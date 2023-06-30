The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

Enlightenment Wines Night Eyes Sparkling Botanical Mead

$39.00

If the meads made by Enlightenment Wines Meadery were a song catalog, Night Eyes would be the pop hit—with some funk in the trunk. This sparkling, pet-nat style mead is bubbly and fragrant up front, followed by intricate flavors of wild-fermented yeast and foraged herbs. Night Eyes is made from New York State honey, cherries, and apples, which are fermented together for six months before being infused with hand-picked sumac and rose hips. After aging for another six months in wood barrels, this bone-dry mead goes through a second bottle fermentation that produces its lively effervescence. Bottled at a generous 750 ml., Night Eyes is sure to bring the party to any gathering!