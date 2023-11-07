Luna Modern Mexican Kitchen Rancho Cucamonga
Full Menu
Savory Starters
- Guacamole Autentico$14.95
Prepared table side with fresh hass avocados, chiles, tomatoes onions, cilantro, fresh lime juice and crispy tostaditas
- Lunas De Salmon$16.95
Three tostaditas with house cured tequila salmon (similar to smoked salmon), chipotle crèma ranchera, lettuce, pickled onions, aged cotija cheese and smoked chile de arbol salsa
- Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail$15.95
Mexican white shrimp served with avocado, cucumber, onions, cilantro, celery and agua de tomate
- Fresh Corn & Goat Cheese Tamale$13.95
Roasted poblano rajas, cilantro pepita pesto sauce and corn husk
- Empanadas with Short Ribs and House Made Chorizo$15.95
Four crispy flour empanadas filled with braised short rib, chorizo, dried fruit, Oaxaca cheese and served with chipotle walnut dipping sauce
- Fiesta Nachos$14.95
Corn tortilla chips with espazote black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, salsa fresca and fresh guacamole
- Cazuela Con Queso Fundido$16.50
Served in an iron skillet with Oaxaca, Cheddar & goat cheeses, pico de gallo, poblano rajas and roasted sweet corn served with warm flour tortillas
- Sopes$15.95
Golden crispy corn masa boats with braised short rib, aged cotija cheese and open fire roasted tomato sauce
- Luna Quesadilla$15.95
Chipotle flour tortilla filled with a blend of Mexican style cheeses, pico de gallo, rajas, fresh guacamole and sour cream
- Firecracker Mexican Shrimp$16.95
Jumbo shrimp in a spiced coconut tempura and chipotle orange marmalade
- Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Oven roasted beer brined chicken rolled in a crispy corn tortilla and tomatillo avocado salsa
- APP Habanero BBQ Sticky Pork Ribs$13.95
Slow roasted spicy with smoky habanero BBQ sauce
- Cisco's Sampler Platter$19.95
BBQ sticky pork, ribs chicken taquitos, grilled cheese quesadilla, beef and chorizo empanadas, fresh guacamole and roasted tomato sauce
Soups and Salads
- Soup$10.50
Served side by side in a single bowl
- Santa Fe Romaine$11.50
Hearts of romaine, aged cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, pepitas, tortilla strips and roasted garlic creamy cilantro dressing
- Ensalada Del Jardin$11.50
Tossed California organic mesclun greens, grape tomatoes, jicama, pumpkin seeds and champagne citrus vinaigrette
- Chopped Entrée Salad$18.95
Chopped iceberg lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, jicama, Oaxaca cheese, roasted peppers, epazote black beans, cucumbers, corn and champagne citrus vinaigrette
- Tostada Grande$19.95
Large crispy flour tortilla, refried beans, cabbage, crispy lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, crèma ranchera and choice of diced asada, chicken or carnitas
- Chicken Puebla Black Bean Tostada$19.95
Tostada tower of epazote black beans, rice, marinated grilled chicken breast, jicama coleslaw, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and red ancho chile and mild tomatillo sauce
- Papaya Chicken Salad$19.95
Roasted chicken breast, sweet grapes, dried fruit, seasonal greens and chipotle honey barbeque dressing
- Side Salad Romain$7.25
- Side Salad Jardin$7.25
Favoritos De Mexico
- Burrito Bean & Cheese$16.95
- Burrito Carne Asada$20.95
Adobo grilled cab steak burrito, onion, tomatoes, cabbage kimchi, light habanero BBQ glaze and smoked chile de arbol salsa
- Burrito Grilled Chicken$21.95
- Burrito Pibil Carnitas$20.95
Shredded pibil pork carnitas wrapped in a flour tortilla, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, light habanero BBQ glaze and smoked chile de arbol salsa
- Burrito Shredded Chicken$19.95
- Cabo Roll$22.95
Sautéed Mexican white prawns, blended cheeses, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage kimchi and served with chipotle pepper aioli dipping sauce
- Carne Asada Enchiladas$22.95
Two adobo cab steak enchiladas topped with mild ranchero sauce, aged cotija cheese, pico de gallo and crema ranchera
- Soft Tacos$19.95
Two soft tacos with citrus marinated chicken breast, cabbage, caramelized balsamic onions and avocado tomatillo sauce
- Enchiladas Verdes$21.95
Two enchiladas topped with our special salsa de tomatillo, melted cheese, crema ranchera, your choice of blended cheeses, spinach and mushrooms huitlacoche, chicken or shredded beef
- Francisco's Chimichanga$21.95
Crispy burrito filled with roasted poblano rajas, shredded beef or chicken, new Mexico red chile and tomatillo sauces, Mexican mixed cheeses, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo
- Mole Poblano Chicken Enchiladas$21.95
Two soft corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken covered with chile mole poblano sauce and roasted sesame seeds
- Tacos De Pescado$20.95
Chipotle-agave glazed grilled fresh white fish in soft corn tortillas, cilantro lime crema, cabbage kimchi, chipotle tartar sauce, pico de gallo and fresh guacamole
- Shrimp Enchiladas$22.95
- Shrimp Tacos$22.95
Luna's Special Fajitas
- Fajita Combination$25.95
Combine a sautéed shrimp fajita with marinated cab steak or grilled chicken breast
- Fajitas for Two$47.95
The ultimate fajita combination for two - grilled chicken, marinated cab steak, tender pork and sautéed Mexican white shrimp. Modifications are not available
- Grilled Chicken Breast Fajitas$23.95
- Marinated Steak Fajitas$24.95
- Shrimp Fajitas$25.95
Sautéed succulent Mexican white shrimp
- Veggie Fajitas$23.95
Luna's Celebrated
- Camarones Con Fideos$25.95
Large pan-seared Mexican white shrimp, garlic cilantro basil pesto, angel hair pasta, pineapple-mango relish and fresh vegetables
- Carne Asada$29.95
Charbroiled marinated adobo cab flat iron steak, cheese enchilada, frijoles de la olla, cilantro chimichurri sauce and fresh guacamole
- Carnitas De Lechon Pibil$23.95
Banana leaf steamed pibil pork carnitas, chile cinnamon emulsion, fried plantain rice, frijoles de la olla, pico de gallo, smoked chile de arbol salsa and warm tortillas
- Drunken Huachinango$18.95
Blackened fresh red snapper de-glazed with tequila, fried plantain arroz blanco, yucca root huitlacoche cake and citrus tropical fruit relish
- Drunken Salmon$25.95
Blackened fresh filet of salmon de-glazed with tequila, fried plantain arroz blanco, yucca root huitlacoche cake and citrus tropical fruit relish
- Guajillo Pork Chop$25.95
Brined and slow roasted bone-in pork chop, cinnamon guajillo demi, serrano cilantro chimichurri sauce, grilled vegetables and fried plantain arroz blanco
- Habanero BBQ Ribs Full$25.95
Tender ribs basted with our habanero and soy BBQ sauce, apple raisin coleslaw and sweet potato fries
- Mar Y Tierra Duet$31.95
Grilled adobo cab flat-iron steak, sautéed jumbo prawns, mango-pineapple relish, roasted chorizo potatoes and fried plantain arroz blanco
- Pepita Crusted Tilapia$22.95
Fresh water tilapia over fried plantain arroz blanco, fresh vegetables, red curry mango sauce and citrus tropical relish
- Pollito Rebozado Con Mostaza$23.95
Flash fried, panko crusted free range chicken breast, Mexican cheeses, rajas, spinach and mushrooms huitlacoche, old fashioned mustard sauce, plantain rice and roasted vegetables
- Salmon Zarandeado$25.95
Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet marinated in tamarind and chili soy sauce, fresh vegetables, arroz blanco and fresh pineapple-mango salsa
- Steak Adobado$29.95
Grilled cab flat-iron steak rubbed in new Mexico red chile, chorizo hash potatoes, Indian corn and poblano ancho chile cinnamon emulsion
- Tequila Flamed Camarones$25.95
Mexican prawns sautéed in a tequila jalapeño butter roasted garlic sauce, arroz de la casa, fresh grilled chayote squash and mango fruit relish
- Tilapia Zarandeado$18.95
Grilled fresh water tilapia fillet marinated in tamarind and chili soy sauce, fresh vegetables, arroz blanco and fresh pineapple-mango salsa
- Lunch Chef Special$18.95
Tasty Tortas
- Beer Chicken Torta$14.95
Oven roasted beer brined chicken, mole chipotle BBQ sauce, Oaxaca cheese, pickled onions in a Mexican bolillo, jalapeño and sweet potato fries
- Torta De Pescado$15.95
Traditional fresh bolillo with blackened fresh fish, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, chipotle tartar sauce and jalapeño sweet potato fries
- Torta De Carne Asada$17.95
Grilled flat-iron steak served on a special Mexican bun, refried beans, pickled onions, tomato, lettuce and jalapeño sweet potato fries
Dinner Chef Special
Bar Menu
Blanco
- 1800 Blanco$10.00
- Asombroso Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Cazadores Blanco$10.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$24.00
- Corralejo Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- El Jimador Blanco$10.00
- El Tesoro Blanco$10.00
- Frida Kahlo Blanco$11.00
- Gaviota Blanco$10.00
- Gran Centenario Blanco$10.00
- Herradura Blanco$11.00
- Karma Blanco
- Milagro Blanco$10.00
- Patrón Blanco$11.00
- Peligroso Blanco$11.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Blanco$10.00
Reposado
- 1800 Reposado$11.00
- Asombroso Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Cazadores Reposado$11.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- Corralejo Reposado$11.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- El Jimador Reposado$11.00
- El Tesoro Reposado$11.00
- Frida Kahlo Reposado$12.00
- Gaviota Reposado$12.00
- Gran Centenario Reposado$11.00
- Herradura Reposado$13.00
- Karma Reposado$12.00
- Milagro Reposado$12.00
- Patrón Reposado$12.00
- Peligroso Reposado$11.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$12.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$11.00
Añejo
- 1800 Anejo$12.00
- Asombroso Anejo
- Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- Cazadores Anejo$13.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$100.00
- Corralejo Anejo$13.00
- Don Julio 70$16.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- El Jimador Anjeo$12.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$13.00
- Frida Kahlo Anejo$14.00
- Gaviota Anejo
- Gran Centenario Anejo$12.00
- Herradura Anejo$14.00
- Karma Anejo$13.00
- Milagro Anejo$13.00
- Patrón Anejo$14.00
- Peligroso Anejo$12.00
- Siete Leguas Anejo$13.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$12.00
Ultra Premium Tequilas
Signature Margaritas
- Cady Grande$18.00
- Cady Regular$15.00
- Coco Piña Grande$17.00
1800 coconut tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh pineapple chunks, fresh basil leaves, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice. Served in a rocks glass and garnished with a basil leaf and a pineapple chunk
- Coco Piña Reg$13.00
1800 coconut tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh pineapple chunks, fresh basil leaves, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice. Served in a rocks glass and garnished with a basil leaf and a pineapple chunk
- El Diablo Grande$17.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh blackberries, fresh sage leaves, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice. Garnished with sage and blackberry and served in a rocks glass
- El Diablo Reg$13.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh blackberries, fresh sage leaves, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice. Garnished with sage and blackberry and served in a rocks glass
- El Pepino Grande$17.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh cucumbers, cilantro jalapeños, muddled cucumbers, jalapeño and herb shaken and strained over ice. Served in a rocks glass with cucumber garnish
- El PepinoReg$13.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh cucumbers, cilantro jalapeños, muddled cucumbers, jalapeño and herb shaken and strained over ice. Served in a rocks glass with cucumber garnish
- Linda's Margarita Grande$15.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, agave nectar, shaken and served on the rocks. Garnished with a lime wheel
- Linda's Margarita Reg$12.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, agave nectar, shaken and served on the rocks. Garnished with a lime wheel
- MangoHabanero Grande$18.00
- MangoHabanero Regular$13.00
- Strawberry Fields Grande$17.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh strawberry fresh, kiwi fruit fresh basil leaves, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice and garnished with basil leaf, strawberry and sliced kiwi fruit. Served in a rocks gl
- Strawberry Fields Reg$13.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh strawberry fresh, kiwi fruit fresh basil leaves, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice and garnished with basil leaf, strawberry and sliced kiwi fruit. Served in a rocks gl
- TNT Grande$17.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh tangerine chunks, fresh tarragon sprig, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice. Served in a rocks glass and tarragon garnish
- TNT Reg$13.00
Milagro Blanco tequila, Luna 100% organic margarita mix, fresh tangerine chunks, fresh tarragon sprig, muddled fresh fruit and herbs shaken and strained over ice. Served in a rocks glass and tarragon garnish
Luna Cocktails and Martinis
- Pear Flower Martini$14.00
Grey Goose Le Poire, St. Germaine Elderflower liqueur, and fresh citrus, served up in chilled martini glass
- Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
Three olives citrus vodka, fresh lemon sour, and real blueberry puree, served in a chilled sugar rim martini glass
- Blood Orange$14.00
Three olives orange vodka, blood orange syrup, lime juice and fresh agave. Shaken over ice and strained into a chilled martini glass
- Raspberry Clover$14.00
Three olives raspberry vodka, muddled raspberries, lime juice and agave. Shaken over ice and strained into a chilled martini glass
- Mango Punch$14.00
Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey, mango puree and cranberry juice. Shaken over ice and strained into a chilled martini glass
- Tito's Mule$13.00
Tito's handmade vodka and fresh lime juice topped with ginger beer, garnished with fresh lime
- The French Gentleman$13.00
Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee whiskey, Chambord raspberry liqueur and cranberry juice. Shaken and strained into a chilled martini glass
- Peachy-Tini$14.00
Hangar 1 vodka, giffard peach, and fresh lemon sour, served up in a chilled martini glass
- Acapulco Sunset$13.00
Mount Gay Barbados rum, Monin agave nectar, fresh squeezed orange juice and Pama pomegranate liqueur. Shaken and strained over ice and served in a highball glass
- Cucumber Cooler$15.00
Hendricks's gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup and mint leaves. Gently muddled in a tall glass topped with soda water and a cucumber garnish
Mixed Drinks
- Adios MF$13.00
- Alabama Slammer$13.00
- Apple Martini$13.00
- B52$12.00
- Bahama Mama$13.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Maria$13.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Blow Job$13.00
- Blue Hawaiian$13.00
- Bomb Pop$13.00
- Buttery N*****$13.00
- Cactus Cooler$13.00
- Choc Cake$13.00
- Choc Martini$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Colorado Bulldog$13.00
- Daiquiri$13.00
- Dark & Stormy$13.00
- Dia Del Amor$13.00
- French Connect$14.00
- Fuzzy Naval$13.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Greyhound$13.00
- Gummy Bear$13.00
- Horchata Martini$14.00
- Hot Toddy$13.00
- Irish Car Bomb$13.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Italian Coffee$12.00
- Jager Bomb$13.00
- Kamikaze$13.00
- Keoke Coffee$12.00
- LA Water$13.00
- Lava Flow$13.00
- LB Iced Tea$14.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Li Iced Tea$14.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Mexican Candy$10.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Mudslide$13.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Paloma$13.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Purple Hooter$13.00
- Sangria$12.00
- Scooby Snack$13.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sea Breeze$13.00
- Seven & Seven$13.00
- S** on the Beach$13.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tokyo Tea$13.00
- Tom Collins$13.00
- Vodka Collins$13.00
- Vodka Press$13.00
- Washington Apple$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- White Russian$13.00
- Woo Woo$13.00
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light 12 Oz$6.00
- Bohemia 12 Oz$6.00
- Coors Light 12 Oz$6.00
- Corona 12 Oz$6.00
- Corona Lite 12 Oz$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- X* Amber 12 Oz$6.00
- X* Lager 12 Oz$6.00
- Michelob Ultra Light 12 Oz$6.00
- Modelo Especial 12 Oz$6.00
- Negra Modelo 12 Oz$6.00
- Pacífico 12 Oz$6.00
- Tecate 12 Oz$6.00
- Victoria 12 Oz$6.00
- O'doul's 12 Oz$6.00
Glass Wine
- Albariño 6oz$9.00
- Alabriño 9 oz$13.00
- Chard Hess 6 oz$9.00
- Chard Hess 9 oz$13.00
- Chard SonCutrer 6 oz$13.00
- Chard SonCutrer 9oz$17.00
- Chard House 6 oz$7.00
- Chard House 9 oz$10.00
- Moscato 6 oz$8.00
- Moscato 9 oz$11.00
- PG Caposaldo 6 oz$8.00
- PG Caposaldo 9 oz$11.00
- Riesling SeaGl 6 oz$8.00
- Riesling SeaGl 9 oz$11.00
- SauvBl Joel Gott 6 oz$8.00
- SauvBl Joel Gott 9 oz$11.00
- Conundrum 6 oz$12.00
- Conundrum 9 oz$16.00
- Cote de Roses 6oz$12.00
- Cote de Roses 9 oz$16.00
- Cab Septima 6 oz$8.00
- Cab Septima 9 oz$11.00
- Cab RaySom 6 oz$11.00
- Cab RaySom 9 oz$16.00
- Cab House 6 oz$7.00
- Cab House 9 oz$10.00
- Malbec Sept 6 oz$8.00
- Malbec Sept 9 oz$11.00
- Merlot DeLo 6 oz$8.00
- Merlot Delo 9 oz$11.00
- PN Sea Glass 6 oz$8.00
- PN Sea Glass 9 oz$11.00
- PN Sea Sun 6 oz$11.00
- PN Sea Sun 9 oz$16.00
- Syrah 6 oz$10.00
- Syrah 9 oz$14.00
- Tempranillo 6 oz$10.00
- Tempranillo 9 oz$14.00
Cordials
- Amaretto$9.00
- Araceli$9.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Banana$9.00
- Black Raspberry$9.00
- Blue Curacao$9.00
- Butter Scotch$9.00
- Cacao Dark$9.00
- Cacao White$9.00
- Canton Ginger$9.00
- Chmbrd Raspberry$9.00
- Countreau Orange$9.00
- Crème De Cassis$9.00
- Crème De Menthe$9.00
- Dsrno Amreto$9.00
- DuBouch Coffee$9.00
- DuBouch White$9.00
- Dukyper Punch$9.00
- Dukyper Watermelon$9.00
- Frank Hazelnut$10.00
- Godiva Dark Chocolate$9.00
- Godiva White Chocolate$9.00
- Goldschlager$9.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Hypnotiq$8.0