Luis Mexican Food & grill 105 Bowling Dr
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole$6.99+
- Cheese Dip$5.99+
- Beans Dip$4.99+
- Choriqueso (Beef Dip)$6.99+
- Shrimp Cheese Dip$6.99+
- Fried Sweet Plantains$6.99
- Fried Plantains$6.99
- Picadita$16.99
Fried cassava (yucca) with pork belly, potato, grilled onions, and mojo criollo
- Shrimp Ceviche$10.99
- Nachos with Cheese Dip and Meat$8.99
- Nachos with Cheese Dip$4.99
Antojitos
- Tostadas with Your Choice of Meat$4.99
- Vegetarian Tostada$4.99
With refried beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh cheese and guacamole
- Gorditas$4.99
- Sopes with Your Choice of Meat$4.99
Refried beans topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cheese
- Huaraches with Your Choice of Meat$10.99
Stuffed with black beans topped with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onion, green and red sauce
- Flautas Supreme$10.99
- Birria Sope$15.99
3 pieces
Quesadillas
Burritos
Tortas
- Torta Traditional with Your Choice of Meat$10.99
All tortas are prepared with chipotle mayonnaise, Chef Luis cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, and guacamole
- Veggie Torta$10.99
All tortas are prepared with chipotle mayonnaise, Chef Luis cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapeño, zucchini and guacamole
Nachos
Dine In
- Chef Luis Fries$12.99
French fries with your choice of meat topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeño, guacamole and fresh cheese
- Churrasco Arrechera (Skirt Steak)$18.99
Grilled skirt steak (churrasco), served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Luis Ribeye Steak$18.99
Ribeye 8 oz, served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Luis Chuck Roll Steak$16.99
Chuck roll steak 8 oz, served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Luis Beef Short Ribs$16.99
Luis beef short ribs served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Luis Marinated Lamb$14.99
Lamb served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Grilled Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Pork Carnitas$12.99
Carnitas served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Pork Marinated Al Pastor$12.99
Al pastor (pork marinated) served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Beef Tongue in Green Sauce$14.99
Beef tongue in green sauce served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Luis Special Tongue$14.99
Seasoned tongue cooked with onions served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Luis Breaded Steak$14.99
Luis breaded steak beef served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Luis Breaded Chicken$14.99
Luis breaded chicken served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Pork Ribs in Green Sauce$12.99
Pork ribs in green sauce served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Steak a La Mexicana$14.99
Steak a la Mexicana served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Chicken Mole$12.99
Chicken mole served with rice
- Pork Belly Chicharron$12.99
Chicharron (pork belly) in green sauce served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Smoke Pork Chop in Chipotle Sauce$12.99
Smoke pork chop in chipotle sauce served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Pork Neck in Special Red Sauce$12.99
Luis pork in special red sauce served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas
- Chile Relleno$12.99
Chile Relleno (filled with cheese only), served with refried beans, rice, salad, and tortillas (add meat of your choice)
- Gordita with Rice and Beans$10.99
2 gorditas with rice and beans
- Sopes with Rice and Beans$10.99
2 sopes with rice and beans
- Tamal with Rice and Beans$10.99
2 tamales with rice and beans
- Fried Tamal with Rice and Beans$10.99
2 fried tamal with rice and beans
- 3 Tacos Rice and Beans$13.99
3 traditional tacos with your choice of meat served cilantro and onions or pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Taco Supreme with Rice and Beans$14.99
3 tacos supreme with your choice of meat served with rice and beans
- Flautas Supreme with Rice$12.99
4 flautas served with rice and beans
Fajitas
Mexican Pizza / Tlayuda
Seafood
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.99
- Shrimp Tostadas$5.99
- Fried Mojarra$14.99
- Tostada Pulpo$5.99
- Tostada Mix$5.99
- Sea Food Soup$21.99
Mix of seafood tortillas or toast bread
- Devil Shrimps$16.99
- Tilapia Filled$14.99
Served with rice, salad, and tostones (plantains) or tortillas
- Garlic Shrimps$14.99
Served with rice, salad and tortillas or plantains (tostones)
- 6 Pieces Chef Luis Prawns (Langostinos)$14.99
Served with rice, salad a bread toasted
- 12 Pieces Chef Luis Prawns (Langostinos)$28.99
Served with rice, salad a bread toasted
- Grilled Fish Tostada$5.99
- Tostada Ceviche Fish$5.99
Tacos
Soups
Desserts
GISADOS Y COMBOS
- Costillas Cerdo en salsa verde$12.99
- CHICHARRON DE CERDO EN SALSA VERDE/ PORK BELLY AND GREEN SAUCES$12.99
W/T.RICES AND BEANS , SALAD AND CHOIS OF TORTILLA .FLOUR OR CORN
- CARNITAS MIX/PORK$12.99
- CARNITAS MASISA/PORK$12.99
- CHULETA HUMADA CHIPOTLE /SMOKE PORC CHOPS$12.99
- CHORIZO$12.99
- CHILE RELLENO$12.99
- ESPINAZO VERDE /PORCK NECK GREEN$12.99
- ESPINAZO ROJO/PORK NECK RED SAUSE$12.99
- POLLO GIZADO EN CHIPOTLE$12.99
- TINGA DE POLLO$12.99
- MOLE ROJO$12.99
Food by the Pound & Family Packs
Family Pack
- Warner Robins Family Pack
2 pounds of your choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo, or cilantro and onions, limes, and 20 tortillas of flour or corn chip and sauce. Includes 1 jarrito 1.5ltr
- Chef Luis Family Pack Supreme
2 pounds of your choice of meat, salad supreme, rice, beans, pico de gallo, or cilantro and onions, limes, and 20 tortillas of flour or corn chip
Pound Food
- Carnitas$12.99
1 pound
- Steak$18.99
1 pound
- Grilled Chicken*$12.99
1 pound
- Mexican Sausage$12.99
1 pound
- Pork Al Pastor$14.99
1 pound
- Shredded Beef Barbacoa$12.99
1 pound
- Lamb Barbacoa$14.99
1 pound
- Tongue in Green Sauce$18.99
1 pound
- Tongue$18.99
1 pound
- Tripa$22.99
1 pound
- Steak Fajita$21.99
- Chicken Fajita$16.99
1 pound
- Steak and Chicken Fajita$24.99
- Shrimp$24.99
1 pound
- Pork Ribs in Green Sauce*$12.99
1 pound
- Shrimp Fajita$27.99
1 pound
- Shrimp, Steak, Chicken Fajita$29.99
1 pound
- Vegetarian Mix$12.99
Mix mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomato, and cilantro
- Tofu$12.99
1 pound. Mix mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomato, and cilantro
- Ceviche Fish$12.99
1 pound
- Ceviche Shrimp$14.99
1 pound
- Ceviche Octopus and Shrimp$16.99
1 pound
- Cocktail Shrimp$14.99
1 pound
- Aguachiles Shrimp$12.99
1 pound
- Rice$5.99
1 pound
- Charro Beans$7.99
1 pound
- Refried Beans$5.99
1 pound
- Bistec a La Mexicana$21.99
- Pork Belly in Green Sauce$12.99
1 pound
- Porkbelly$12.99
1 pound
- Guacamole$12.99
1 pound
- Chiles Encurtidos$6.99
1 pound
- Nopal Salad$6.99
1 pound
- Tomatoes$1.69