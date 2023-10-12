Luisa's Italian Pizzeria 2023
Food
Appetizers
Luisa's Famous "UGLI" Sticks
Our homemade dough made into delicious garlic bread sticks served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
French Fries
Crinkle cut french fries served with ketchup packets on the side.
Seasoned French Fries
Crinkle cut french fries tossed in a homemade seasoning blend and served with ketchup packets on the side.
Sweet Potato Fries
Straight cut sweet potato fries served with ketchup packets on the side.
Onion Rings
Fried onion rings served with ketchup packets on the side.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded and fried chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.
Chicken Wings
Breaded and fried chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce and flavor.
Broccoli Bites
Breaded and fried Broccoli with cheese served with a side of ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded and fried jalapenos with cheese served with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and fried Mozzarella cheese served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Side Meatballs
Our homemade meatballs and sauce topped with parmigiana cheese.
Spanikopita
Homemade Spinach Pie
Salads
Tossed Salad
Our tossed salads comes with iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, and shredded carrot. All salads are served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.
Caesar Salad
Our Caesar salads come with iceberg lettuce, shredded parmigiana cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.
Greek Salad
Our tossed salad with kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks. Your choice if you want to add protein.
Chef Salad
Our tossed salad topped with a healthy portion of ham, turkey, salami, and provolone cheese. Served with a side of 3 homemade breadsticks.
Dinners
Steak tip Dinner
Marinated terras major chuck steak tips, grilled green peppers, and grilled onions. Served with a side of fries and a dinner salad.
Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
Homemade marinated grilled chicken tossed with green peppers, onions, and pineapples in teriyaki sauce. Served with a side of fries and a dinner salad.
Chicken Wing Dinner
Breaded and fried chicken wings served with crinkle cut French fries and a dinner salad. You’re choice of dipping sauce, dressing, and flavor.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Breaded and fried chicken tenders served with crinkle cut French fries and a dinner salad. You’re choice of dipping sauce, dressing, and flavor.
Desserts
Homemade Cannoli
Fried pastry filled with homemade cannoli filling dipped in chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar.
Homemade Fried Dough
Our homemade dough cut into bite sized pieces then fried and tossed in butter and powdered sugar. Your choice to add cinnamon sugar or extra powdered sugar.
Ben & Jerry's Pints
Homemade M&M Cookies
Gluten Free Doughnut
Devil's food chocolate doughnut. Dairy free, soy free, and nut free! Guilt free delicious dessert!
Boston Baking Whoopie Pies
2 cookie shaped cakes with a lovely creamy frosting in between. Your choice of flavor.
Sides and Extras
Chips
We sell the brand "Deep River Snacks" 2oz bags of gluten free chips!
Side Dressings and Dipping Sauce
Side Jalapenos
Side Banana Peppers
Plates
Napkins
Utensils
Cups
Red Pepper Flakes Packets
Parm Cheese Packets
Side of Pickles
Side of Hots
Side of Black Olives
BYO Pizza/Calzones
Small Pizza 10"
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Large Pizza 14"
All of our pizzas are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Extra Large 18"
Gluten Free Pizza 12"
A thin crust great gluten free option! Our gluten free crusts are also vegan!
Pizza Calzone
All of our calzones are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Pizza Megazone
All of our calzones are made with our homemade dough and we use a homemade pizza sauce.
Monday Special
When you buy any 14” pizza get a free 10” cheese! *toppings for an additional price, deal is only set up to be given out under the “Monday special” item.
Specialty Pizzas
Supreme Pizza
Meatlovers Pizza
Ranchero Pizza
Broccolo Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
The Goddard Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Cordon Blue Pizza
Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
Viva Italia Pizza
Pesto Pizza
Quattro Formaggio Pizza
White Pizza
Shae Pizza
Veggie Combo Pizza
Specialty Calzones
Four Cheese Calzone
Our four cheese calzone comes with a homemade 4-cheese sauce (ricotta, parmigiana cheese, spices), provolone cheese, and is served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Zippy Meatball Calzone
Our Zippy calzone comes with our homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
Our Chicken parm calzone comes with fried chicken tenders, our homemade marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.
Godmother Calzone
Our Godmother calzone comes with our homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, hand sliced sausage, and provolone.
Italian Stallion Calzone
Our Italian stallion calzone comes with grilled onions, peppers, hand sliced sausage, provolone cheese, and our homemade marinara sauce.
Ranchero Calzone
Our Ranchero calzone comes with a ranch base, marinated grilled chicken, crispy bacon, caramelized onions.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Our Buffalo chicken calzone comes with a bleu cheese base, grilled roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce.
Steak Delight Calzone
Our Steak delight calzone comes with our hand cut Terra’s major chunk steak, grilled green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and American cheese. No sauce.
Chicken Delight Calzone
Our Chicken delight calzone comes with marinated grilled chicken, grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions, and American cheese. No sauce.
Mediterranean Calzone
Our Mediterranean calzone comes with homemade pizza sauce, spinach, feta, tomatoes, artichokes, and black olives.
Spinach and Feta Calzone (Popeye's Passion)
Our Popeyes passion calzone comes with spinach, feta, and cheddar cheese. No sauce.
Broccoli Calzone (Popeye's Revenge)
Our Popeyes revenge calzone comes with grilled broccoli, American cheese, and cheddar cheese. No sauce.
Broccolo Calzone
Our Broccolo calzone comes with grilled broccoli, onions, tomato, 3 cheeses (provolone, American, and cheddar), and a sesame crust. No sauce.
Pesto Calzone
Our Pesto calzone comes with a basil pesto sauce, fresh tomato, provolone cheese, and parmigiana cheese.
Porky Pig Calzone
Our Porky Pig calzone comes with grilled pepperoni, salami, hand cut sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. No sauce.
Cattle Car Calzone
Our Cattle car calzone comes with a mayo and ketchup sauce, lettuce, onions, pickles, fresh tomato, grilled hamburger, and American cheese.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Our BBQ chicken calzone comes with marinated grilled chicken, grilled onion, provolone cheese, and a BBQ sauce base.
Viva Italia Calzone
Our Viva Italia calzone comes with our homemade 4-cheese sauce, basil pesto, and roasted red peppers.
Drinks
Coke 20 oz
Diet Coke 20 oz
Barqs Rootbeer 20 oz
Coke Zero Sugar 20 oz
Ginger Ale 20 oz
Sprite 20 oz
Orange Fanta 20 oz
Dr. Pepper 20 oz
Dasani Water 20 oz
Minute Maid Apple Juice 12 oz
Minute Maid Lemonade 20 oz
Minute Maid Fruit Punch 20 oz
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade 20 oz
Fruit Punch Powerade 20 oz
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea 18.5 oz
Gold Peak Sweet Tea 18.5 oz
Coke 2 Liter
Diet Coke 2 Liter
Barqs Rootbeer 2 Liter
Sprite 2 Liter
Original Monster (Black) 16oz
Zero Ultra Monster (White) 16 oz
Pasta
Pasta Meals
Subs&Wraps
Subs
Italian Sub
Provolone cheese, ham, capicola, salami, and your choice of veggies and condiments.
Imported Ham Sub
Your choice of cheese, sliced ham, and your choice of veggies and condiments.
Turkey Sub
Your choice of cheese, sliced turkey, and your choice of veggies and condiments
Homemade Meatball Sub
Provolone cheese and homemade meatballs make for the best meatball sub. It comes toasted and topped with parmigiana cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Provolone cheese and breaded chicken tenders topped with a homemade marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. You're choice of a toasted or cold sub roll.
Sausage&Veggie
Grilled Subs
Wraps
Steak and Cheese
Steak Special
Chicken Tender
Buff Tender
Grilled Chicken
Ham
Turkey
Italian
BLT
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, parmigiana cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. You're choice of wrap.
California Wrap
Sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, and ranch dressing. You're choice of wrap.
Turkey Sante Fe Wrap
You’re choice of wrap, turkey, spinach, red onions, and avocado ranch.