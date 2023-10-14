Lulu California Bistro
MAIN MENU
APPETIZER
Ahi Nachos
Ahi tuna served on crisp wontons with cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, and sriracha mayo
Big Chips
house-made extra-large potato chips with herbs and kosher salt
Ceviche Of Day
house-made fresh daily
Cheese Quesadilla
with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Quesadilla
with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chk Skewer
on grilled pineapple and served with ginger soy sauce
Chk Wings
a generous portion with house-made mildly-spiced sauce
Fried Calamari
served with our spicy marinara
Hummus
savory hummus served with celery sticks, carrots and crisp focaccia chips
Portobello Mushroom
with spinach, quinoa, marinara sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella and drizzled with basil pesto sauce
Shr&Lob Quesdilla
with blend of cheese in a grilled flour tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Steak Strips
on a caramelized and grilled green apple, served with chimichurri
Stuffed Acorn Quinoa
warm acorn squash filled with quinoa (a delicious source of protein), spinach, roasted peppers, corn, figs, almonds and orange fig sauce
Truffle Fries
Tuna Tower
BURGERS & PANINIS
Bac&Avo Burger
Thousand Island dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, avocado, Swiss cheese and bacon with a light mayo served with house-made coleslaw
Chkn Tenders
DblLUX Burger
Double Wagyu Burger
Double patties American Wagyu Beef, Thousand Island Dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce, your choice of American, Swiss, pepper jack or cheddar cheese, served with French Fries
Impossible Burger
a delicious burger made from plants for people who love meat served with fresh sliced tomato, lettuce, and sweet potato fries
Low Carb Bac&Avo Burg
Low Carb Impossible
Low Carb Mushroom Bur
Low Carb Turkey
Low Carb Waygu Burger
Low Carb Waygu Cheese
Lulu's Panini
sliced turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, arugula & Thousand Island dressing served with a side of house-made cole slaw
Mushroom Burger
fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries
Santa Fe Panini
roasted pork loin, Monterey pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions and chimichurri served with a side of house-made cole slaw
Turkey Burger
with light mayo, fresh sliced tomato and lettuce, served with house-made coleslaw
Wagyu Burger
American Wagyu Beef, Thousand Island dressing, fresh sliced tomato & lettuce served with French Fries
KIDS
DESSERTS
Affogato
Bday Choco Cake
Bday Cottn Candy
Cake
Ctn Candy Double
Ctn Candy Single
Cutting Fee
Fresh Fruit
Ice Cream
vanilla, chocolate, cappuccino, strawberry
Pound Cake
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
Tasting Tour
Tiramisu
lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, cream, cocoa
TO GO DESSERT
Triple Choc Cake
PIZZA
PASTA
Chicken Ling Alfredo
with traditional Alfredo sauce and chicken
Eggplant Parmigiana
layers of fresh eggplant, mozzarella and parmesan with marinara sauce
Lasagna
topped with Italian sausage
Linguine Checca
with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil
Linguine w/Shrimp
served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Bolognese
with traditional Bolognese sauce
Spaghetti Pomodoro
in a light tomato, basil and garlic sauce
Spaghetti Primavera
with extra virgin olive oil, garbanzo beans, garlic, and fresh seasonal vegetables
LAND & SEA
Ahi Bowl
with Jasmine rice, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, green onions and wonton crisps
Bistro Steak
Prime center cut sirloin steak with red wine demi glaze, wild mushrooms
Chicken Picatta
chicken breast sautéed with lemon caper sauce served over linguine
Chilean Seabass
Miso-glazed with Jasmine rice and fresh seasonal vegetables
Chix Pot Pie
with roasted chicken, baby carrots, mushrooms, pearl onions and sugar snow peas
Filet Mignon
grilled filet mignon, served with a light roasted garlic topping and sautéed mushrooms
Fish & Chips
beer battered Alaskan cod lightly fried and served with French Fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Half Chicken
domestic all-natural seasoned chicken
Meatloaf
red-glazed Angus beef meatloaf topped with choice of a tangy tomato sauce or mushroom sauce
Pork Chop
apple brandy demi glaze, rice pilaf
Prime Rib
Salmon Filet
served with champagne Dijon beurre blanc, rice pilaf and fresh seasonal vegetables
Short Ribs
red wine reduction
St. Louis Ribs
dry rubbed marinated ribs, brushed with house made BBQ sauce
Tilapia
rice pilaf, sautéed spinach, lemon beurre blanc, capers, and fresh seasonal vegetables
SOUP & SALAD
Ahi Wrap
tuna, carrots, cucumbers, avocado, seaweed salad, green onions and wonton crisps
App Caesar Roman
Romaine lettuce with baked parmesan crisp
Beet Salad
Caesar Chk
chopped Romaine lettuce with imported parmesan
Caesar Mc
Caesar Salmon
Caesar Shrimp
Chicken Wrap
Chinese Chk Salad
Napa cabbage, red, green, yellow peppers, snow peas, scallions, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds tossed with Asian dressing and wontons
Cobb Salad
rotisserie chicken, bacon, ham, tomato, bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, avocado, red onion and ranch dressing
Fresh Strawberry Salad
fresh strawberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese over mixed greens with Poppy seed vinaigrette
Gazpacho
with bay shrimp
Iceberg Wedge
with hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions, and Roquefort dressing
Minestrone
classic vegetable medley
Mix Green Salad
cherry tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans topped with wontons, served with an orange vinaigrette
Mushroom Soup
with a touch of white truffle olive oil and chives
GLUTEN FREE
*GF 1/2 Baguette
*GF Baguette
*GF Minestrone
*GF Mushroom Soup
*GF Acorn Squash
*GF Beet Salad
*GF Caesar
*GF Caesar Chkn
*GF Caesar Salmon
*GF Caesar Shrimp
*GF Cobb Salad
*GF Iceberg Wedge
*GF Mix Green Salad
*GF Straw Salad
*GF Ckn Skewer
*GF Hummus
*GF Steak Strips
*GF Mushroom Tower
*GF Bistro Steak
*GF Checca
*GF Filet Mignon
*GF Half Chkn
*GF Pomodoro
*GF Pork Chop
*GF Primavera
*GF Salmon Filet
*GF Short Ribs
*GF Margherita Pizza
*GF Pepperoni Pizza
*GF Sau&Mush Piz
*GF Bac&Avo Burger
*GF Impossible
*GF Mushroom Burger
*GF Turkey Burger
*GF Turkey Chzburger
*GF Wagyu Burger
*GF Wagyu Chz Burger
*GF Mashed Potatoes
*GF Side Veggies
*GF Choc Cake
*GF Cotton Candy
*GF DBL Cotton Candy
VEGETARIAN
V Hummus
V Lulu Chips
V Minestrone
V Portobello Tower
V Acorn Quinoa
V Beet Salad
V Caesar Salad
V Chinese Salad
V Iceberg Wedge
V Mix Green Salad
V Straw Salad
V Eggplant Parmigiana
V Linguini Checca
V Spagh Primavera
V Impossible Burger
V Low Carb Impossible
V Margherita Pizza
V Coleslaw
V French Fries
V Mashed Potatoes
V Rice Pilaf
V Side Veggies
V Sweet Fries
V Truffle Fries
VEGAN
SIDES
*GF 1/2 Baguette
*GF Baguette
Avocado Side
Chicken side
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Mushrooms
Rice Pilaf
Salmon Side
Sauteed Spinach
Shrimp Side
Side Coleslaw
Side Eggplant
Side Fruit
Side GF Penne Pasta
Side Ling Checca
Sweet Fries
Vegetable Medley
HOST FOOD
BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Clamato
Cranberry Juice
Diet P
Eggnog
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mist
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pom Canyon
Redbull
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sm Sparkling Water
Sm Still Water
Soda Water
Sparkling Water
Still Water
Sugar Free Redbull
Tom Juice
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Daquiri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Pina
Virgin Pop Pom
Virgin Strw Daq
Virgin Strw Marg
WEEKEND BRUNCH MENU
BRUNCH APP
*GF 1/2 Baguette
*GF Baguette
*GF BU Caesar
Romaine lettuce with baked parmesan crisp
*GF BU Chkn Skewer
on grilled pineapple and served with ginger soy sauce
*GF BU Minestrone
classic vegetable medley
*GF BU Mix Green
with tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans served with an orange vinaigrette
*GF BU Mush Soup
with a touch of white truffle olive oil and served with chives
BU Caesar
Romaine lettuce with baked parmesan crisp
BU Chicken Skewer
on grilled pineapple and served with ginger soy sauce
BU Fried Calamari
served with our spicy marinara
BU Gazpacho
with shrimp
BU Minestrone
classic vegetable medley
BU Mixed Green
with tomatoes, oranges and garbanzo beans topped with wontons, served with an orange vinaigrette
BU Mushroom Soup
with a touch of white truffle olive oil and served with chives
BU Parfait
Organic granola, berries and yogurt
BU Tuna Tower
tower of avocado and ahi tuna
BRUNCH MAIN
*GF BU Pepp Pizza
*GF BU Porkchop
*GF BU Shr Lng
served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
BU Bacon & Eggs
with side of applewood smoked bacon
BU Bagel & Salmon
with cream cheese, tomatoes and all the trimmings
BU Chinese Ckn Salad
Napa cabbage, red, green, yellow peppers, snow peas, scallions, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds tossed with Asian dressing and wontons
BU Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs, Canadian bacon atop an English muffin, finished with Hollandaise sauce served with home fries
BU French Scramble
BU Kd Chz Scramble
served with fresh fruit
BU Kd Chzburger
served with fries
BU Kd Ckn Tenders
served with fresh fruit
BU Kd Eggs
served with fresh fruit
BU Kd Pancake
BU Kd Pep Pizza
BU Kd Spaghetti
BU Lulu's Panini
sliced turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, arugula & Thousand Island dressing served with a side of house-made cole slaw
BU Meatloaf
red-glazed Angus beef meatloaf—topped with your choice of a tangy tomato or savory mushroom sauce
BU Pancakes
with a side of Applewood smoked bacon
BU Pasta Primavera
BU Pepp Pizza
BU Pork Chop
apple brandy demi glaze
BU Pot Pie
with roasted chicken, baby carrots, mushrooms, pearl onions and sugar snow peas
BU Sante Fe Panini
roasted pork loin, Monterey pepper jack cheese, avocado, onions and chimichurri served with a side of house-made cole slaw
BU Shrimp Linguine
served in a light creamy tomato sauce with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
BU South Scram
with avocado, shrimp, Monterey pepper jack cheese, green chilies, and fresh salsa
BU Veg Scram
mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
BU Waffle
with a side of Applewood smoked bacon
BU Western Scram
ham, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese