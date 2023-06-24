Lulu’s Country Club 50 Sun Air Blvd E


Appetizers

Tequeños

$7.99

Fried cheese wrapped in a crispy dough.

Empanadas

$10.99

Two fried pastries stuffed with your choice of ground beef, cheese, or shredded chicken.

Loaded Tostones

$7.99

Three tostones with a layer of hand pressed green plantains, topped with shredded beef, chicken, or shrimp, with melted cheese.

Loaded French Fries

$9.99

Topped with queso, green peppers, onions, and bacon bits.

Lulu's Spinach Dip

$9.99

Our special creamy cheese blend spinach dip topped with sour cream served with fried tortilla chips.

Entree

Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

Mexican Burger

Venezuelan Burger

SteakHouse Burger

Burger

Six (6) Piece - Traditional

$10.99

Twelve (12) Piece - Traditional

$17.99

Six (6) Piece - Boneless

$12.99

Twelve (12) Piece - Boneless

$21.99

Shredded Beef

Ground Beef

Shredded Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Picanha Steak

Mushroom and Onion Chop Steak

Grilled Salmon

Grilled White Fish

Red Snapper

Lulu's Mar&Tierra Pasta

$16.99

Shrimp, smoked chorizo, peppers, onions, and spaghetti pasta in our mild Lulu's creamy sauce.

Lulu’s Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Lulu’s Big O’ Platter

White Bean Soup

Potato Soup

Lulu's Chicken Stew

Lulu's House Salad

Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Picanha Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Pepsi Zero

$2.99
Mountain Dew

$2.99
Orange Crush

$2.99
Lemonade

$2.99
Starry Lemon Lime

$2.99