Lulu’s Country Club 50 Sun Air Blvd E
Appetizers
Tequeños
$7.99
Fried cheese wrapped in a crispy dough.
Empanadas
$10.99
Two fried pastries stuffed with your choice of ground beef, cheese, or shredded chicken.
Loaded Tostones
$7.99
Three tostones with a layer of hand pressed green plantains, topped with shredded beef, chicken, or shrimp, with melted cheese.
Loaded French Fries
$9.99
Topped with queso, green peppers, onions, and bacon bits.
Lulu's Spinach Dip
$9.99
Our special creamy cheese blend spinach dip topped with sour cream served with fried tortilla chips.
Entree
Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Mexican Burger
Venezuelan Burger
SteakHouse Burger
Burger
Six (6) Piece - Traditional
$10.99
Twelve (12) Piece - Traditional
$17.99
Six (6) Piece - Boneless
$12.99
Twelve (12) Piece - Boneless
$21.99
Shredded Beef
Ground Beef
Shredded Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Picanha Steak
Mushroom and Onion Chop Steak
Grilled Salmon
Grilled White Fish
Red Snapper
Lulu's Mar&Tierra Pasta
$16.99
Shrimp, smoked chorizo, peppers, onions, and spaghetti pasta in our mild Lulu's creamy sauce.
Lulu’s Grilled Chicken
$14.99
Lulu’s Big O’ Platter
White Bean Soup
Potato Soup
Lulu's Chicken Stew
Lulu's House Salad
Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Picanha Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lulu’s Country Club 50 Sun Air Blvd E Location and Ordering Hours
(407) 361-7880
50 Sun Air Blvd E, Haines City, FL 33844
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM