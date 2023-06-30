The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
Snacks
Fries
Our signature thicker cut fries yet still crispy AF.
House Pickles
A delightful mixture of interesting veggies.
Lunar Dog
All beef dog, spicy radish relish, bacon bits & sriracha mayo.
Wings
Choose from classic buff or dry rub!
Deviled Eggs
CLASSIC, lunar beet pickled deviled eggs, pickled jalapeno, egg filling, paprika.
Cheese Plate
Birchrun Blue with honey and toast.
Whipped Ricotta
With mascarpone, peas, chili crisp. Vegetarian.
carrots
Mains
Peanut Noods
Noods with tasty peanut sauce, pickled ginger, carrot slaw, black lime, and crushed pnuts! Vegan! Add sambal tofu or fried chicken (if you want) below.
Kale Caesar
Tuscan kale, house caesar dressing, bread crumb, fried garlic, Royer mountain parm.
Lunar Burger
Philly Bread Co. roll, 1/4-lb. patty, Abundantly Good cheddar, peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce. Side of fries.
Deluxe Burger
YES. 2 patties, double cheese, lancaster bacon, peppadew mayo, shredduce, cider pickles ... all the radness. Side of fries.
Veggie Burger
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
Chicken Sando
Avocado crema, roasted heirloom tomato salsa, black bean crunch, shredduce, potato bun w/ fries
Vegan Baby Back Sando
Smoked King Oyster mushroom, K.C. BBQ sauce, cabbage slaw. Comes with fries.
gem salad
Tiny's Beer & Cider
Beer
Burlington beer Co. Beer Peasant King, DIPA 4-pk 16-oz Cans
Peasant King is a New England style Double IPA, brewed with Idaho 7 and Simcoe. The blend of hops provides a range of flavors and aromas; Papaya, Clementine, Pine Resin, and Honeydew Melon. The hops sit atop a royal grain bill that lends a complex assortment of lightly toasted flavors.
Cigar City Maduro 6/pk 12-oz cans
Among the darkest colored and most complex cigars made in Tampa’s Ybor City is the maduro, made with an overripe wrapper and exhibiting chocolaty and earthy flavors. We draw inspiration from these sophisticated cigars and from Tampa’s cigar-making history with Maduro Brown Ale, a Northern English Brown Ale brewed with flaked oats. Full in body and silky on the palate, Maduro Brown Ale’s chocolate and espresso notes are rounded out by toffee-like qualities and a light, woody hop presence. Enjoy Maduro Brown Ale with chicharrones, ropa vieja, or a fine hand-rolled cigar.
Dock Street Futuro Pils 4/pk 16-oz cans
Italian Style Pilsner - Dynamic flavor and aromas of herbal nobility, soft melon, and blooming wildflowers. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, served in the Keller-Style. Crisp and refreshing without compromising body. 4.8%
Forest & Main Summer Friend Saison 4/pk 16-oz.
It’s time for a new Summer Friend. We brewed this batch with local barley and wheat from DeerCreekMalt, and fresh Huell Melon and Saphir. Summer Friend pops with notes of Zebra Chewing Gum, ripe Asian pears, citrus and strawberries, flakey strudel dough, and the saison joie de vivre. 5.0%
Forest & Main Wayward Path IPA 4/pk 16-oz.
West Coast Pale Ale brewed with malt from DeerCreekMalt and hopped it with lots of Motueka and Sabro. We’re tasting crisp notes of fresh Twizzlers at the movie theater, key lime pie, lemon curd on graham crackers, a tender (physically and emotionally) pineapple wedge, and an ambitious spring garden project. 5.2%
Half Acre Bodem IPA 4/pk 12-oz cans
A wonderful, West Coast style IPA that's bright and citrusy with a lasting bitterness and an off-dry finish!
Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale 4-pk 16-oz cans
A classic, pretty much perfect pale ale. Blended pine, citrus, papaya and mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry. 5.2% 5.2% ABV
Half Acre Pony Pils 4/pk 16-oz Cans
Our pils. An American lager beer built for everything. Bready flavor and aroma charges of noble hop varietals.
Juneshine Grapefruit Paloma Hard Kombucha 6/pk 12-oz cans
6% ABV. Grab your slice of the good life with an innovative spin on a classic cocktail that's equal parts relaxation and sophistication with this Grapefruit Paloma boozy kombucha.
Love City Brewing Lime City 6/pk 12-oz cans
Super crushable light lager meets summer's best zest. Lime lager is a refreshing, bright, and crisp beer for those days in the sun. 4.0%
Love City Eraserhood IPA 4/pk 16-oz Cans
Love City's signature hazy IPA! Triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Centennial for a huge mango hop character with a smooth, round body. Moderate malt backbone and juicy finish. 7.2%
Love City Lager 6/pk 12-oz Cans
Lightly malty with a hint of orange aromatics give every bright sip a clean landing. The perfect gateway for macro drinkers looking to step-up and taste a craft version of a super-crisp style.
Love City Strawberry Lemon Tart Beats Sour 4/pk 16-oz
Tart Beats is Love City's series of kettle-soured beer. Pleasantly clean and tart, the base is a perfect bed for strawberry and lemon. Tart Beats is great with food and friends! 5.8%
Maine Beer Co. whaleboat IPA Single Pint Bottle
Aromas of pineapple, mango, and guava with notes of orange, grapefruit, and melon. Undertones of earthy, woody pine, and faint onion and garlic.
Neshaminy Creek Shape of Haze to Come DDH IPA4/pk 16-oz cans
The OG! This double dry-hopped behemoth starts with a base of wheat and oats. Then, we harness the mystical powers of Simcoe, Ekuanot, and Mosaic hops for a truly spellbinding brew that the entire Shape of Haze series was spawned from. No fruits or adjuncts in this one, just a pure version of The Shape of Haze to Come that hasn’t been seen around here in years. A craft of wizardry! 8.8%
New Trail Raspberry Wit 4/pk 16-oz cans
Belgian White Ale is brewed with pilsner andv an assortment of wheat malts, then traditionally spiced with orange zest and coriander. Fermented with Belgian yeast, this beer showcases classic Belgian esters of banana and clove complimented by an expansive softness. We then added raspberry during fermentation to provide a sweet berry character to the complexity.
Orval Trappist Ale 11.2 oz single
The classic Belgian pale ale, Orval is brewed unfiltered by monks at a centuries-old monastery in the Belgium countryside. Driven by brettanomyces yeast, this is the quintessential brett beer. Peppery, bright aromatics give way to a complex bubbly brew. 6.9%
Singlecut Free form jazz odyssey 4/pk 16-oz cans
A fantastic voyage of sound and taste. Our unique spin on a classic schwarzbier – deep, dark, rich, malty richness improvises into a lusciously enjoyable and easy drinking jam with a heavy coconut and chocolate infusion and a dry finish
Stillwater Insetto Plum Sour 4/pk 12-oz cans
Brewed with Italian plum and dry hopped with Hallertau Blanc and Huell Melon, this bright summer sour is wildly crushable. Refined rosé vibes, with a sour ale twist. 5.0%
Threes Logical Conclusion IPA 4-pack 16-oz cans
Brooklyn, NY Ripe Peach, Gushers, Fluffy Wheat, Coniferous, White Minerals. 6.8% ABV
Threes Vliet Pils 4/pk 16-oz cans
We don’t like to brag, but this is no ordinary Pilsner. It’s even won a few awards. From the Dutch for ‘minor stream’, the name is a nod to our flagship brewery in Brooklyn near the Gowanus Canal. Clean and aromatic, complex yet crisp. You don’t have to pronounce it to enjoy it.
Half Acre Italian Pilsner 4/pk 16-oz cans
Newly released crushable pils from Half Acre. What's not to love? Smooth malty body with a bright hoppy aroma. Goes down easy. 5.2%
Tonewood Mono Citra 4/pk 16-oz cans
Mono Citra is a 6.5% ABV Single Hopped IPA brewed with lots of fluffy malted oats and ALLLL the Citra. Velvety smooth with just a touch of bitterness and notes of valencia orange, Tang!, and dank green medicinal (or recreational!) herbs.
Cider
Anxo Cidre Pennsylvania Dry 4/pk 12-oz. cans
Quintessentially apple-y, crisp, and dry. Having matured gracefully this harvest, the apples in this edition are exceptional and the simple pairing of Spy and Dabinett is a wonderful one you won’t soon forget!
Shacksbury Arlo 4/pk 12-oz Cans
Arlo is shacksbury's take on Basque cider — extra dry funky and fresh. This cider is a blend of their apples and apples from longtime friends at Petritegi Sagardoa, in Spain. This complex blend of apples is aged in a mix of neutral chestnut barrels and stainless and native yeast fermented. The resulting cider is down right refreshing. 6%
Shacksbury Cider Classic Dry 4-pk/12-oz cans
Made with organic apples, our Classic dry cider is golden in color and balanced in flavor. Equally at home at the dinner table as it is in your cooler, this crisp and refreshing cider is well-rounded and an instant classic. Tasting Notes: Dry but balanced, fruit-forward with a crisp finish ABV: 5.2% alc/vol.
Shacksbury Rose Cider 4-pack 12-oz. cans
Vergennes, VT Shacksbury Rosé earns its color from aging on Syrah and Zinfandel grape skins, which brings added tannin and flavor to this cider. 5.5% ABV
Shacksbury Vermonter 4-pack 12-oz. cans
Aged in former Barr Hill gin barrels from Caledonia Spirits in Hardwick, Vermont. Local apples from Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall, VT. Blended with Shacks' friends at the Farmhouse Tap and Grill in Burlington, Vermont
Tiny's Wine
Red Wine
Alice L'Estrange Wild Sergio 2021
Itata Valley, Chile 100% País From 100-150 yr old vines in granitic soils. 4 day maceration before being drained off (no press) into plastic eco-tanks to finish fermenting. Left to rest under flor for 10 months, then bottled with residual CO2. No additions.
Bertrand Galbrun Vin de France Grolleau Rouge Antidote
Loire Valley, France 100% Grolleau A highly food-friendly, light and juicy red. Peppery and savory, with just enough tannin to pair beautifully with damn near anything.
Bloomer Creek White Horse Red Blend
Finger Lakes, NY Cabernet Franc, Merlot White Horse is an energetic, spicy blend with just enough fleshiness to keep the wine from becoming austere. Dark fruited with notes of forest floor, sandalwood and pulverized baking spices, backed up by bright acidity.
Bojo do Luar Deu Bode Tinto Vinho Verde
Vinho Verde, Portugal Vinhão, Bastardo, Espadeiro, Borraçal, Arinto, and Loureiro (70% reds, 30% whites) Bright, lifted, and quite juicy! Winemaking notes: The parcels are located near the Tâmega river, with deep granitic soils and south-south-western exposure, not too far from where it empties into the Douro River. Each grape varietal was vinified separately in stainless steel and concrete. As stabilizer, one kilo of ground chestnut leaves was added per each ton of grape, before fermentation starts. There was minimal intervention throughout the entire process in the cellar. Once the blend for each wine was defined, only 10g/l of SO2 was added at bottling.
Calcarius Nu Litr Rosso Puglia
Puglia, Italy 100% Negroamaro Tasting notes: The nose is a cherry and raspberry explosion with touches of thyme and rosemary. The palate is fresh and lively with crunchy cherry fruit and a campari-like flavor alongside the light herbal twang. The finish is percolating with vibrant acidity and soft tannins.
Cascina Tavijn Teresa Ruché Vino Rosso Piemonte 2021
Piedmont, Italy 100% Ruché This wine is named after winemaker Nadia Verrua's mother :) Estate-grown, organic grapes are hand-picked, destemmed, kept whole and gently pressed. Aged for a year in a mix of cement, fiberglass and steel tank before bottling without filtration. Zero sulfur. Aromas of purple fruits and flowers, fresh and dry on the palate.
Domaine de la Damase Vaucluse Grenache
Rhone Valley, France 100% Grenache A sassy cherry red in the glass with an aromatic nose of licorice, spices, and red fruits. Medium-bodied with expressive and silky tannins. Crack it with some Pirate's Booty for happy hour or drink it with pretty much anything at dinner time.
Domaine des Sables Verts Saumur Champigny Glouglou Rouge 2021
Loire Valley, France 100% Cabernet Franc Juicy, light and super-blackberry forward. An easy drinking, rustic red with soulful summer vibes.
Domaine Philemon Gaillac Rouge
Gaillac, France 100% Braucol Spicy, woodsy, floral aromas, perfect with savory and spicy foods.
Filipa Pato Dinamica
Beiras, Portugal 100% Baga 100% Baga sourced partially from Filipa and William’s estate vineyards in Ois do Bairro, and partially from other growers in various villages in Bairrada. Handpicked, fully destemmed, and fermented and raised entirely in tank with a very gentle extraction. Pure, light fruit character that glitters on the palate.
Folk Machine Parts & Labor Red
Mendocino, California 40% CarIgnane, 30% Grenache, 30% Syrah A bistro wine with Cotes du Rhone vibes. Fruity with a backbone -- super super super food-friendly.
Fongoli Rossofongoli
Umbria, Italy 60% Sangiovese, 40% Montepulciano Fuck up your next pasta night with this red! Earthy and funky, with pronounced plum and cherry notes.
Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierras Red
Sierra Foothills, Ca Field blend of Barbera, trousseau, tempranillo, cab sauv and graciano Notes: Simultaneously drinkable and complex with a punch up of acidity for good measure.
Franchere Cascadia
Oregon, USA 83% Pinot noir, 10% Grüner veltliner, and 7% Syrah Lively citrus and loganberry flavors lead to green peppercorn & nutmeg on the lightly tannic finish. Wonderful with a wee chill.
From the Tank Vin Rouge 3L Box
Rhone Valley, France Cinsault / Merlot Natural wine in a box!! 3 freakin liters of it - that's like 4 bottles, y'all! Medium-bodied, with juicy red fruits.
Halkia Winery Reddish
Nemea, Greece 100% Agiorgitiko Halkia “Reddish” is a natural vinification of the most planted red Greek grape, Agiorgitiko, from its birthplace in Nemea, by female organic grower Halkia. Even though this is a direct press, Agiorgitiko shows its richness in color and depth of flavor, with ample fresh forest fruit notes.
Hareter Naturschonheit Burgenland
Burgenland, Austria 70% Zweigelt, 30% St. Laurent A rich nose of wet soil, plums, and a whiff of patchouli or vetiver incense. Fresh and a bit tart on the palate with a savory edge, with flavors of black tea, cracked pepper, blackberries, and soy sauce.
Intellego Kedungu Red Blend
Swartland, South Africa 46% Mourvedre, 24% Cinsaut, 18% Syrah, 12% Pinotage Aromas of red and black berries along with wild herbs, a touch of earthiness and hint of black pepper persist. The palate has a lot of energy, with tart fruit acidity that brings the wine to a long and persistent finish.
Karim Vionnet Chiroubles Vin de Kav Gamay
Burgundy, France 100% Gamay A kick-ass, juicy and chuggable gamay.
La Boutanche Martin Texier Rhone 2021
Rhone / Languedoc, France 100% certified organic Cinsault from Domaine Puech Redon on clay/sand/limestone, whole cluster all done in fiberglass tanks (multiple vintages make the blend, majority 2019, 2020, and some 2018) no sulfur vinification, 15ppm at bottling.
Le Champ d'Orphee Papillon
Gaillac, France 100% Braucol An interesting local varietal made super-naturally for a balanced, exceptionally food-friendly wine. Berries, herbs, and spices all take their turn in this chillable, light red.
Les Artistes du Vin Pinot Noir VDF 2020
Loire Valley, France 100% Pinot Noir A garnet red color with a sour cherry nose compliment a delicate mouth feel, silky tannins and a beautiful freshness.
No es Pituko Cab Franc
Central Valley, Chile 100% Cabernet Franc On the nose, it has lively aromas of black cherry and fresh plum. The palate is fresh and persistent, silky with soft tannins and has a lush floral flavour that combines with raspberry fruit.
No Es Pituko Cabernet Sauvignon
Curico Valley, Chile 100% Cabernet Sauvignon An intense and vibrant cherry color, slightly cloudy in the glass. Lively aromas of black cherry and fresh plum, with a fresh and persistent palate, silky with soft tannins and lush floral/raspberry flavors.
Pas de Problème Pinot Noir VDF
Languedoc, France 100% Pinot Noir This sprightly PN really delivers! Driven by aromatic notes of raspberry, red currants, and wild strawberry, grounded by hints of spicy mocha. Silky tannins, and a delicate texture.
Pot de Vin Merlot
Languedoc-Roussillon, France 100% Merlot Classic French table wine! Light and fruity with delicate notes of red fruits and licorice.
Punset Barbera d'Alba
Piedmont, Italy 100% Barbera Juicy red fruits dominate the nose and the palate. which is bolstered by gentle acidity and a brisk, dry finish. Selected organically grown grapes picked in owned vineyards are harvested by hand. They are gently crushed and left to begin fermentation spontaneously; the must ferments with skin contact at about 25°C. Fermentation and aging process take place in cement tanks. Bottling time is always during warmer times, allowing this wine to showcase its best character.
Rocim Fresh From Amphora Red 1L
Alentejo, Portugal Moreto, Tinta Grossa, Trincadeira A juicy, easy-drinking, red berry-forward wine in a liter bottle for extra sips. Serve chilled for a treat.
Salcheto Chianti Colli Senesi Tuscany
VaLa Vineyards Cedar
Avondale, PA 100% Nebbiolo A distinctive red wine that offers velvety texture and tangy acidity; featuring savory characteristics of wild mushrooms, eucalyptus, and orange peels, and a peppery finish, that pair well with the hearty dishes.
Voce Bella Terre Siciliane Sangiovese
Sicily, Italy 100% Sangiovese Certified organic. A balanced wine with aromas of cherry and plums combined with Mediterranean spices.
Weingut Pittnauer Pitti
Burgenland, Austria Blaufrankisch & Zweigelt Red & black cherry on the nose: lots of light, lovely juice on the palate.
Domaine Saint Prefert Cotes du Rhone Clos Beatus Ille
Rhone Valley, France Grenache and Cinsault Fresh and energetic on the nose, with intense notes of red fruit preserve and flowers and a wisp of white pepper. Juicy and supple on the palate, offering sweet raspberry and cherry flavors and a refreshingly bitter blood orange nuance.
Lambert Wines Syrah Yarra Valley 2019
Victoria, Australia 100% Syrah Opaque ruby. Smoky, mineral-driven aromas of black raspberry, cherry-cola, cured meat and violets, plus a strong spicecake overtone. Intense red berry flavors are lifted by tangy minerality and pick up a floral pastille character with aeration. Impressively energetic and focused, finishing with sexy notes of candied violet and smoky spices and superb length.
Mary Taylor Bordeaux Rouge 2018
Bordeaux, France 50% Merlot, 25% Cab Sauv, 25% Cab Franc Neither glitzy nor flashy, but perfectly embodies the region’s rural soul. Even at its modest price point it possesses much of the dark-fruited complexity that made Bordeaux famous in the first place – but rendered in a brighter, more refreshing frame.
Skin Contact/Orange Wine
Bojo do Luar Tez
Vinho Verde, Portugal 50% Avesso, 50% Azal From a small sub area of Baião, a low intervention blend of Avesso and Azal. The Avesso macerates for five months with 10% whole-cluster, while the Azal is directly pressed. Everything is done in stainless steel with half a kilo of ground chestnut flowers added at the pressing of both. Unfiltered.
Calcarius Puglia Bombino Frecciabomb
Puglia, Italy 100% Bombino Bianco An orange pét-nat that is as crushable and craveable as you can imagine. Low ABV and a touch tropical -- honestly, the ideal summer wine.
Costador Terroirs Metamorphika Orange Sumoll Blanc Brisat
Catalunya, Spain 100% Sumoll Blanc Gorgeous aromas of grapefruit pith and orange segments. Assertive, full bodied; very dry. A sublime skin contact wine. The grapes are hand-harvested between the middle of September and October, with vineyard and cellar sorting before being de-stemmed and allowed to macerate for six weeks with partial whole clusters. Fermentation occurs in clay amphorae (2500L) with indigenous yeasts that lasts for six weeks under temperature control. The wine spends about five months on lees with only minimal battonage. Aged in amphorae and used French oak barrels (500-600L) for 5-7 months. Not filtered.
Craven Pinot Gris
Stellenbosch, South Africa 100% Pinot Gris (skin contact) Like the freakiest little rose, but also not a rose. Notes of grilled watermelon, juicy apple and grapefruit peels. It's such a fun orange wine, easy drinking and unique.
Day Wines Vin de Days L'Orange 2022
Dundee, Oregon 43% Müller Thurgau, 36% Riesling, 14% Gewürztraminer, 7% Pinot gris We so look forward to this wine every year!! Dried mango and apricot, rose, and citrus peel. Vibrant, crisp, and grippy. 12% abv. Fruit is destemmed and co-fermented on skins until dry before being racked and pressed into neutral French oak for four months. Bottled unfined/unfiltered, minimal so2 added.
Familie Bauer Hollotrio Orange Gruner Veltliner 1 Liter
Niederösterreich, Austria 100% Grüner Veltliner A friendly skin contact wine - in a liter bottle to boot! Yellow apples, honey, tea, and orange zest.
Fontezoppa Colli Maceratesi Ribona Asola
Marche, Italy 100% Maceratino (or Ribona) The wine has an intense straw yellow color, with notes of ripe fruit, citrus peel, peach, and yellow flowers, united by a deep mineral note and a delicate vanilla touch.
Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierras Amber
Calaveras County, California, USA Verdelho, Albariño, Muscat, and Chardonnay (skin contact) Succulent stone fruits on the nose, with hype acidity and some grippy tannins. Beautifully nuanced and irreverently elegant with plenty of aromatic complexity and textural presence.
Franchere For Heaven's Sake Don't Move Here
Willamette Valley, OR 85% Pinot Gris, 15% Grüner Veltliner 10 days of skin contact in an open-topped fermentor. Following a gentle press in a basket press, the wine aged for 7 months in older, used French oak. Winemaker notes: "Looks like something between peach skin and pre-mixed tequila sunrise. For me, fresh saline aromas and rocks are the first things to hit my nose, but there’s also plenty of sliced melon and sweet florals (daffodil?). The flavors also unfold nicely: it’s tangy on the attack, then fleshier at midpalate, with Queen Anne cherry and tangerine mingling with paprika, citrus zest, and a mouthwatering salinity on the finish. The distinctive tannins are fine and already quite resolved."
Gulp Hablo Orange Wine 1L
Castilla La Mancha, Spain 50% Sauvignon Blanc, 50% Verdejo A big, beautiful liter of skin contact wine at a real nice price! If you like Gulp Hablo's white wine (and we do), you're going to LOVE Gulp's Orange. The tannins are balanced by juicy, herbaceous notes, with some black tea and floral aromas. Organic, biodynamic, and delicious.
Intellego The Story Of Harry Skin Contact Chenin Blanc
Swartland, South Africa 74% Chenin Blanc, 26% Chardonnay 1 week skin contact on the Chenin! The nose is redolent of lemon zest with smoked hay and an effusive sea water-like component, almost like a clam bake! The aromas continue and give way to a slight hint of white peach skin and an herbal edge. The palate is vivid and constricted at the same time, with beautiful fruit expressions unfolding.
Intellego Wines Elementis
Swartland, South Africa 100% Chenin Blanc An effusive and complex aroma of citrus oils, flowers, dried orange rinds, ginger and fresh herbs. The palate is pure and fresh and a bit lighter on its feet compared to previous vintages. The acidity is lifting and highlights the purity of the wine with a gentle tannic touch and savory note. Compelling.
Maloof Where Ya PJs At?
Oregon, USA 80% Pinot Gris, 15% Riesling, 5% Schönburger A fun dichotomy of soft herbs and hard cherry candy. Juicy and untamed!
Mother Rock Brutal! 2021
Swartland, South Africa 100% Chenin Blanc Deliciously smoky, nutty, with a spice profit!e akin to peppercorns. Tangy and cider-like!
No Es Pituko Orange Curico 2022
Curico Valley, Orange 100% Sauvignon Blanc (skin contact)
Sandro de Bruno G-A-G Cold Skin Maceration Bianco
Veneto, Italy 100% Garganega Aromas of fresh baked bread, white flowers, elder, jasmine and acacia. It continues with notes of yellow peach, apple, and tropical fruits, like papaya, pineapple and lychee, with an herbal edge (sage, mint). On the finish, hints of sweet spices, ginger and turmeric - dry and vibrant on the palate.
Yetti and the Kokonut El Doradillo
South Australia 100% Doradillo 4-5 months of skin contact! Bright and juicy, with notes of ripe peach, forest berries, and fresh herbs. Smooth tannins and ample acidity.
White Wine
Ampeleia Bianco de Ampeleia
Tuscany, Italy 95% Trebbiano, 5% Malvasia and Ansonica Lovely hazy, golden color, with lovely aromatics of tropical fruits, citrus, rosemary and chamomile. A touch savory and salty.
Avinyo Petillant Vi D'Agulla
Penedes, Spain 70% Muscat, 20% Macabeo, and 10% Xarel-lo Not a pet-nat! Just a super fun, refreshing spritzy wine made with native white grapes using the charmant method. Notes of white flowers, grapefruit and lime zest with a bracing minerality.
Casa Jipi Sauvignon Blanc
Valle de San Vincente, Mexico 100% Sauvignon Blanc Bright and expressive nose with passionfruit, cut grass, green guava and citrus. Crisp and fresh on the palate with lingering grapefruit notes and a bone dry finish.
Charles Gonnet Chignin
Savoie, France 100% Jacquère Crisp & crytalline. Soft citrus aromas with chalky minerality, firm pear and wildflower honey on the palate. Dry with a lovely, long finish.
Day Wines Vin de Days Blanc 2021
Dundee, Oregon 33% Müeller-Thurgau, 30% Riesling 20% Pinot Blanc, 14% Pinot Gris, 3% Muscat This is an Alsatian-style white blend of several organically farmed vineyards around the Willamette Valley. Grapes are direct-pressed and co-fermented in stainless steel. All native yeasts, full malo, minimal so2 addition before bottling. Bright and tropical in style
Domaine des Quatres Routes Muscadet Sevre et Maine Sur Lie
Loire Valley, France 100% Melon de Bourgogne Aged on the lees for six months prior to bottling, this Muscadet is clean, careful, and zippy with bracing acidity and a bright texture to balance it out. A taste of the salt spray sings in this wine.
Famille Guibert Un Litre Blanc
Languedoc-Roussillon, France Terret Gris, Sauvignon Blanc A perfect everyday white wine, with aromas of flowers and exotic fruits, and a nice balance of juiciness and acidity on the palate.
Gulp Hablo La Mancha Verdejo 1L
Castilla La Mancha, Spain 100% Verdejo Organic & biodynamic, aged in stainless; crisp and dry with notes of stone fruit and clean minerality.
Il Farneto Giandon Bianco
Emilia-Romagna, Italy 100% Malvasia Three weeks on the skins makes this lovely skin contact wine a little grippy and extra earthy, on top of its wild aromatics of apple, juicy peach and lemon peel.
Jan Matthias Klein Papa Panda's Riesling
Lo Brujo Macabeo
Calatayud, Spain 100% Macabeo Crisp and playful, with emerging flavors of tropical fruit and citrus making it fresh and well-balanced, refreshing and vivacious. A great value.
Lucashof Riesling QbA
Pfalz, Germany 100% Riesling Tropical fruit aromas; think pineapple and mango. Rich and round texture finishing nice and crisp with ample acidity.
Maloof No Clos Radio Riesling
Willamette Valley, OR 100% Riesling One of the first cuvees from Maloof's new estate vineyard/winemaking facility that they share with Fossil & Fawn! Lemon meringue pie, pickled pineapple, gloriously soft but persistent acidity. Riesling grown on jory and loess soils, hand-harvested then pressed a few hours after the fruit was foot trodden in picking bins. Fermented and aged in neutral oak Burgundy puncheons for 10 months. Bottled at 9g/L (sugar is delicous) unfined and unfiltered 30ppm total sulfur.
Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc 2019
Bordeaux, France 95% Sauvignon Blanc, 5% Semillon Cleansing acidity and flavors of citrus and melon, with deep texture, elegance, and richness of body. A quintessential oyster wine, with the necessary structure to stand up to richer fish and shellfish, too.
Matic Wines Mea Sipon
Štajerska, Slovenia 100% Furmint Stone fruit, oranges, and lemon zest, with plenty of acidity. Aged in stainless so it's super-crisp and fresh.
Meinklang Osterreich White Burgenland
Burgenland, Austria 50% Gruner Veltliner, 40% Welschriesling 40%, 10% Muskat Cool, crisp, and bright with mega green apple, grassy vibes.
Mersel Lebnani Abyad White Blend Lebanon 1L
Bcharre, Qannboubine Valley, North Lebanon 70% Merwah, 30% Sauvignon Blanc (skin contact) Bright and a bit salty, with notes of apricot, ginger, and clementine peel. Organic, estate-grown grapes.
Mother Rock Force Celeste Chenin Blanc
Swartland, South Africa 100% Chenin Blanc Semi-orange with a bit of skin contact. Zesty and fresh nose with aromas of apples, pears and rain soaked stones. The palate is silky, gripping texture (from the skin contact) and quite fresh with an herbal edge and pear notes reemerging. The finish is a dichotomy between a mouthful of rocks and slated fresh herbs, a touch of tannin and mouthwatering acidity.
Nicolas Reau Attention Chenin Mechant
Anjou, France 100% Chenin Blanc Aged 6 months in the barrel on the lees. Rich and textured with poppin' acidity. Clean, with fresh citrus and honey notes.
No Es Pituko Viognier
Curico Valley, Chile 100% Viognier Tropical, peachy aromatics with a round mouthfeel, perky acidity, and a lingering finish! Really pretty and enjoyable.
Riofavara Marzaiolo Bianco
Sicily, Italy 40% Inzolia, 40% Greganico, 20% Moscato Notes of zesty citrus, flowers, sea salt, and juicy sweet melon practically dripping with freshness. Very summery!
Ronchi di Cialla Ribolla Gialla 2021
Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 100% Ribolla Gialla Candied lemon, dried apricot and fresh floral notes on the nose. Citrus and apples on the palate with balanced acidity and a long finish.
Schlossmuhlenhof Boden Funk Muller-Thurgau
Reinhessen, Germany 100% Muller-Thurgau Electric boog-aloo! Bright citrus, acidity for miles, tangy & fresh. From 25 year old vines planted to 3.6 hectares, in Alzey, of loess and calcareous clay soils. The grapes are hand-harvested and sorted in mid-September, left to macerate for 24hrs, followed by spontaneous fermentation lasting seven weeks. The wine spends five months on lees with stirring four times per month. Allowed to rest in stainless steel for five months before bottling. Unfiltered.
Leiner Riesling Trocken Handwerk 2021
Pfalz, Germany 100% Riesling The “Handwerk” line is hand-crafted as the name suggests: biodynamically grown, manually harvested and vinified in small quantities. Dry but maintaining a juicy, robust fruit character. An explosively flavorful and energetic bottling, loaded with pit fruit propelled by succulent acidity.
Rosé Wine
Bojo do Luar Rosé
Mihno, Portugal 60% Tinta Cão, 30% Vinhão, 10% Loureiro Vinho Verde rosé? YES! Delightfully aromatic and bright.
Chateau Guilhem Pot de Vin Rosé
Languedoc, France Syrah w/ some Merlot and Cinsault A medium-pale rose with zesty fresh strawberries in the nose, a round & dynamic mouthfeel and lasting, refreshing red fruits through the finish. Direct press, stainless steel tank fermented. Certified Organic, Practicing Vegan.
Eckhof Rosé 1L
Niederosterreich, Austria 100% Zweigelt Fresh, energetic, and fruity with great minerality and length; certified organic. Sourced from a collection of vineyards in the Wagram; 100% stainless steel fermentation and élevage.
Gaspard Rosé
Loire Valley, France Pineau d’aunis Grapes are pressed immediately and fermented with indigenous yeast, resulting in a light extraction of color. The wine spends 6 months on its fine lees in tanks. Filtered, not fined. Personality: highly congenial! Red berries and pleasant acidity makes this wine a perfect pal for all kinds of food and occasions…
Intellego The Pink Moustache
Swartland, South Africa Syrah/Cinsaut/Mourvedre Light red color due to the short ferment of Cinsaut on the skins. The Cinsaut brings this buzz of awesome flavors to the party while the Syrah and Mourvedre contribute to the freshness and structure.
Itxas Harri Roxa Rose Spain
Navarra, Spain (Basque Country) 100% Garnacha This old-vine garnacha rosé made by direct-press is appropriately named Ŕoxa, which is “rosé” in Basque. It is an elegant, refreshing wine that pairs beautifully with the grilled artichokes and vegetables for which Navarra is so famous. On its own, or paired with a Mediterranean meal, Ŕoxa is dry, bright, and charming.
Konpira Maru I Dream the Tangerine Rosé
Queensland, Australia 90% Sangiovese, 10% Verdelho Tasting notes: Quite different to previous releases with a little less watermelon primary fruit and a little more crab-apple subtlety. Very clean and fresh aromatically with alpine herbs and really pure red fruit. The power really comes through on the palate with great fruit concentration, chalky tannin and superb acid providing real depth and drive.
Lo Brujo Rosado
Aragon Calatayud, Spain 100% Garnacha Fruit from 15-20 year old vineyards, this wine is fruity and fresh, with concentrated strawberry and raspberry flavors making it smooth and well-structured. A highly versatile wine that will pair well with almost any dish.
No Es Pituko Rose
Central Valley, Chile 100% Pais We truly can't think of a better value natural wine than the No es Pituko wines from Vina Echeverria. This delicious rosé is dry, tart, herbal, and fully of juicy cranberry and raspberry flavors.
Pinuaga La Tierra de Castilla Rosé
La Tierra de Castilla, Spain Grenache and Tempranillo Intense and sharply floral, with notes of magnolia, raspberry and blueberries, all nicely waved together. Structured and elegant on the palate, with a pleasant acidity.
Poderi Arcangelo Rosato
Tuscany, Italy 60% Sangiovese, 40% Canaiolo Striking pink color which sometimes reaches purple hues. Bouquet of fresh fruits and red flowers. Vivacity, freshness and flavor make this wine easy to drink at every opportunity.
Sandro de Bruno Cold Skin Maceration Rosato
Veneto, Italy 100% Pinot Gris Coral red color due to the long maceration of the grapes. Small red fruits, cranberry, blackberry, and pomegranate on the nose, as well as cooler notes of fresh cut grass, rosemary, and hints of geranium and hibiscus. On the palate it's dry and savory, with mineral notes, red fruit, and citrus.
Scotty Boy Blush
Santa Barbara County, California Chardonnay, Mourvedre A blend of skin contact and barrel fermented Chard with a little splash of Mourvedre. nose: watermelon kombucha, white nectarines, orange zest palate: hibiscus, dried astronaut strawberry, whole lotta love
Troupis Thunder Rosé 1L
Peloponnese, Greece 100% Moschofilero A medium-bodied, floral, peachy, fruity rosé that's great for sharing.
Yetti and The Kokonut Project Wine
Adelaide Hills, Australia 100% Red Semillon Herbaceous, almost amaro hints on the nose. Smooth and soft lemon curd on the palate will lift your spirits on even the grayest of days.
Pét-Nats & Other Sparklers
Buccia Nera Confondo Bianco Tuscany
Tuscany, Italy Chardonnay, Traminer, Incrocio Manzoni, Malvasia, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio, Moscato Giallo The nose is characterized by yeast and baking scents and then it opens up with citrus fruits of pink grapefruit, mandarin, and flavors of pear, hawthorn, jasmine, sage with mineral finish. On the palate, delicate bubbles, citrus, and freshness.
Calcarius Puglia Bombino Frecciabomb
Puglia, Italy 100% Bombino Bianco An orange pét-nat that is as crushable and craveable as you can imagine. Low ABV and a touch tropical -- honestly, the ideal summer wine.
Casa di Malia Organic Prosecco
Veneto, Italy 100% Glera Very crisp and clean, with vibrant citrus & honeycrisp apples aromas and a medium body. Comes in a fun, reusable flip-top bottle!
Fiorini Corte degli Attimi Lambrusco
Emilia-Romagna, Italy 100% Lambrusco di Sorbara This rosato-style 'brusco is punchy on the nose, with notes of raspberry and spring violets. On the palate, it's clean and fresh - a little less funky and more polished than some of the other lambrusco we carry.
Folicello Lambrusco Rosso
Emilia-Romagna, Italy 100% Lambrusco Grasparossa Earthy, dry, party-ready Lambrusco! Refermentation is done in the bottle and it's unfiltered (the Italians call this method "col fondo"). Organic.
Fossil & Fawn Pet-Nat 2022
Willamette Valley, OR Pinot Blanc, Riesling, Niagara The grape gives a distinct yet deceptive aroma of candy (think Hi-Chew and Smarties) for an otherwise bright, dry, and savory sparkler.
Gabernik 23 Merlot Rosé Méthode Traditionnelle
Stajerska, Slovenia 100% Merlot Raspberry, cherry and red licorice on the nose. Hints of white pepper, flowers and sage add complexity. Dry & fresh on the palate.
Gabernik 23 Pikola Red Piquette Stajerska
Ritoznoj, Slovenia 100% Zweigelt Juicy, red fruits all over this thing with a high level of chuggability. Just 7% ABV.
H. Blin Champagne Brut Tradition
Champagne, France 80% Pinot Meunier, 20% Chardonnay Golden straw color with fine but persistent bubbles. Lively and expressive on the nose with notes of citrus and buttered bread. Elegant and clean palate with flavors of ripe green apple and brioche.
Il Ceo Vespri Bianco Frizzante
Veneto, Italy 100% Vespaiola. Crisp, clean, refreshing bubbly!
Il Mostro Ragana Bianco Frizzante
Abruzzo, Italy 85% Pecorino, 15% Chardonnay Lightly cloudy, pale straw yellow in color. Typical, fruity bouquets of lime, lemon, and ripe pear. The palate packs a pleasant punch of fruit, and the finish is full of lift. It brings you back in for another sip. Certified organic.
Intellego Hey Mila Mourvèdre Pét-Nat
Swartland, South Africa 100% Mourvèdre Subtle aromas of smoked thyme, violet, and red plum on the nose. Darker fruits emerge on the nose – blueberry, black plum – and more of something herbaceous. The acidity is bright and very gentle phenolics give a tingle on the tongue before a dry finish.
Maloof L'eau Epicee Sparkling Wine
Oregon, USA 65% Riesling, 20% Gewürztraminer, 15% Skin contact Gewürztraminer The Maloofs say, "Not quite sure what to call this method of achieving bubble. Ancestral? Taking suggestions for portmanteaus of Ancestral + Champenoise + Pet Nat. Maybe, Ancestropetnoise?" What we call it is EXTREMELY fresh and delicious bubbly that takes your mind to a both chill and excited place.
Mariotti Smarazen
Emilia-Romagna, Italy Malvasia di Candia, Trebbiano Cloudy, rustic farmer fizz. Juicy yellow plums and pears meet a touch of beachy salinity.
Matic Wines Mea Sipon Pet-Nat
Štajerska, Slovenia 100% Šipon Notes of fresh citrus and yellow fruits, with subtle layers of baked goods and a hint of yeasty, funky beer.
Mersel Rouge Leb Nat Ruby
Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 80% Sangiovese, 20% Merwah Bright, joyful bubbles, with a juicy flavor mash up of lemonade and unripened raspberries.
El Bajio Sparkling Brut Traditional Method
Querétaro, Mexico Macabeu, Xarel-lo, Ugni Blanc This wine sees 18 to 24 months on the lees in the cellar for a beautiful creamy texture and complex chorus of aromas and flavors, including Meyer lemon, jasmine flowers, yellow pear, and hints of brioche. Fresh, clean, and dry with bright acidity. Festive, persistent bubbles. Very champagne-esque!
Piquette
Gabernik 23 Pikola Hmelj White Piquette 500-ml bottle
Štajerska, Slovenia Zweigelt, Rumeni Muškat A conveniently sized bottle of dry hopped rosé piquette. Thirst-quenching, herbal and tasty.
Gabernik 23 Pikola Red Piquette Stajerska
Ritoznoj, Slovenia 100% Zweigelt Juicy, red fruits all over this thing with a high level of chuggability. Just 7% ABV.
Tinys Non-Alcoholic
N/A Drinks
Casamara Club Amaro Soda 12-oz. Can
*Non-alcoholic* Alta is an aperitivo seltzer. It's Casamara Club's take on a dry, spritzy Negroni soda, with notes of dark berries, fruity spices, and bright pink citrus peel. Pairs well with pizza, breakfast sandwiches, and happy hour oysters. Made in Detroit, MI.
Inspired Brews Kombucha 12-oz bottle
Tiny's Retail Items
Merch
Service Charges
Tinys Vermouth
Vermouth
Amara Radicchio Apertivo 375ml
Locally made radicchio apertivo, yes please!! Distilled with organic fennel, radicchio and herbs, this apertivo is popping with loads of botanicals! A project of Roots to River Farm (New Hope, PA). Learn more here: https://rootstoriverfarm.com/amara
Bonal Gentiane Quina
This spicy, earthy French aperitif is known as the "key to the appetite". It's made from gentian, quinine and herbs of the Grande Chartreuse mountains. Try in stirred cocktails with Scotch, rye, brandy or agave spirits. Pair with salted nuts and Alpine cheeses!
De Muller Iris Blanco Dry Vermouth
Catalonia, Spain VINIFICATION: White wine aromatized with +150 botanicals. TASTING NOTES: An anise nose, with notes of lemon and bitter almond and a hint of raspberry. A silky mouth with lightly bitter almond flavors and a long, honey finish. SERVING: Neat, on the rocks or with soda, garnish with a lemon twist or an olive. Also delicious in cocktails.
Emilio Lustau Rosé Vermouth
Andalucia, Spain Palomino, Moscatel, and Tintilla **This is the vermouth we use in Lunar's Rosé Negronis!** Attractive and delicate pink-orange color with coppery reflections. Floral and herbaceous notes mingle with fruity and spiced scents on the nose. Seductive wild strawberry, orange blossom and patisserie aromas with a subtle nutty background. On the palate, the spiced and herbaceous notes are followed by a comforting sweetness that leaves a delicious silky sensation.
Forthave Marseille Amaro 375ml
Based on the secret recipe of four medieval thieves. They were caught stealing from plague victims in Marseille. In exchange for clemency, they revealed their secret concoction. With notes of cinnamon, eucalyptus, and honey, this amaro can be enjoyed neat or in a variety of cocktails. Made in Brooklyn, NY.
Lo Fi Dry Vermouth
California, USA Sweet anise and coriander aromas with citrus fruits and a hint of elderflower. Complex, spicy flavors. Makes amazing cocktails or is wonderful to sip on its own!
Lo Fi Gentian Amaro
Aromas of sweet citrus with hints of ginger, exotic flowers, and spices. Notes of cinnamon bark and bitter roots. Mix with sparkling wine and club side for a super good spritz!
Tinys Mead
Mead
Enlightenment Wines Memento Mori Dandelion Mead 375-ml bottle
New York, USA Memento Mori combines wildflower honey, orange peel, and dandelions foraged at peak bloom to create a sensory experience akin to strolling in a meadow on the first warm day of spring. One of the first meads ever produced and sold by Enlightenment Wines Meadery, Memento Mori has come to set the standard as America’s finest dandelion wine.
Enlightenment Wines Night Eyes Sparkling Botanical Mead
If the meads made by Enlightenment Wines Meadery were a song catalog, Night Eyes would be the pop hit—with some funk in the trunk. This sparkling, pet-nat style mead is bubbly and fragrant up front, followed by intricate flavors of wild-fermented yeast and foraged herbs. Night Eyes is made from New York State honey, cherries, and apples, which are fermented together for six months before being infused with hand-picked sumac and rose hips. After aging for another six months in wood barrels, this bone-dry mead goes through a second bottle fermentation that produces its lively effervescence. Bottled at a generous 750 ml., Night Eyes is sure to bring the party to any gathering!