Bruschetta$9.99
Tomatoes with basil, extra virgin olive oil & a touch of balsamic vinegar
- Shrimp Milanese$10.95
Six jumbo shrimp, sautéed in butter, brandy wine, garlic & basil
- Shrimp Florentine$10.95
Six jumbo shrimp, sautéed in butter, and brandy wine with a touch of alla panna sauce
- Sliced Italian Sausage$10.95
Sautéed in olive oil with garlic, basil, spicy marinara & sherry wine
- Combo Appetizer$18.95
4 fried cheese, 4 fried mushrooms, 4 onion rings, 4 popcorn chicken, & 4 fried jalapeños
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.95
Fresh mushrooms stuffed with crab meat and sautéed in alla panna sauce
- Fried Calamari$10.95
Fresh calamari battered and fried to a golden brown & served with marinara sauce
Salads
- Tossed Salad$4.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes & cucumber
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing
- Luigiano's Salad$9.95
Fresh mixed greens, black olives, cheese, mushrooms & tomatoes with house dressing
- Greek Salad$9.95
Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, black olives, onion, roasted peppers & olive oil
- Chef's Salad$10.95
Fresh mixed greens, ham, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & house dressing
Sides
Sauces
Beverages
Desserts
Kids Menu
- Kids Lasagna$7.99
- Kids Spaghetti Marinara$7.99
- Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$7.99
- Kids Cannelloni$7.99
- Kids Manicotti$7.99
- Kids Baked Ziti$7.99
- Kids Cheese Ravioli$7.99
- Kids Fettucini Alfredo W/ Chicken$7.99
- Kids Tortellini Alfredo$7.99
- Kids Tortellini Alla Panna$7.99
- Kids Fettucini Alfredo$7.99
- Kids Corn Dog$7.99
- Kids Chicken Strips$7.99