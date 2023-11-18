Luma's Coffee Shop 1 Federal Street
HOT COFFEE
CAPPUCCINOS
LATTES
- CAFFE LATTE$4.55+
This coffee house favorite adds silky steamed milk to shots of rich espresso, finished with a layer of foam.
- VANILLA LATTE$5.20+
Steamed with milk poured into espresso with vanilla syrup and topped with foam.
- CARAMEL LATTE$5.20+
Sweet caramel sauce, deep-roasted espresso and freshly steamed milk.
- PUMPKIN LATTEOut of stock
- SUGAR FREE VANILLA LATTE$5.20+
Same ingredients as our classic Vanilla Caffè Latte, but the syrup is sugar-free.
- ESPRESSO CHAI LATTE$5.90+
Classic chai tea with warm spices and a shot of espresso.
ESPRESSO
- ESPRESSO$2.65+
Our beans are deep roasted, our shots hand-pulled. Taste the finest, freshly ground espresso shot in town.
- AMERICANO$3.65+
Italian espresso gets the American treatment; hot water fills the cup for a rich alternative to drip coffee.
- CAFFE MACCHIATO$3.00
What could top a hand-pulled shot of Peet's richest, freshest espresso? A dollop of perfectly steamed foam.
- CAFFE CON PANNA$3.10
This rich espresso shot topped with lush whipped cream does the trick.
- CAFFE CORTADO$3.45
In Spanish, the word “cortado” means “cut.” In this coffee bar classic, we “cut” a hand-pulled shot of rich Espresso Forte with an equal amount of smooth steamed milk, achieving perfect balance in every sip.
MOCHAS
MACCHIATOS
COLD COFFEE
COLD BREW
BLACK TIE
ICED ESPRESSO
ICED LATTES
- ICED PUMPKIN LATTEOut of stock
- ICED COFFEE LATTE$5.15+
Cold milk and freshly pulled espresso create this delicious symphony, poured over ice and fresh foam.
- ICED VANILLA LATTE$5.70+
- ICED SUGAR-FREE VANILLA LATTE$5.75+
- ICED CARAMEL LATTE$5.95+
Caramel swirls added to cold milk, rich espresso and fresh foam.
- ICED ESPRESSO CHAI LATTE$6.40+
Classic chai tea with warm spices and a shot of espresso, poured over ice with fresh chilled foam and milk.
ICED CAPPUCCINOS
ICED MOCHAS
- ICED CAFFE MOCHA$5.60+
Rich espresso and Peet’s House-made Chocolate Sauce are pulled, then poured over cold milk, foam and ice.
- ICED DARK CHOCOLATE MOCHA$6.10+
Dark chocolate and Dutch cocoa iced, topped with whipped cream.
- ICED WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA$6.10+
Decadent white chocolate sauce blends smoothly with fresh espresso, foam and cold milk for sweet indulgence.